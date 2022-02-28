 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABL13 Houston)   Heavy fire caused the roof to collapse at a Houston shopping strip. How much did that fire weigh exactly?   (abc13.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, American films, shopping strip Sunday morning, heavy fire, Texas, Houston, southwest Houston, arrival, English-language films  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 12:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should used heavy water to put it out faster.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But I was told that fire from airline fuel couldn't melt steel beams!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently .3 kg per cubic meter, more or less

/no - I didn't know that before I looked either
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone knows the red flames are heavier than the yellow ones.  Blue flames just kinda float.  Probably the lightest of them all except the clear flames.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
even the fire is fatter in houston
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bloodhound Gang - Fire Water Burn (Official Video)
Youtube Adgx9wt63NY
Obligatory.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: But I was told that fire from airline fuel couldn't melt steel beams!


Yeah but they were warehousing chemtrail fluid there. Who knows how hot that stuff burns!

/Not Randall
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Depends on how much the Fire has had to eat.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Merltech: Should used heavy water to put it out faster.


Jack and Jill went up the hill to fetch a pail of heavy water!
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Heavy fire" makes it sound like somebody shot the roof out.

/I mean, it is Houston
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.