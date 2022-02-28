 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Metropolitan Opera announces that it will be severing all ties with Putin-allied artists. In other news, the Metropolitan Opera had been previously featuring Putin-allied artists   (npr.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotta Russian Opera singers, Ballet dancers and Orchestral types.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you know it, they're going to get rid of "Springtime for Hitler" too!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, severing ties with Republicans?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost totally unrelated but the other day i stumbled across this awesome video of James Brown and Pavarotti doing "Mans World"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ak3bmuR7Kmo
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gergiev and Netrebko come to mind.
Carnegie Hall has already dumped Gergiev
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one prove an artist to be "Putin allied"?  Are they singing songs about how great he is?
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps some country could offer citizenship in addition to simply threatening the job of an artist.

life > livelihood
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little known fact. Much like Hitler Putin rose to power because of the arts. He had studied in cello under the Soviets, and his dreams were shot down by the Kyiv Philharmonic because of a particularly scathing evaluation when he auditioned for an open second chair spot.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we counting con artists these days...?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: He had studied in cello under the Soviets, and his dreams were shot down by the Kyiv Philharmonic because of a particularly scathing evaluation when he auditioned for an open second chair spot.


But there's ALWAYS room for cello!
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theatre, opera and ballet are all huge in Russia and in many cases state sponsored. As such - performers, companies and stages will tend to avoid biting the hand that feeds them.

In the US the government stays away from funding the arts but it is very common in Russia for the government to put on massive free (or very cheap) shows. Bread and circuses and all that.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: How does one prove an artist to be "Putin allied"?  Are they singing songs about how great he is?


Gergiev won the "Hero of Labor of the Russian Federation" prize, and expressed support for the annexation of Crimea in 2014.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: How does one prove an artist to be "Putin allied"?  Are they singing songs about how great he is?


There are clues.

nypost.comView Full Size

washingtonpost.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!


Gene Kelly, George Chakiris.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure Baryshnikov is in some windowless CIA bunker in Langley, VA answering questions right now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fine arts are frequently supported by the worst parts of wealthy society???
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: I am sure Baryshnikov is in some windowless CIA bunker in Langley, VA answering questions right now.
[Fark user image 399x750]


Dude wasn't even that good. The west saw the writing on the wall and we didn't want another Pol Pot.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's like horse races and dog shows.  One of those weird things rich Oligarchs and Aristocrats do.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went through this with the Russians Afghan war.  The Russian performers would be sidelined and sent off to entertain the front line troops.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!


My guess is people think Metropolitan Opera and assume only opera (French Italian German). The Met has all sorts of classical arts most people not familiar with NYC and those not  interested in the arts don't know.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!

Gene Kelly, George Chakiris.


Dancers? Yes. Not Russian? Yes.

Ballet dancers? Not so much.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really far fetch...it would be akin to the various MAGA celebrities we have here in the States.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: BitwiseShift: BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!

Gene Kelly, George Chakiris.

Dancers? Yes. Not Russian? Yes.

Ballet dancers? Not so much.


The rite of spring dude
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The fine arts are frequently supported by the worst parts of wealthy society???


Correct.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!


Ron Reagan
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pavarotti should have done more James Brown tunes.... i wouldve loved to hear his version of "Hot pants"
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!


Pfft.  Let me know when we get to ze German dancers.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: shiatty bait


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: DarwiOdrade: BitwiseShift: BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!

Gene Kelly, George Chakiris.

Dancers? Yes. Not Russian? Yes.

Ballet dancers? Not so much.

The rite of spring dude


wat
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's next, severing ties with Republicans?


They have connections?  On the other hand, if the severed ties with the mafia, would they have any way to put on a show?  Assuming the Russians haven't entirely replaced the old Italian mafia completely.

UNC_Samurai: The fine arts are frequently supported by the worst parts of wealthy society???


See above.  Presumably as a part of whitewashing.  There is a Arthur M. Sackler gallery in the Smithsonian, so it certainly includes drug kingpins as well as others.  Slave traders had a fondness for founding colleges...
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anna Netrebko's statements are kind of disappointing. She's right that we do sit here safely in judgment. And, entertainers are not generally known for an intelligent nuanced take on public affairs, so it's good for them to stick to what they know. But she has clearly been a Putin supporter in the not-too-distance past, and it's fair to be uncomfortable with that, and also how it might affect your shrinking audience dollars...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: big pig peaches: shiatty bait

[c.tenor.com image 220x209]


You walked right into that one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bad_ad85
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hej: How does one prove an artist to be "Putin allied"?  Are they singing songs about how great he is?


Like this:

Netrebko has been associated with Putin for decades. In 2012, she endorsed his election, and said in an interview that she wished that she had had the chance to be Putin's lover, as she admired his "strong, male energy."

...'Ma'am, this is an Arby's'
 
kabloink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chewd: Pavarotti should have done more James Brown tunes.... i wouldve loved to hear his version of "Hot pants"


As close as your going to get

Luciano Pavarotti, James Brown - It's A Man's Man's Man's World (Stereo)
Youtube GaB9F3R9cIY
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As has been said, there's quite a bit of a Russian (previously Soviet) presence in the NYC classical arts scene. The performers have been rigorously vetted by the governments on both sides to prevent defection.
 
bababa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A quote from the article: "In a pugnacious Instagram story that has since vanished, Netrekbo added: "It's especially despicable from people from the West, seated comfortably in their home, not fearing for their lives, to pretend to be be brave and pretending to 'fight' by putting in trouble artists who asked for nothing. This is just hypocrisy of them. These people who think that being on the 'right side' allows them everything and excuses their unfair behaviour are just human s***s. They are as evil as blind agressors. No matter which side they are from. ❤""
She supported the annexation of Crimea, and was photographed with Russian separatists in Donetsk. She supports Putin. Everything she says here shows her hypocrisy. It seems Putin thinks he is on the right side and therefore can do anything. Ukrainians are not sitting comfortably in their homes right now precisely because the leader she supports thinks he can invade a country for no reason.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Anna Netrebko's statements are kind of disappointing. She's right that we do sit here safely in judgment. And, entertainers are not generally known for an intelligent nuanced take on public affairs, so it's good for them to stick to what they know. But she has clearly been a Putin supporter in the not-too-distance past, and it's fair to be uncomfortable with that, and also how it might affect your shrinking audience dollars...


But both sides are bad!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I think it's like horse races and dog shows.  One of those weird things rich Oligarchs and Aristocrats do.


Ha, you've never been to a horse track
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Not really far fetch...it would be akin to the various MAGA celebrities we have here in the States.


Mean Girls - Stop Trying to Make Fetch Happen
Youtube Pubd-spHN-0
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: BlazeTrailer: Did subby really think the performing arts are devoid of russians??

Quick! Name a famous male ballet dancer!

Gene Kelly, George Chakiris.


Guillaume Côté
 
