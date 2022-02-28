 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Fed sets interest rates at 20%   (marketwatch.com)
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have to admit, I have no idea how bad this is. But, I'm betting it's pretty bad.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww poor Vladdy.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?


Wallpaper level
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel bad for the average citizen that had to suffer because of the ruling class of their particular country. fark putin.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?


This is a pretty good question. Russia had a pretty low cost of living. I imagine things are going to get more than a little ugly this week and probably much worse as things credit cards stop working, wages are either not paid are worth so little that they might as well not be paid, and trade routes fail. I imagine this will mean that there will need to be some social safety net thing happening to keep people in cities from starving.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kat09tails: cheap_thoughts: So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?

This is a pretty good question. Russia had a pretty low cost of living. I imagine things are going to get more than a little ugly this week and probably much worse as things credit cards stop working, wages are either not paid are worth so little that they might as well not be paid, and trade routes fail. I imagine this will mean that there will need to be some social safety net thing happening to keep people in cities from starving.


The only social safety net will be what the people construct for themselves, as the government is too busy with a war and too broke (both in fiscal and functional senses) to provide one.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Congratulations Subby. I went from a heart attack to Nelson from the Simpsons doing a HA HA in milliseconds.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

neapoi: I feel bad for the average citizen that had to suffer because of the ruling class of their particular country. fark putin.


100% this.  144 million people are going to suffer because of a megalomaniac Putin and his cronies, including those in Mar a Lago.  Make no mistake, the invasion of Ukraine is going to fail and will go down as an enormous political blunder.  I just hope it doesn't lead to a bigger problem when a large, desperate, and mostly innocent population feels the effects.  We can wish that the fallout will primarily lie with Putin being deposed, but large desperate groups can become quite unpredictable and irrational.  Look what happened here when we asked people to put a piece of cloth over their noses .
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: Look what happened here when we asked people to put a piece of cloth over their noses .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd like a reporter to interview a Kremlin stooge like Ron Johnson, Paul Gosar, Rand Paul, etc.

"Would you rather support Putin or Zelensky?"

"Well I think Putin has the right idea about many things..."

"Oh so do you support raising interest rates to 20% like Putin did?"

"I uh, well, I uh, wait what now? Actually I gotta cut this off early, goodbye!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HA HA OH WOW!
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin could leave Ukraine today but the economic impact will last for years. Hopefully the civilized world will step in together after Putin is deposed to help right the ship. Assuming of course he doesn't manage to escalate things further.....
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

powhound: Putin could leave Ukraine today but the economic impact will last for years. Hopefully the civilized world will step in together after Putin is deposed to help right the ship. Assuming of course he doesn't manage to escalate things further.....


You mean like how the west tried to bail out Russia in the 90s after the fall of the USSR?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: powhound: Putin could leave Ukraine today but the economic impact will last for years. Hopefully the civilized world will step in together after Putin is deposed to help right the ship. Assuming of course he doesn't manage to escalate things further.....

You mean like how the west tried to bail out Russia in the 90s after the fall of the USSR?


What Russia needs is another happy drunk guy to lead them. Yeltsin 2.0
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: What Russia needs is another happy drunk guy to lead them. Yeltsin 2.0


But Putin and the oligarchs stole everything of value in Russia during the 1990s because the leader was a drunk buffoon.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cheap_thoughts: So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?


Let's put it this way, it's cheaper to wipe with rubles than toilet paper.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin claims the ruble is backed by gold and now 20% return on that plus the only way to buy in is crypto.  I wonder why some news outlets aren't all over this as the best freedum investment ever.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this was 18th century France. The ruling class might not like where this could beheading.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: NewportBarGuy: What Russia needs is another happy drunk guy to lead them. Yeltsin 2.0

But Putin and the oligarchs stole everything of value in Russia during the 1990s because the leader was a drunk buffoon.


Exactly! They were too busy stealing from each other to even think about other countries.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DON.MAC: Putin claims the ruble is backed by gold and now 20% return on that plus the only way to buy in is crypto.  I wonder why some news outlets aren't all over this as the best freedum investment ever.


fwiw, I heard gold mentioned this morning in the car, listening to a BBC reporter

iirc, Putin may soon be down to using Russia's gold reserves to barter (international trade) since the ruble has become hands-off on a global scale

I've no idea how much actual gold Russia has in it's pockets but assuring the populace the value of their rapidly de-valued currency (which reportedly they can't get to since AMTs are now out of cash due to a run over the weekend) is backed by it doesn't seem like that much comfort, does it?

It isn't as if the average Russian citizen can use it to buy bread.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: iirc, Putin may soon be down to using Russia's gold reserves to barter (international trade) since the ruble has become hands-off on a global scale

I've no idea how much actual gold Russia has in it's pockets but assuring the populace the value of their rapidly de-valued currency (which reportedly they can't get to since AMTs are now out of cash due to a run over the weekend) is backed by it doesn't seem like that much comfort, does it?


