(YouTube)   Portal to Hell opens up at Riverside County pallet yard   (youtube.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telephone poles that lost their power lines

Aaand, I'm out.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stacks of firewood make good fires, film at 11.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: [media3.giphy.com image 200x141]


Can we call for a reboot of that series with Putin in place of Saddam?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Call me when it's a Hellmouth.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: pc_gator: [media3.giphy.com image 200x141]

Can we call for a reboot of that series with Putin in place of Saddam?


Putin as Saddams Mr. slave. Sigh, damn you South Park.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pallette fire? And this news isn't in the south?

The bad news is it will burn up hot.
The good news is it will burn up fast.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rubidoux

Suh Soh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, that is a euphuism for California as a whole.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My grandfather worked at a pallet factory in VA - they always had a big pile of sawdust which catch fire every few years.....
Also, they stacked the newly made pallets.....on pallets
 
Kinan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And the thread skids to a stop.
 
SoCalChris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair, Riverside Count is a portal to hell.

There's a reason we call them the Valley of the Dirt People
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Pallette fire? And this news isn't in the south?

The bad news is it will burn up hot.
The good news is it will burn up fast.


Exactly.  Best just let that one go.
 
