(Twitter)   Will negotiations go bust? Will Putin get dragged out by his heels behind a horse? Ukraine is holding, and one Russian APC driver is standing at the side of the road wondering where his armored truck went. It's your Monday Morning Ukraine thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
War is hard, who knew?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But war, war never changes.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What is there to negotiate?  Russia gets the f*ck out of Ukraine (including the Crimean Peninsula) or the economic noose gets tighter.

There's no reason to negotiate shiat.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.


like negotiating with a shark over eating fish
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: War is hard, who knew?


Not many people know that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the Russians want is a pause so they can organize and resupply and prepare for another attack.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How long before a coup coup catchoo.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: WeatherNerd: War is hard, who knew?

Not many people know that.


thanks, Donnie
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.


The fact that they are holding the "negotiations" on the Belarusian border speaks volumes.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg

#Ukraine delegation to Gomel had no authority to discuss with the Russia delegation but to ask for a cease-fire and the withdrawal of the Russian forces. #Russia considered it a waste of time and will continue its military campaign until reaching its objective

s.

Well what else was there to discuss?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.


Nazi Army also had 10 million troops and a positively lethal Air Force.

Putin's got teenagers who didn't even know they were going to war and tanks that still have a "Bust A Move" cassingle jammed in the tape deck.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg


The same reporter tweeted 5 minutes ago that negotiations are back on.
 
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The negotiations are the same bad faith negotiations as last week, pretending to be open to discussion whilst getting troops in position.

Someone else did something similar in the 1930s.

Putin's getting ready for Push 2 - Belorussian Boogaloo. Hopefully it falters like the first.

By the way has anyone confirmed or debunked the rumour story about Putin being deathly afraid of covid, turning recluse, but having a bond villain mountain lair in the Urals, where he's got some oligarchs for company?
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg

The same reporter tweeted 5 minutes ago that negotiations are back on.


Saw that right after I hit "add comment". Oh well.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guys, there will never be a war in Ukraine.  You're just buying into the media hype.  Brilliant and totally liberal minds like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greewald have said it's all a narrative to fool you!
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Current FlightRadar24 tracking filter for all of the NATO member flights that are currently broadcasting position via transponder and just added the RA designator for tracking the Russian Air force flights as well:

PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,KK,REACH,RRR,WINK,JAKE,HKY,RA
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: giantmeteor: I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.

The fact that they are holding the "negotiations" on the Belarusian border speaks volumes.


Didn't russia also send their "culture minister" or something like that? I admit I'm not up on the practical responsibility of Russian government officials, but that feels a little like the US sending our HUD secretary to conduct international peace negotiations.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Guys, there will never be a war in Ukraine.  You're just buying into the media hype.  Brilliant and totally liberal minds like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greewald have said it's all a narrative to fool you!


Our resident tankies have been awfully quiet this past week.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am not optimistic about these negotiations.  I fear that Putin is using them as a cover/won't abide by any agreement that is reached.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why is Ukraine holding,
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: All the Russians want is a pause so they can organize and resupply and prepare for another attack.


That's why you keep shooting and only accept a withdrawal to have further peace talks. If they are serious they would but of course you and I agree they are just looking to pause to resupply. Takes time to blow the dust off the Soviet bargain bin Putin has in the basement and get the kids pressed into a hostile war.
 
Tenga
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: All the Russians want is a pause so they can organize and resupply and prepare for another attack.


Time Out!

/Wes?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?


Absolutely nothing.  They have an endless pile of bullshiat to shovel into the waiting mouths of the rubes.
 
Headso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wage0048: What is there to negotiate?  Russia gets the f*ck out of Ukraine (including the Crimean Peninsula) or the economic noose gets tighter.

There's no reason to negotiate shiat.


I think Ukraine does have room to negotiate on agreeing not to join nato.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why is Ukraine holding,


Because, apparently, Putin's on the Fritz.

/Rouble... Rubble out front should have told you
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: thatguyoverthere70: nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg

The same reporter tweeted 5 minutes ago that negotiations are back on.

Saw that right after I hit "add comment". Oh well.


It could go either way at a moment's notice. It wouldn't be surprising at all if negotiations were on and off many times during the next few hours and days.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, I still question whether Russia's nuclear deterrent is anywhere NEAR what it was in the Soviet era but I know they still have some capability.

What happens if Russia detonates a nuke in Kiev?  How will the world react?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Rapmaster2000: Guys, there will never be a war in Ukraine.  You're just buying into the media hype.  Brilliant and totally liberal minds like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greewald have said it's all a narrative to fool you!

Our resident tankies have been awfully quiet this past week.


I have something like 30 people flagged in red with various 'right wing idiot' labels or a mind-numbingly stupid quote from them as a note.  I think I've seen only 1 of that group comment in the Ukraine-related stories since the invasion started.  I wish fark had an API like reddit does so after this is all complete you could chart the participation of any given user in the site against a calendar of current events.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
These negotiations were to negotiate who was bringing donuts to the next negotiations to negotiate further negotiations like bathroom breaks and who gets the cool seats and the big table.