A friend is in the gold business. He claims that Russia still has massive amounts of gold and has been one of the few countries that were delivering real deliverable gold according to schedule.  The sanctions will encourage more dangerous and polluting gold production so it sucks to be a Siberian surf.

He also claims "you don't become a billionaire of raiding the rubles in the treasury" implying the gold in the Russian treasury is already long gone.

I figure Russia is going to print enough notes to keep the ATMs stocked.  Printing paper notes isn't as inflationary as making lots of digital money.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x531]

HA HA OH WOW!


In Soviet Russia we shock Volcker
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww poor Vladdy.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Putin could leave Ukraine today but the economic impact will last for years. Hopefully the civilized world will step in together after Putin is deposed to help right the ship. Assuming of course he doesn't manage to escalate things further.....


Russia can farking get in line for aid AFTER Ukraine is restored.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Putin claims the ruble is backed by gold and now 20% return on that plus the only way to buy in is crypto.  I wonder why some news outlets aren't all over this as the best freedum investment ever.


I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: powhound: Putin could leave Ukraine today but the economic impact will last for years. Hopefully the civilized world will step in together after Putin is deposed to help right the ship. Assuming of course he doesn't manage to escalate things further.....

Russia can farking get in line for aid AFTER Ukraine is restored.


Joint aid packages like the Marshall Plan... together STRONGER... if they depose F*ckwad the Barbarian and recognize the TOTAL independence of Ukraine then we help both countries at the same time and they move forward together.

I imagine the Ukrainians would want that as well because the less the Russians hurt afterwards, the less likely they look for revenge later.

All that assumes total Russian capitulation and a new leader. So... We'll see.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just headed out for some smokes, babushka"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Joint aid packages like the Marshall Plan... together STRONGER... if they depose F*ckwad the Barbarian and recognize the TOTAL independence of Ukraine then we help both countries at the same time and they move forward together.

I imagine the Ukrainians would want that as well because the less the Russians hurt afterwards, the less likely they look for revenge later.


Yep, it was punishment of Germany after WWI that led to Hitler and WWII. After WWII we rebuilt Germany and welcomed them, the people, back into trade and that worked.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: If this was 18th century France. The ruling class might not like where this could beheading.


Russians over 40 are familiar without bringing up France during the powdered wig days.

There was an Eastern European dictator rounded up in December of 1989. He got a one day show trial and he and his wife were then marched out to a firing squad. On farking Christmas.

Why do you think Gorbachev just stepped down, no fuss no muss?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: parasol: iirc, Putin may soon be down to using Russia's gold reserves to barter (international trade) since the ruble has become hands-off on a global scale

I've no idea how much actual gold Russia has in it's pockets but assuring the populace the value of their rapidly de-valued currency (which reportedly they can't get to since AMTs are now out of cash due to a run over the weekend) is backed by it doesn't seem like that much comfort, does it?

A friend is in the gold business. He claims that Russia still has massive amounts of gold and has been one of the few countries that were delivering real deliverable gold according to schedule.  The sanctions will encourage more dangerous and polluting gold production so it sucks to be a Siberian surf.

He also claims "you don't become a billionaire of raiding the rubles in the treasury" implying the gold in the Russian treasury is already long gone.

I figure Russia is going to print enough notes to keep the ATMs stocked.  Printing paper notes isn't as inflationary as making lots of digital money.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russian economy will be going full Venezuela in about a month.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Russian (US citizen) friend texted me last night frantic over what will happen to his family still there. The populace is finding out their savings have evaporated, the banks are failing, massive inflation is coming, shortages are expected, and the government may have to seize personal deposits to bail itself out, and that's just today's bucket of woe. I know that the Russians are cursed with "an endless capacity for suffering" as Pasternak said, but this next few weeks is gonna test the theory something fierce
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I invested all my money in Rubles.  They're so much better than your useless fiat dollars.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: neapoi: I feel bad for the average citizen that had to suffer because of the ruling class of their particular country. fark putin.

100% this.  144 million people are going to suffer because of a megalomaniac Putin and his cronies, including those in Mar a Lago.  Make no mistake, the invasion of Ukraine is going to fail and will go down as an enormous political blunder.  I just hope it doesn't lead to a bigger problem when a large, desperate, and mostly innocent population feels the effects.  We can wish that the fallout will primarily lie with Putin being deposed, but large desperate groups can become quite unpredictable and irrational.  Look what happened here when we asked people to put a piece of cloth over their noses .


If he is arrested, seize all of his assets. All of it. Then, while he's waiting for the hangman, give it all back to Russia and make a big show of it.

