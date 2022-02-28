 Skip to content
(CNN)   Reporter: Here we see the twisted remains of Russian vehicles, dead soldiers, live grenades underfoot, er... maybe I shouldn't stand right on top of those   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he's just all not shaken up by it. I'd have been running away, screaming and probably wetting my pants.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe not pick up teddy bears - has this man never seen a war film?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched that whole video of his report. The Ukrainians really f*cked that column up and then some. Like goddamn. We're there any Ukrainian casualties or did the ambush scatter the Russians to the wind?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size



CNN reporter fails w/o cigarette.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.


Despite how bad it's going for the Russians, they're still a long way off from the worst land invasion.

Interestingly enough the worst 2 I can think of also involved Russia.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.


Russian casualties? What Russian casualties?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a very pretty spring on the outskirts of Kyiv, isn't it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.


If it was a Russian you can pretty much guarantee his family will never find out what happened to him and if they try to collect any pension or death benefits something might happen to them too.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do reporters from the top news agencies (AP, CNN, BBC, etc.) get any sort of professional situational-awareness training at all before they ship off to combat zones?  You think it'd be worth their employers' time to have these guys do a one-time comprehensive "don't get blow'd up" training about what various weapons look like and how to be safe around them, plus maybe an annual refresher that's relevant to the conflict zones in play.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.


I'm desensitized to it.  It's why I was able to intern at the Coroner's Office, and work with skeletal remains.   If I had gotten my PhD, I would have tried to work for the Army's Central Identification Laboratory -- they find and identify MIAs and POWs (skeletal remains).  I doubt if Russia has anything similar to it, given that they have that mobile crematorium.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and it appears I'm crouching on a live grenade, let's see if I can

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.


I was hoping we would of sent Ukraine some mobile anti-ship missile launchers, but I think ours aren't even ready yet.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funker530 on YouTube has been posting some interesting footage from the battles. no gore.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got some nice old school spam cans there too. Gonna be some good Russian hardware on the Ukrainian market and scrap yards after this. APC, small hole, slightly burnt is good talk to my wife.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of Russian assholes leaving live grenades laying around.  I'm kind of surprised the Ukrainian forces/civilians haven't scooped those up for future use.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's going to be a very pretty spring on the outskirts of Kyiv, isn't it?

[Fark user image 425x278]


davidseeds.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I like how he's just all not shaken up by it. I'd have been running away, screaming and probably wetting my pants.


Because, just like guns, these things don't do anything while they're just sitting there. There is a timer. If the grenade doesn't explode, you might give it a little more time to make sure, but hours or days later, if you're not farking with the thing, it's not going to finally just decide to go off. Sure, move away, but if the person who threw it isn't still there, it's not going to just suddenly explode. Of course, people seem to think that guns fire all by themselves, too, so I shouldn't be surprised.

The reporter obviously has been in these situations before and knew this as well. That's why he didn't run away screaming and probably wetting his pants. It's an inert object. It needs an outside force at this point to make it explode. So don't pick it up, kick it, touch it in any way. And move away, just to be extra safe, but during that segment, it did exactly what a dud grenade does. It sat there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Do reporters from the top news agencies (AP, CNN, BBC, etc.) get any sort of professional situational-awareness training at all before they ship off to combat zones?  You think it'd be worth their employers' time to have these guys do a one-time comprehensive "don't get blow'd up" training about what various weapons look like and how to be safe around them, plus maybe an annual refresher that's relevant to the conflict zones in play.


Honestly, there should be a military Public Affairs person nearby.   Just to make sure they don't do stupid like this or point over to the woods and say "There are a thousand Ukraine soldiers.  Massing for an attack on a Russian Convoy."   (See SNL/Desert Storm press conference)

Of course, these guys could just be running through the country.  They're CNN.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Do reporters from the top news agencies (AP, CNN, BBC, etc.) get any sort of professional situational-awareness training at all before they ship off to combat zones?  You think it'd be worth their employers' time to have these guys do a one-time comprehensive "don't get blow'd up" training about what various weapons look like and how to be safe around them, plus maybe an annual refresher that's relevant to the conflict zones in play.


Yeah, his training consisted of "A grenade that has been sitting there for days isn't going to just go off when you're in the vicinity, just don't touch it, don't fark with it in any way,. and move on.". I don't know how you guys think grenades work. He's in far more danger from a Russian plane dropping bombs on him than that grenade suddenly deciding now is the time to spontaneously explode.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Maybe not pick up teddy bears - has this man never seen a war film?


Oooof. I picture a teenage soldier who brought his teddy bear along for his shirt trip to Ukraine. What a waste.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's missing? Liveleak grade videos. Everything is curated today to be sensitive about viewers with weak minds and advertising.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I like how he's just all not shaken up by it. I'd have been running away, screaming and probably wetting my pants.


