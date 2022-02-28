 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Are you living in a porn-demic? Surprisingly most people are not in these days of Covid   (bodyandsoul.com.au) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cable guy fixed the Netflix. That's why.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't need to look for porn, Fark is my personal erotica site.

/if I see one more hot spork foot I'm gonna cream my jeans
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Are you living in a porn-demic? Surprisingly most people are not in these days of Covid"

Unless Fark is your personal erotica site
 
oldfool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Porn is boring when you're old.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would anyone want to admit this?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The researchers suggested in was in part because partners spent more time together and less time apart. While porn can be used together, they found that it is more often watched alone. "

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not saying I am, just that Cory Chase would have a lot easier time getting shiat done if she cleaned the house in some clothes, especially with how much she gets stuck in things.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: The cable guy fixed the Netflix. That's why.


Most peace loving murcans prefer MurderPorn on prime time cable and streaming
 
Froman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Implying that actual sex was ever a thing is the fallacy here. It's an understandable error.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I actually rediscovered hobbies during the pandemic. Hobbies other than masturbation
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stress lowers libido.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I gave it the old college try for a while, but more time spent at home isn't going to up your numbers significantly in the long term when you're already averaging five times a day.

I am accepting grant money however to study this further.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We overdid it the first few weeks and there was chafing.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I finally got over my "never close the door when my wife is home" mental block, after maybe 6 weeks of both "not tonight" and never leaving the damned house.  But it's still only in desperate times.
 
