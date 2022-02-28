 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Two men get shot, arrested over fighting for a gun at the post-covid reopening of a bar. Degree of difficulty: not the US   (bbc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge mistake.
Over there you get in a lot of trouble for gun fights!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. Wrote 'Texas' on my answer sheet before I finished the headline! Anyone got any tippex?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was it The Winchester, and was one a zombie?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"wrestled over the firearm inside the Old Bank pub"

'This is a stick-up!'
'In a pub?'
'No, the sign says it's a bank!'
'No, it isn't.'
'Yes, it is.'
'No, it isn't.'
'Yes, it is.'
'No, it isn't.'
'Yes, it is.'
- and the volleying contradiction thankfully gets somewhat resolved with gunfire -
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The old 870 strikes again.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those are some British looking dudes, BTW.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Drinking in a run down industrial park never ends well
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should've gone for a soda.
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
Drinking in a run down industrial park never ends well


Someone once told me "Never drink in a pub with a flat roof." I think it's a good rule of thumb.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Dammit. Wrote 'Texas' on my answer sheet before I finished the headline! Anyone got any tippex?


In Texas they wouldn't fight over a gun, since they have enough for everyone.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
Drinking in a run down industrial park never ends well


I can see why its named the Old Bank Pub. It does look like it used to be a bank.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pert: thealgorerhythm: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]
Drinking in a run down industrial park never ends well

Someone once told me "Never drink in a pub with a flat roof." I think it's a good rule of thumb.


I've been to some pubs in repurposed trailers/modulars that were pretty good.

But as a general principle I'd say that's solid advice.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: uttertosh: Dammit. Wrote 'Texas' on my answer sheet before I finished the headline! Anyone got any tippex?

In Texas they wouldn't fight over a gun, since they have enough for everyone.


My first thought. If some guy takes my gun, I'll just go the the drug store and buy another one.
Be back in 26 minutes.
 