I don't believe it for a second.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [external-preview.redd.it image 464x848]


CNN reporter fails w/o cigarette.


Damn, just damn.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [external-preview.redd.it image 464x848]


CNN reporter fails w/o cigarette.


I don't know that it's been verified (?) at this point, but that has got to be one of the defining images / sequences of this conflict. Distilled Ukrainian defiance. Getting shiat done while having a smoke.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Do reporters from the top news agencies (AP, CNN, BBC, etc.) get any sort of professional situational-awareness training at all before they ship off to combat zones?  You think it'd be worth their employers' time to have these guys do a one-time comprehensive "don't get blow'd up" training about what various weapons look like and how to be safe around them, plus maybe an annual refresher that's relevant to the conflict zones in play.


My guess would be no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.

I'm desensitized to it.  It's why I was able to intern at the Coroner's Office, and work with skeletal remains.   If I had gotten my PhD, I would have tried to work for the Army's Central Identification Laboratory -- they find and identify MIAs and POWs (skeletal remains).  I doubt if Russia has anything similar to it, given that they have that mobile crematorium.


So until I read this post I thought all of the references to "mobile crematorium" were just euphemisms for a shiatty tank that Russian soldiers were likely to  burn alive in and not a literal crematorium for disposing of all of the dead bodies.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You know what's missing? Liveleak grade videos. Everything is curated today to be sensitive about viewers with weak minds and advertising.


So sorry you're deprived of your goreporn.  Maybe visit the local Holocaust museum?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.

I was hoping we would of sent Ukraine some mobile anti-ship missile launchers, but I think ours aren't even ready yet.


Anti-shipping missiles are massive, and I believe all of ours are either ship- or air-launched. So you run into compatibility issues, being generally unable to mount them on any of the vehicles that Ukraine has. I'm less sure about what all our NATO allies have as far as self-contained / land-mobile systems.

Which is a shame. Russia's fleet needs to get bloodied, it's been acting with impunity for too long now.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I imagine the average Russian soldier, much like the average Russian citizen is appalled at this illegal, naked act of aggression by Putin, and this sort of thing is tremendously demoralizing.

Remember, these are two countries who are "brothers" ethnically. It's like Canada and the US. Some of these soldiers probably know or are related to Ukrainians. They simply don't have the same motivation as the Ukrainians do to fight (and fight to the death). Why should a Russian fight to the death so Putin can add a notch in his victory belt? On the other hand, Ukrainians will fight to the death to avoid being subjugated by a Stalin-worshiping despot.

The stuffed bear on the road tells me some young Russian father won't be coming home to his child because Putin wanted to play Hitler. Ex-KBG officer Putin has had a bug up his ass about Ukraine since at least 1992 - it's his obsession, and the Russians and Ukrainians are paying the price.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Combustion: I like how he's just all not shaken up by it. I'd have been running away, screaming and probably wetting my pants.


If the fire didn't set it off, and the pin is obviously still in, it's *relatively* harmless.

Don't pick it up, don't kick it. Otherwise, not a big deal.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: New Rising Sun: Do reporters from the top news agencies (AP, CNN, BBC, etc.) get any sort of professional situational-awareness training at all before they ship off to combat zones?  You think it'd be worth their employers' time to have these guys do a one-time comprehensive "don't get blow'd up" training about what various weapons look like and how to be safe around them, plus maybe an annual refresher that's relevant to the conflict zones in play.

Yeah, his training consisted of "A grenade that has been sitting there for days isn't going to just go off when you're in the vicinity, just don't touch it, don't fark with it in any way,. and move on.". I don't know how you guys think grenades work. He's in far more danger from a Russian plane dropping bombs on him than that grenade suddenly deciding now is the time to spontaneously explode.


Explosives, even duds, can be dangerous.  Sometimes the reason the device failed to detonate is a mechanical or electrical one, and moving it has the potential of moving a loose wire and completing a circuit, or  realigning a linkage or something.  It's why the EOD usually evacuates everyone and disrupts the device in-place rather than farking around with wire cutters.  There's too much to go wrong.  It was wise to move away from it so he didn't accidentally kick it.

/EOD in the family
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.


One of the videos that disturbed me came out of Syria. A guy is on the ground, hit in the abdomen. Half his intestines are hanging out and he's propped up on an elbow, talking to other rebels walking around him. Not yelling, not screaming, but I'd attribute that to shock.

Highly doubt he survived that wound.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: ...it did exactly what a dud grenade does. It sat there.


I suspect it got blown out of the crate when the rocket blew up the vehicle.

Couldn't tell if the pin was in, but I think the reporter would know that if the pin is in, you're pretty much safe. Leave it for the EOD to recover it, or maybe some dude puffing on a cig.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: raerae1980: Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.