Progress
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I'm not holding my breath on these "negotiations" today. The Russians will never agree to a withdrawal, and the Ukrainians will never accept Russia's terms. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think it's time to call this thing yet especially less than a week into it. Remember that it took the nazis 6 weeks to take over Poland in 1939, they put up a pretty stiff fight too.


Poland didn't have the bonus of having willing foreigners from across the world a 8 hour flight away, and every country in the world at the time being able to flood them 24/7 supplies of everything they needed.
Being provided constant intel across the spectrum and getting constant feedback from their own people
on troop movements.. This goes back to what I said in the previous thread...The days of these kind of
wars might be finally coming to an end..It's utter folly to think any country will roll over and capitulate even
if their regular military is beaten.Millions of civilian partisans on their home turf will relentlessly grind your
army, costing lives and equipment..And the further from  the attacker homeland that is, the worse it is for them.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?


Their checks will be late.  And a bit short
 
fasahd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: All the Russians want is a pause so they can organize and resupply and prepare for another attack.


It gave Ukraine a pause also. It takes a little prep for a convoy turkey shoot.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morning all.

Can I get a quick catch up?

Thank you!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SoFlaNative52: How long before a coup coup catchoo.....[Fark user image image 272x185]


I just don't see it happening unless things go farking bonkers at Russian home. Shame that Ukrainian sailor failed to sink that Russian oligarchs boat. I mean I'm kind of surprised people are not torching their shiat more that is in foreign territory. This is the perfect time for an arson to have a jury go "nah, we good"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: NuclearPenguins: Rapmaster2000: Guys, there will never be a war in Ukraine.  You're just buying into the media hype.  Brilliant and totally liberal minds like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greewald have said it's all a narrative to fool you!

Our resident tankies have been awfully quiet this past week.

I have something like 30 people flagged in red with various 'right wing idiot' labels or a mind-numbingly stupid quote from them as a note.  I think I've seen only 1 of that group comment in the Ukraine-related stories since the invasion started.  I wish fark had an API like reddit does so after this is all complete you could chart the participation of any given user in the site against a calendar of current events.


There are some ultra-lefties around here who, before last week, we're screeching about "American imperialism" and other such nonsense.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Slaxl: The negotiations are the same bad faith negotiations as last week, pretending to be open to discussion whilst getting troops in position.

Someone else did something similar in the 1930s.

Putin's getting ready for Push 2 - Belorussian Boogaloo. Hopefully it falters like the first.

By the way has anyone confirmed or debunked the rumour story about Putin being deathly afraid of covid, turning recluse, but having a bond villain mountain lair in the Urals, where he's got some oligarchs for company?


Not sure about the Urals thing (Wouldn't surprise me, though), but every photo op with him lately has been either at a giant table with him on one end and everyone else at least 20 feet away on the other. Or just him at a table on one side of a giant room and everyone else huddled together on the other side of the room in folding chairs. So yeah, either Covid-phobia or he's worried one of his "trusted advisors" might go Brutus on his ass.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?

Absolutely nothing.  They have an endless pile of bullshiat to shovel into the waiting mouths of the rubes.


Their bank accounts are probably about to get lighter as Russian cash is going to stop flowing in.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?


That is a very interesting question, isn't it?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: thatguyoverthere70: nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg

The same reporter tweeted 5 minutes ago that negotiations are back on.

Saw that right after I hit "add comment". Oh well.


And now they've deleted the whole thread so who knows.🤷
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?


Paying the debt back is going to be way cheaper.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sleze: So, I still question whether Russia's nuclear deterrent is anywhere NEAR what it was in the Soviet era but I know they still have some capability.

What happens if Russia detonates a nuke in Kiev?  How will the world react?


If the tanks are any indication, I'm skeptical that Russia's nukes will even fire.

Seems they let a lot of stuff just sit around collecting rust.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fasahd: KarmicDisaster: All the Russians want is a pause so they can organize and resupply and prepare for another attack.

It gave Ukraine a pause also. It takes a little prep for a convoy turkey shoot.


True, I mean you want someone to organise the drone cam of a tank column destruction streamed live to the negotiators so the Russians side can see in real time what saying no to ceasefire and withdrawal leads to.

Putin delenda est
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cheron: What does the collapse of the Russian economy mean to the stooges in the US who always support Putin?


More ads where they plead for donations from the rubes so that they can help their "Ukrainian brothers and sisters"!

/The GQP has always been at war with Russia.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cfreak: nicholasneko: thatguyoverthere70: nicholasneko: Looks like the negotiations might already be over?
https://twitter.com/ejmalrai/status/1498291090448916483?s=20&t=8lPdh_ZACI3Ktwd-URmIXg

The same reporter tweeted 5 minutes ago that negotiations are back on.

Saw that right after I hit "add comment". Oh well.

And now they've deleted the whole thread so who knows.🤷



I looked over the whole thread... Sounded a lot like RT broadcasts and not actual news.
 
