(Twitter)   Ukraine activates Task Force X. Kite man last seen kiting up, stockpiling "hell yeah"s   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide Squad?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
had to be done...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]


  is this a joke?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?


I would assume so, there's foliage and it's winter there.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?


Must be, it's kind of green for February in Ukraine.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kite Man? That's a reference.
 
Zenith
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?


yes on every level
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

  is this a joke?


yes.  Seagal is a joke.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?

I would assume so, there's foliage and it's winter there.


And he hasn't been that weight for years.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

  is this a joke?


It wouldn't be, if he could pull it off. And if he could fit in even a first class seat.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?


https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/joe-rogan-cnn-steven-seagal-russia-ukraine-b2024764.html
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie. They blow up the dam.
 
Zenith
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?

It wouldn't be, if he could pull it off. And if he could fit in even a first class seat.


and have a chair carried around for him to slouch in every 5 minutes
 
lefthanded bastard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I swear, the more stories I read about the Ukrainian reaction to this invasion, the more badass they seem
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/joe-rogan-cnn-steven-seagal-russia-ukraine-b2024764.html


"Act like a leader...."
That commenter did know they were addressing Rogan, right?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I've seen this movie. They blow up the dam.


Maybe I'm thinking of the guns of navaronne.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lock up the microwaves on your submarines
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
wwe.comView Full Size


Just wait until we send in the D X army!
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian prisoners even started sending letters to Russian troops at the border, mostly consisting off the Ukrainian equivalent of "You got a purty mouth."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: Kite Man? That's a reference.


He's in the new Harley Quinn cartoon. He dates Pamela.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?


nydailynews.comView Full Size


He's having carrots with the dictator of Belarus.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phedex: [wwe.com image 850x478]

Just wait until we send in the D X army!


Oh man. That brings back memories.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Last Chancers approve.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread


If anything, can one Turkish drone take care of Steven Seagal once and for all?

We already have Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage, and Bruce Willis taking care of the B-movie supply. The $5 blu ray bin at Best Buy doesn't need him anymore.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread


and it is hard to kill comments like this
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

and it is hard to kill comments like this


Especially when there is Fat Down Below.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]


Too skinny to be 2022 Seagal.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

is this a joke?

[nydailynews.com image 850x512]

He's having carrots with the dictator of Belarus.


He's gobbling that carrot with the expression and posture of a surly rabbit.
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

plecos: cooldaddygroove: had to be done...
[Fark user image image 850x776]

  is this a joke?


Those trees look very green in the background :)
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: I've seen this movie. They blow up the dam.

Maybe I'm thinking of the guns of navaronne.


You're thinking of Force Ten From Navaronne.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't Seagull the leader of Meal Team Six?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

If anything, can one Turkish drone take care of Steven Seagal once and for all?

We already have Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage, and Bruce Willis taking care of the B-movie supply. The $5 blu ray bin at Best Buy doesn't need him anymore.


That's not fair.  Wesley Snipes and Nic Cage actually put in effort.  Nic Cage gives 110% in everything he's in.  Snipes has looked like he's having an absolute blast in everything I've seen him show up in, regardless of the actual movie's quality.

Willis hasn't given a shiat about whatever movie he's in for decades now.  Segal was never even close to the same caliber as the rest of them in the first place.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cheese and Rice: Peter von Nostrand: Peter von Nostrand: I've seen this movie. They blow up the dam.

Maybe I'm thinking of the guns of navaronne.

You're thinking of Force Ten From Navaronne.


Is that the one with a mushroom cloud laying motherfarker, motherfarker?
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can imaging Seagal running at the Ukranians in dramatic slow motion. Except that are no cameras around and he's actually running at full speed.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: AquaTatanka: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

and it is hard to kill comments like this

Especially when there is Fat Down Below.


Go watch "Sniper: Special Ops". He LITERALLY never stands up throughout the whole movie. He does the whole thing sitting down!

I went and looked at his IMDB page for movies he has been in recently. I've never seen such a list of different words or phrases that are somehow all the same.

Perfect Weapon
Code of Honor
Force of Execution
Maximum Conviction
Driven to Kill
Urban Justice
Flight of Fury

It's like Seagal kept a teenage boy hostage for a month and had him write down every "tough guy" sounding phrase he could think of, just so he had a supply of movie titles forever.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: stoli n coke: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

If anything, can one Turkish drone take care of Steven Seagal once and for all?

We already have Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage, and Bruce Willis taking care of the B-movie supply. The $5 blu ray bin at Best Buy doesn't need him anymore.

That's not fair.  Wesley Snipes and Nic Cage actually put in effort.  Nic Cage gives 110% in everything he's in.  Snipes has looked like he's having an absolute blast in everything I've seen him show up in, regardless of the actual movie's quality.

Willis hasn't given a shiat about whatever movie he's in for decades now.  Segal was never even close to the same caliber as the rest of them in the first place.


Read up on Snipes and Blade 3.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: saintstryfe: Kite Man? That's a reference.

He's in the new Harley Quinn cartoon. He dates Pamela.


He was referenced in PeaceMaker as well.

Peacemaker mentions Kite Man, The Flash, and Wonder Woman! | S1E6 HD Clip
Youtube GlB1E1kXEXU
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My ex-wife's father nearly ran over Steven Segal in Montana in the 80s. He just walked out into the street without looking.

Also, the best acting in any Steven Segal movie was Erika Eleniak's boobs in Under Siege.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: stoli n coke: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

If anything, can one Turkish drone take care of Steven Seagal once and for all?

We already have Wesley Snipes, Nicolas Cage, and Bruce Willis taking care of the B-movie supply. The $5 blu ray bin at Best Buy doesn't need him anymore.

That's not fair.  Wesley Snipes and Nic Cage actually put in effort.  Nic Cage gives 110% in everything he's in.  Snipes has looked like he's having an absolute blast in everything I've seen him show up in, regardless of the actual movie's quality.

Willis hasn't given a shiat about whatever movie he's in for decades now.  Segal was never even close to the same caliber as the rest of them in the first place.


I don't think Willis even reads the abstract of the script before agreeing to basically play John McCain in every role for like ten bucks.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kiteman 1978 TV commercial | Pacific Power
Youtube n9AFdtgi74o
Old-ass farkers from the Pacific Northwest might remember this one.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
McClain
 
saywhonow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I've seen this movie. They blow up the dam.


Yeah, but who's gonna bring back the magical snowman?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do you really wanna do you really wanna taste it?!?!?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Task Force X?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't he married with children?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: stoli n coke: AquaTatanka: moulderx1: Seagal seems to be under siege and on deadly ground in this thread

and it is hard to kill comments like this

Especially when there is Fat Down Below.

Go watch "Sniper: Special Ops". He LITERALLY never stands up throughout the whole movie. He does the whole thing sitting down!

I went and looked at his IMDB page for movies he has been in recently. I've never seen such a list of different words or phrases that are somehow all the same.

Perfect Weapon
Code of Honor
Force of Execution
Maximum Conviction
Driven to Kill
Urban Justice
Flight of Fury

It's like Seagal kept a teenage boy hostage for a month and had him write down every "tough guy" sounding phrase he could think of, just so he had a supply of movie titles forever.


Perfect Weapon was already the title of a martial arts flick in 1991 or 92. It was one of those "so stupid even Van Damme turned it down" movies. Can't remember who was in it. Probably like Lorenzo Lamas or something.
 