I'm desensitized to it.  It's why I was able to intern at the Coroner's Office, and work with skeletal remains.   If I had gotten my PhD, I would have tried to work for the Army's Central Identification Laboratory -- they find and identify MIAs and POWs (skeletal remains).  I doubt if Russia has anything similar to it, given that they have that mobile crematorium.

So until I read this post I thought all of the references to "mobile crematorium" were just euphemisms for a shiatty tank that Russian soldiers were likely to  burn alive in and not a literal crematorium for disposing of all of the dead bodies.


Yeah......it's disturbing.   You can find pics of it online.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Combustion: I like how he's just all not shaken up by it. I'd have been running away, screaming and probably wetting my pants.

If the fire didn't set it off, and the pin is obviously still in, it's *relatively* harmless.

Don't pick it up, don't kick it. Otherwise, not a big deal.


I'm not a gambler and I don't want to take any chances with a GRENADE. Not just a grenade, but a Russian made grenade, where the munition factory has the quality control of a Dollar Store.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: raerae1980: Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.

I'm desensitized to it.  It's why I was able to intern at the Coroner's Office, and work with skeletal remains.   If I had gotten my PhD, I would have tried to work for the Army's Central Identification Laboratory -- they find and identify MIAs and POWs (skeletal remains).  I doubt if Russia has anything similar to it, given that they have that mobile crematorium.

So until I read this post I thought all of the references to "mobile crematorium" were just euphemisms for a shiatty tank that Russian soldiers were likely to  burn alive in and not a literal crematorium for disposing of all of the dead bodies.


According to Gen. Omar Bradley in the film "Patton", he had mentioned that our Sherman tanks were referred to as "Purple Heart Boxes". One piece of hot shrapnel gets inside and they catch fire.
 
Tylak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Maybe not pick up teddy bears - has this man never seen a war film?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: RogermcAllen: raerae1980: Peki: Ugh. I finally caught sight of a dead body at the end of a video yesterday. Head, legs, and a crater were the rest should be.

I hope I'm never desensitized to death, and I hope eventually all soldiers are identified so word can get back to their families.

I'm desensitized to it.  It's why I was able to intern at the Coroner's Office, and work with skeletal remains.   If I had gotten my PhD, I would have tried to work for the Army's Central Identification Laboratory -- they find and identify MIAs and POWs (skeletal remains).  I doubt if Russia has anything similar to it, given that they have that mobile crematorium.

So until I read this post I thought all of the references to "mobile crematorium" were just euphemisms for a shiatty tank that Russian soldiers were likely to  burn alive in and not a literal crematorium for disposing of all of the dead bodies.

According to Gen. Omar Bradley in the film "Patton", he had mentioned that our Sherman tanks were referred to as "Purple Heart Boxes". One piece of hot shrapnel gets inside and they catch fire.


Oh yes, the Ronsons.
They light every time
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: DarkSoulNoHope: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.

I was hoping we would of sent Ukraine some mobile anti-ship missile launchers, but I think ours aren't even ready yet.

Anti-shipping missiles are massive, and I believe all of ours are either ship- or air-launched. So you run into compatibility issues, being generally unable to mount them on any of the vehicles that Ukraine has. I'm less sure about what all our NATO allies have as far as self-contained / land-mobile systems.

Which is a shame. Russia's fleet needs to get bloodied, it's been acting with impunity for too long now.


USMC is working on a mobile launcher anti-ship missile, it's still in the design phase though and wasn't ready for the Ukraine conflict: https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/01/usmc-nmesis-and-naval-strike-missiles-logistics-explained/
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: BigNumber12: DarkSoulNoHope: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: When Putin brought mobile crematoriums up, Russian soldiers should have known it wasn't going super well.

After losing the worst naval debacle in
human history (Tsushima), Russia appears to be going for the worst land invasion in human history.

I was hoping we would of sent Ukraine some mobile anti-ship missile launchers, but I think ours aren't even ready yet.

Anti-shipping missiles are massive, and I believe all of ours are either ship- or air-launched. So you run into compatibility issues, being generally unable to mount them on any of the vehicles that Ukraine has. I'm less sure about what all our NATO allies have as far as self-contained / land-mobile systems.

Which is a shame. Russia's fleet needs to get bloodied, it's been acting with impunity for too long now.

USMC is working on a mobile launcher anti-ship missile, it's still in the design phase though and wasn't ready for the Ukraine conflict: https://www.navalnews.com/naval-news/2022/01/usmc-nmesis-and-naval-strike-missiles-logistics-explained/


Right, I was agreeing / elaborating that I don't believe that the U.S. has anything suitable currently operational. I wonder if any of our allies are scrambling to provide anything useful here.
 
