(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1994, the first NATO military action took place, as U.S. fighter planes shot down four Serbian warplanes violating Bosnia's no-fly zone. Just the same as now, bad things can happen if you violate someone's fly zone   (history.com) divider line
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That war was Clintoned in the Boobies.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but NATO definitely can't set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would make Pooty Poot really angry, and nobody likes Pooty Poot when he's angry.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Yeah, but NATO definitely can't set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would make Pooty Poot really angry, and nobody likes Pooty Poot when he's angry.


Also it would be direct war between Russia and NATO featuring mushroom clouds. Because we have sane leadership Biden ruled out any direct fighting about a month ago.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: Yeah, but NATO definitely can't set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would make Pooty Poot really angry, and nobody likes Pooty Poot when he's angry.


Lets not go to war with Russia please
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Serbs I know personally are Trumpers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While I completely understand the concept that "an NFZ invites a problematic escalation", the idea that we'd implement one of it were Poland or that "we're going to see if he spreads himself too thin and collapses his military under his own ambition"feels like a giant middle finger to Ukraine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speaking of Србија, it's next in line since Belarus has gotten the sanctions treatment.  Banking in Beograd won't be the best.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin has just discovered his folly in believing he was pretty fly, for a white guy.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

king of vegas: All the Serbs I know personally are Trumpers.


Ive noticed the same thing
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Yeah, but NATO definitely can't set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine. That would make Pooty Poot really angry, and nobody likes Pooty Poot when he's angry.


If the UN sees progress in denying Russia its UNSC vote due to being an involved party, it seems entirely possible that the UN could authorize a No-Fly Zone, with NATO states providing enforcement. This is what happened in Libya.
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

king of vegas: All the Serbs I know personally are Trumpers.


Well, duh. They're all friendly with Putin and Trump is Putin's puppet so yeah.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Very bad things can happen, unpredictably, too, when you violate a no fly zone

joblo.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get shot down even when asking to violate the no-no area.
Sheesh.
 
nsstick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My friend's older brother was a Mig pilot for the Serbs in the conflict. He emigrated to the US, became a private VIP pilot for Hollywood celebrities and other dignitaries. He wound up working for a major US avionics company.
 
