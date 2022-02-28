 Skip to content
(Amazon)   Either this is a mistake or I've been confusing pilates with something else   (amazon.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
🤘🤘🤘
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ahhh, the PlaySkool bondage kit for 1st timers.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks about right to me.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Looks about right to me.


I counted. There are indeed 22 pieces.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More fun than pilates, and can be a decent workout if you plan things right.

Realistically, I assume it's either a plain-old mistake on part of a large reseller or alternatively a weird attempt to avoid getting categorized as an 'adult' product.  That'd seem counterproductive though, because I doubt you get many sales from people who accidentally stumble across sex gear and thing "hmm, you know what? I wasn't looking for this, but let's impulse buy."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pilates. You're doing it wrong.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This explains why my ex-wife loved going to pilates so much.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, my wife is going to have some questions about our search history now - thanks man
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry. It isn't supposed to be piLates. It's piRates. Aaaaarrrr.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You're right, Subby.  Pilates is the medical name for the spot between your balls and butt crack.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
that pink fuzzy glove doesn't look like the ones most trainers wear.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ahhh, the PlaySkool bondage kit for 1st timers.


At least the restraints are velcro instead of some sort of locking hard plastic or metal cuffs the user can get stuck in when their partner forgets to bring the key or loses it.  And the plugs have flared bases, and there aren't any beads connected with nothing but string.  It's not the worst offering, assuming it isn't porous plastic.
 
saywhat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Count me out, Homer
Youtube EX2b3lltV8A
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Everything's pilates if you're brave enough.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well that's going to screw up my Amazon front page of "Keep Shopping" for items.

Thanks subby.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great... now I gotta clear my browser history. Thanks subby.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shucks, a fella could have a pretty fun weekend with all that stuff. Well, that and a lady friend.

/Or a man friend, NTTAWWT
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just make sure you wash your hands like it says in the bible.

/Pontius Pilates
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Full body workout"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
treknews.netView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rnatalie: "Full body rectum workout"


FTFY
 
Foolkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look, you have your pilates and I'll have mine.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have no interest in really any of that stuff, but the $43.99 price tag is tough to say no to. What a bargain!

And who knows when I'm going to need a good riding crop?
 
gottagopee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gottagopee: [Fark user image image 425x259]


Wrong thread, but... it works? Sorta?
 
Horizon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pilates is way more interesting than I thought.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pilates
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait until you see what Amazon thinks Zumba is!
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure that is not the Republican Party loves Putin Branch gift set?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dletter: Wait until you see what Amazon thinks Zumba is!


CrossFit still for losers though
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good find, subby! AT first was like *quizzical look*, but the, I LOL'd!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: rnatalie: "Full body rectum workout"

FTFY


Paging that Phil McCracken guy
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mysterious fun indeed!
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That is because it is not just pilates, but pilates for anal beginners. It says so clearly in the pictures.

They don't want novices to be left behind.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I have no interest in really any of that stuff, but the $43.99 price tag is tough to say no to. What a bargain!


Free if you signup for their credit card!

/Pass on that offer though.  I got $150 off of a $170 item when I signed up for their card.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your move Billy Blanks
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife goes to a Pilates class twice per week.  It's time for either a really exciting or really disappointing conversation.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seemed to lean a bit heavily on the ass play side of things.  Not judging. Just observing.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So that's why pilates are popular!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gilgigamesh: I have no interest in really any of that stuff, but the $43.99 price tag is tough to say no to. What a bargain!

And who knows when I'm going to need a good riding crop?


I worry about quality.  I gave more than $43 for just my riding crop alone!!!
 