He needs to die penniless and knowing that  he's penniless.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, 20 % a year, while the Rubble is dropping 20% a day. They might as well not do anything.
So, if I have a shop that sells something in Russia, I'm going to stay open today but only take cash Euros or Dollars; try to get as much of that as I can. And if Putin mandates that I take Rubles, then I'm not opening because the Rubles I collect today will be worth a lot less tomorrow and maybe a whole whole lot less in a week or month. Or I'm going to jack prices through the roof. And if they institute price controls and force me to open I'm going to just not order any product.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Joint aid packages like the Marshall Plan... together STRONGER... if they depose F*ckwad the Barbarian and recognize the TOTAL independence of Ukraine then we help both countries at the same time and they move forward together.


Good idea.

And if they won't recognize a totally independent Ukraine they get a Wonka sized "nothing and good day"
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the whole thing should be a telling tale for any country that thinks they can be "Fortress (country)", standing alone against the world.   Globalization has happened long ago at the macro level of financial workings and now we proof of the results when the world decides it has enough of your shiate.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: NewportBarGuy: Joint aid packages like the Marshall Plan... together STRONGER... if they depose F*ckwad the Barbarian and recognize the TOTAL independence of Ukraine then we help both countries at the same time and they move forward together.

I imagine the Ukrainians would want that as well because the less the Russians hurt afterwards, the less likely they look for revenge later.

Yep, it was punishment of Germany after WWI that led to Hitler and WWII. After WWII we rebuilt Germany and welcomed them, the people, back into trade and that worked.


The Marshall plan was less about keeping the Germans from slipping back into authoritarianism as it was about making Germany strong enough to make Stalin think twice about pushing into Western Europe.  Repeating the mistakes at the end of WWI would've spurred Communist revolutions throughout the Continent.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin doesn't have Social Security to rape like Reagan had.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: neapoi: I feel bad for the average citizen that had to suffer because of the ruling class of their particular country. fark putin.

100% this.  144 million people are going to suffer because of a megalomaniac Putin and his cronies, including those in Mar a Lago.  Make no mistake, the invasion of Ukraine is going to fail and will go down as an enormous political blunder.  I just hope it doesn't lead to a bigger problem when a large, desperate, and mostly innocent population feels the effects.  We can wish that the fallout will primarily lie with Putin being deposed, but large desperate groups can become quite unpredictable and irrational.  Look what happened here when we asked people to put a piece of cloth over their noses .


Putin deposed? Nah. Not good enough anymore. He's got to be displayed, flayed. Putin must not survive this war. Keep squeezing the proletariat until a vodak dependent decides they've had enough. One of them will do pooty in. If not, then one of their "citizens" an operator from the west. The only way to end this is to eradicate every supporter, beginning with Putin. It doesn't have to be novachok nor Polonium. Just slit his throat.
/make sure not to leave a drop in his carcass
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: NewportBarGuy: What Russia needs is another happy drunk guy to lead them. Yeltsin 2.0

But Putin and the oligarchs stole everything of value in Russia during the 1990s because the leader was a drunk buffoon.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: So, if I have a shop that sells something in Russia, I'm going to stay open today but only take cash Euros or Dollars; try to get as much of that as I can. And if Putin mandates that I take Rubles, then I'm not opening because the Rubles I collect today will be worth a lot less tomorrow and maybe a whole whole lot less in a week or month. Or I'm going to jack prices through the roof. And if they institute price controls and force me to open I'm going to just not order any product.


Check out the Belarus unemplyment rate.  They seemed to have have a solution for that type of uncooperative economic attitude and I'm sure it has the Moscow seal of approval assuming it didn't come from their playbook.  You can't be counted as unemployed if you are dead.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: it was punishment of Germany after WWI that led to Hitler and WWII.


Mostly by Hitler lying about how bad it was.  A 5% amortized tax isn't worth invading Russia over.

Source:  Lord of Finance.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: DON.MAC: Putin claims the ruble is backed by gold and now 20% return on that plus the only way to buy in is crypto.  I wonder why some news outlets aren't all over this as the best freedum investment ever.

fwiw, I heard gold mentioned this morning in the car, listening to a BBC reporter

iirc, Putin may soon be down to using Russia's gold reserves to barter (international trade) since the ruble has become hands-off on a global scale

I've no idea how much actual gold Russia has in it's pockets but assuring the populace the value of their rapidly de-valued currency (which reportedly they can't get to since AMTs are now out of cash due to a run over the weekend) is backed by it doesn't seem like that much comfort, does it?

It isn't as if the average Russian citizen can use it to buy bread.


saw somewhere the other day that they've been stockpiling foreign currency, so the gov will be ok for a while but the average person will be SOL
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Repeating the mistakes at the end of WWI


https://www.amazon.com/Lords-of-Finance-Liaquat-Ahamed-audiobook/dp/B0026K5XFO/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=lords+of+finance&qid=1646056444&s=books&sprefix=Lords+of+%2Cstripbooks%2C87&sr=1-1
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cman: cheap_thoughts: So how many rubles is bread? Milk? Toilet paper?

Wallpaper level


For comparison, you can get 155 Jamaican Dollars for  1 US Dollar
 
