(Foreign Policy)   Masouma Tajik is only 23, but escaped the Taliban in Afghanistan by moving to Ukraine and now wants to go to New Jersey. That's three war zones in a row   (foreignpolicy.com) divider line
449 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 2:35 PM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say that you're a Ukrainian and you have to go to the bathroom really badly.  The outhouse is on top of the hill.

What are you initially when you're trying to get up there?  You're a Russian.

Once you've gotten to the outhouse, what are you now?  European.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey? Hasn't he suffered enough?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern day wilmer mclean. Good news is that he is apparently going to host the surrender talks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they make a trade and send a few of those real housewives in exchange? Except for the hot one.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: New Jersey? Hasn't he suffered enough?


It could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Jersey Visitor's Bureau has an office in Kiev.
"Come to New Jersey!  We're safer than Kiev - this week."
"New Jersey - See the chemical plants in the Spring"
"New Jersey - Just throw your wallet down at the airport and walk away."
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Say that you're a Ukrainian and you have to go to the bathroom really badly.  The outhouse is on top of the hill.

What are you initially when you're trying to get up there?  You're a Russian.

Once you've gotten to the outhouse, what are you now?  European.


And if you have to go #2, you're Putin' all the way up the hill.
 
MirthlessSmile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to consider moving more inland.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's cute. Can I adopt her?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: New Jersey Visitor's Bureau has an office in Kiev.
"Come to New Jersey!  We're safer than Kiev - this week."
"New Jersey - See the chemical plants in the Spring"
"New Jersey - Just throw your wallet down at the airport and walk away."


Or "New Jersey - We've got North America's largest indoor waterpark, provided the mall next to Giants Stadium doesn't go bankrupt from mismanagement."
"New Jersey - Make fun of us in the winter, come to our beaches in the summer."
"New Jersey - We don't like you either."

/Yes, I know the real name of the new stadium isn't "Giants Stadium" and I don't care
//I sometimes still call the arena where I used to watch the Devils and Nets play as Brendan Byrne
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: She's cute. Can I adopt her?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Sees what you did there.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghanistan, Ukraine, and now New Jersey. If they hit up Detroit, Miami, and down town LA they can get a free war zone on their seventh purchase.
 
Decorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Come on at least get her to Boston or Seattle....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: She's cute. Can I adopt her?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I would like to see Montana..."
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Ass_Master_Flash: New Jersey? Hasn't he suffered enough?

It could be worse.

[Fark user image 820x615]


He can't come to Ohio, we'll have to re-draw our congressional districts again.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Harry Freakstorm: New Jersey Visitor's Bureau has an office in Kiev.
"Come to New Jersey!  We're safer than Kiev - this week."
"New Jersey - See the chemical plants in the Spring"
"New Jersey - Just throw your wallet down at the airport and walk away."

Or "New Jersey - We've got North America's largest indoor waterpark, provided the mall next to Giants Stadium doesn't go bankrupt from mismanagement."
"New Jersey - Make fun of us in the winter, come to our beaches in the summer."
"New Jersey - We don't like you either."

/Yes, I know the real name of the new stadium isn't "Giants Stadium" and I don't care
//I sometimes still call the arena where I used to watch the Devils and Nets play as Brendan Byrne


People need to look at NJ's quality of life categories/ratings. A lot of surprises there.

/ lifelong nj resident.
// the malls OK, the ski slope seems popular, as is the Nickelodeon attraction.
/// "Welcome to New Jersey, now go home"
 
