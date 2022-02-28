 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Dressed up like a million-dollar trooper / Trying hard to look like Gary Cooper (super-duper) / Fears of unified Europe becomes self-fulfilling, nothing in your mitts / Putin on the fritz   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Excellent headline, Subby. Well done.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No wonder Putin gets along so well with the GOP - they're all suffering from the same delusions.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm pretty convinced he's going to use nukes just because of how badly this has hurt his ego and reputation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's a VERY STABLE GENIUS!!!
I would not be surprised if Trump stole that line from him, actually.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'm pretty convinced he's going to use nukes just because of how badly this has hurt his ego and reputation.


Won't go down in history if there are no winners to write it.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Finding out what unchecked power does to ones mind.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CHEWY GOOEY GUM!!!!
Putting on the Ritz - Original 1930 Movie Sequence High Quality.wmv
Youtube 66km3m_UE_k
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Great minds think alike. From this thread:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12158663?from_page=myrecent#new

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Hooters - And We Danced
Youtube zB1Q-PfUvN0
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Great minds think alike. From this thread:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12158663?from_page=myrecent#new

[Fark user image 425x230]


You... you Farky yourself? As King Brony?

*edits baronbloodbath Farky*
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More proof that everything Trumpy touches turns to sh*at
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Taco - Puttin' On The Ritz (ZDF Silvester-Tanzparty, 31.12.1983)
Youtube 4OUnedMCCW0
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's nice and all, but the reality is that this all just underscores how weak Biden is and how democrats are in disarray. If Trump was president, just like at Stoneman Douglas high school, he would run in unarmed to stop the mad man. Red tide indeed in November.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I'm pretty convinced he's going to use nukes just because of how badly this has hurt his ego and reputation.


So, he throws one at Ukraine.  We can expect that.  My question is where else and how does he justify it?

I mean, he decides to preemptively lob one into Europe.  Where?  Or will he try to just claim a wayward nuke escaped?  Or will he go wide open and toss one at NYC?

I can see him doing all kinds of different stupid, I just wonder what's the most likely scenario and his most likely rationale.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: baronbloodbath: Great minds think alike. From this thread:

https://m.fark.com/comments/12158663?from_page=myrecent#new

[Fark user image 425x230]

You... you Farky yourself? As King Brony?

*edits baronbloodbath Farky*


Obviously his password is Bigboy69420
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Young frankenstein Putting On The Ritz
Youtube ab7NyKw0VYQ
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That's nice and all, but the reality is that this all just underscores how weak Biden is and how democrats are in disarray. If Trump was president, just like at Stoneman Douglas high school, he would run in unarmed to stop the mad man. Red tide indeed in November.


Found Chris Cillizza's FARK handle.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bronskrat: CHEWY GOOEY GUM!!!!
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/66km3m_UE_k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


THOOPAH-DOOPAHHHHH!
 
Creoena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mayhave?
 
