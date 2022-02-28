 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Terrifing study of what would happen if all the world's nuclear warheads were to detonate at once. Also enjoy the rest of the day (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Tsar Bomba, Earth, South America, Uranium, colourful animated video, nuclear warheads, Nuclear proliferation  
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK Subs-Warhead
Youtube ynewdsC_VyM
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube scientists? Are those like fark lawyers and military experts?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that was informative, if I want to know what will happen in a situation that is impossible to happen.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What If We Detonated All Nuclear Bombs at Once?
Youtube JyECrGp-Sw8
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: YouTube scientists? Are those like fark lawyers and military experts?


They're still waiting for their degrees from the University of Westfield Online.

University of Westfield Online - SNL
Youtube I9yqbrHssQQ
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raider_dad: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JyECrGp-Sw8]


thank you.  

I could barely read the "article" with all the ads. 

I hate that the pop ups are back with a vengeance. 

/too lazy to adblock
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YouTube scientists?

Oh, I see that's already been covered. Carry on then.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and a 31 mile wide fireball? Have you looked at the Sun lately? On scale the Sun is not a very large fireball, and neither is 31 miles on Earth.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Earth would say "Thank god!"
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.


That show was on last night.  Scary stuff to ponder.
Just thankful there is an EPA around to regulate unlicensed activities.

All hail Gozer.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive towards the light, kids.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Persnickety: Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.

That show was on last night.  Scary stuff to ponder.
Just thankful there is an EPA around to regulate unlicensed activities.

All hail Gozer.


it's true, Putin has no penis
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is ok Vault tec has me covered, see you suckers later!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.


Sounds more exciting than choking on a hash brown at Denny's. We all gotta go sometime.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness Putin would never actually start a nuclear war.  Along with destroying most (or all) of humanity, it would be suicide for him.

Or would it be suicide?  More likely, Putin would be two hundred underground in a plush fully-stocked bunker, having a good laugh.

I hope it is the former.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whilst I am cautiously optimistic, I believe that Putin intends to blow up Chernobyl in the event of any counterstrike on Russian soil. I honestly feel that he believes that Russia and China are capable of survival of their nuking the west. I also believe that Putin takes the same brand cocaine as TFG. Same supplier, at least.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: Thank goodness Putin would never actually start a nuclear war.  Along with destroying most (or all) of humanity, it would be suicide for him.

Or would it be suicide?  More likely, Putin would be two hundred underground in a plush fully-stocked bunker, having a good laugh.

I hope it is the former.


Kill Putin before he kills us. It's him or us. Best put a cruise missile up his ass today.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Persnickety: Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light.

Sounds more exciting than choking on a hash brown at Denny's. We all gotta go sometime.


It'd be kind of neat watching something dwarf, car accidents, heart disease, cancer and Covid combined in less than a minute.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we stop talking like this?  Maybe just keep our fingers crossed.
It's not like all this armchair-prepper circle-jerk is actually going to be helpful.
Hopeully things will turn-around & we can all be like "Whew, that was close!".


/welcome to Fark?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh......
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Been watching and reading non stop coverage on this conflict. Everybody and their mama has an opinion (mostly in support of Ukraine), from all corners of the world. Except China, have they released a statement at all since the invasion?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
we all die.  some of us much faster and painlessly than others.
pictures.abebooks.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Remember a few weeks ago when our main concern was unemployed truckers throwing a hissy-fit in Ottawa - and the few years before that when a pandemic was sweeping the globe? Good times, man - good times.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: we all die.  some of us much faster and painlessly than others.
[pictures.abebooks.com image 304x475]


That movie is one reason I feel going out in the first wave is the best plan
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: we all die.  some of us much faster and painlessly than others.
[pictures.abebooks.com image 304x475]


That was a depressing film.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Been watching and reading non stop coverage on this conflict. Everybody and their mama has an opinion (mostly in support of Ukraine), from all corners of the world. Except China, have they released a statement at all since the invasion?


Yes.

Typical hollow words trying to say they are neutral.

They wish for a peaceful end and that Ukraine is sovereign, but don't think it's fair Ukraine wants to be NATO. So essentially Russia is right but we want to sound impartial.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

smed7: How about we stop talking like this?  Maybe just keep our fingers crossed.
It's not like all this armchair-prepper circle-jerk is actually going to be helpful.
Hopeully things will turn-around & we can all be like "Whew, that was close!".


/welcome to Fark?


"Armchair Prepper Circle Jerk"  is a great name for a folk-punk band made up of History major post-grads.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't watch the video yet, but from the image it looks like its a Kurzgesagt clip which typically are pretty well researched, and would cover why its an impossibility for a bunch of reasons, and just dwelled into the mythbusters type of "ok but what if we REALLY TRIED AND REALLY wanted to do it, and threw the premise out the window, what would be the extremest, remotest level of possible"
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live not far from one of the largest refinery complexes in the United States (shrug).  I might have 10 seconds of warning before I die
 
dpcotta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see all the cool bunkers people build. Can we get a bunker thread?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Earth would say "Thank god!"


People could finally shut up about Global Warming™
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Can't wait to see all the cool bunkers people build. Can we get a bunker thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm going for that whole mid-century feng shui.

Here's my theme song:
Donald Fagen - New Frontier (Video)
Youtube qBruAooXPNU
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a website where you could put in your location and then choose which bomb you wanted to see why the effects were or your likelihood of surviving?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I live not far from one of the largest refinery complexes in the United States (shrug).  I might have 10 seconds of warning before I die


I live in an area that is geographically the closest point in the US to Moscow.  It wouldn't surprise me if there were still several active silos in the area.

I might get 9 seconds.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the hell is 'terriffing'? Is that slightly less bad than terrifying?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's as scientific as an XKCD cartoon, if the guy knew nothing about, math, physics, and was a terrible artist.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


my dog and I are ready for 2024
 
dascott
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
it fixes the cable?
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: NewportBarGuy: The Earth would say "Thank god!"

People could finally shut up about Global Warming™


I've got some bad news for you - you won't be able to drive your mobile face tattoo after the war anyway.
 
