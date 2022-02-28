 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   A Canadian teenager broke the Guinness World Record for solving Rubik's cubes while riding a pogo stick, which means we are clearly running out of world records to break   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My penis was in the Guinness Book of World records for a while, but then the Librarian told me to take it out and leave.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Canadian teenager broke the Guinness World Record for solving Rubik's cubes while riding a pogo stick, which means we are clearly running out of world records to break

That ship sailed decades ago
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started a rubix cube back in the 80s. Still haven't solved it. Is that a world record?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do it on vipers and broken glass.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: My penis was in the Guinness Book of World records for a while, but then the Librarian told me to take it out and leave.


Putin's penis should also be in the Guinness Book, but for another reason.  And not literally IN the book like yours was. :)
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gonna get him laid.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, y'know, that seeking a "world record" at a meaningless activity has reached its nadir.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Equally stupid:

1 . Cycling Backward With A Violin
2. Most Snails On a Face
3. Most Eggs Crushed with the Head
4. Most People Brushing Their Teeth Simultaneously
5. Largest Collection of sick Bags
6. Longest Ear Hair
7. Largest Smurf Meeting Ever
8. Most Married Person
9. Highest Jump by a Guinea Pig
10. Hardest Kick In The Groin
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Or, y'know, that seeking a "world record" at a meaningless activity has reached its nadir.


I ascertain that you were just waiting to use that word in a sentence.

Kids in the Hall - S03E08 - Freedom of Speech ("You use the word 'ascertain' too much.")
Youtube lStcwT_RGrQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Guinness was always a scam, but it was kind of fun to read before the internet existed.
No reason for it to exist now.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, now we have a new epithet: "Jesus Rubik's Cube on a Pogo Stick"
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dallylamma: My penis was in the Guinness Book of World records for a while, but then the Librarian told me to take it out and leave.


*coffeenostril*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bought one back then, never unsolved it.  What's the record for that?

We were all there:  A purty Rubic's Cube with all the colors nicely separated.   You give it one twist and then twist it back - solved!   That was easy.  Now the top gets a turn and the bottom gets a turn.  Both go back and - solved!  Next one is both turns like before and a center rotation and...   well, something happened there.  They don't go back.  That was fun.  Now we're farkeid.   The guy on the radio said you should line up the corners.  Wonder what that means.  I'll get all the whites on one side.  You know what?  Fark this.  I should be paying attention to the road.  I'm driving.  Hey you!  Put down that Rubic's Cube.  This is a farking civilization!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: FormlessOne: Or, y'know, that seeking a "world record" at a meaningless activity has reached its nadir.

I ascertain that you were just waiting to use that word in a sentence.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/lStcwT_RGrQ]


...that makes no sense. I mean, the KITH skit was funny because of the frequency & misuse.

It's as if you've reached the nadir of oblique pop culture references with this...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That's gonna get him laid.


Having a Rubik's Cube on a desk that mysteriously solved itself after they've played walked out of the room but you swear you didn't touch it is a trick that has indeed gotten me laid in college. Lying that I didn't have the skill is almost the complete opposite to being declared the World Record holder, so your point still stands.

/"Guy getting laid by solving Rubik's Cube" sounds like an unbelievable achievement by itself lol
//World Record holder, baby!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"A Canadian teenager broke the Guinness World Record for solving Rubik's cubes while riding a pogo stick"

Yes.. but how many digits of pi did he recite?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I started a rubix cube back in the 80s. Still haven't solved it. Is that a world record?


My son decided he wanted to master it, and did in short order. He's tried to explain it to me, but it's just not something I'm interested in. It involves knowing about a dozen different algorithms and which order to solve them in. It's pretty impressive, but I have a hard enough time remember guitar chords and picking patterns. I can't commit Rubik's Cube patterns to memory or I'll forget Hotel California.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm going to be fair here and say I can't do either of those things (pogosticks or Rubik's cubes) so I think that's pretty cool, and am impressed.

... but yeah we're probably scraping the bottom of the "world record" barrel.
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MizzouGuy: Equally stupid:

10. Hardest Kick In The Groin



Fark user imageView Full Size


ohhh, my groin
Youtube 4WySNrIV--A
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Or, y'know, that seeking a "world record" at a meaningless activity has reached its nadir.


About a year ago I was an 'official' witness for an attempt at making the "World's largest mosaic made out of used gift cards in under three hours" ... yeah. It was actually kind of interesting the hoops that the Guinness people make everyone jump through to verify every moment of the attempt.  Pure tedium, but interesting in a 'now I know & will never do this again' kind of way.

/he didn't make it
 
Jal-co-za
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is the record for longest time waiting for a Guinness bar towel?
/not bitter
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I am the current record holder of Rubiks Cubes solved while hopping on one leg while being case around  an abandoned fireworks store by a pit bull high on PCP while having a 7.5 inch dildo up my ass.
My number of cubes solved is 0. I dare you to be better.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Or, y'know, that seeking a "world record" at a meaningless activity has reached its nadir.


You can get a world record at anything,  for a fee Guinness will help you do it. It's easy, too. If you overly define the parameters like every podunk tourist trap claiming to be the largest whatever of its kind in the area.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, but see the key is Subby to hold a record no one wants to break.

Like this one for example
 
