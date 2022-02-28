 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Mainichi (Japan))   Unemployed Australian arrested for robbing Osaka supermarket of $6400 with a knooooife. Crikey   (mainichi.jp) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, English-language films, Caleb Garth, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Osaka's Yodogawa Ward, 21-year-old part-time employee, Sapporo's Chuo Ward, time of the suspected robbery, unemployed Garth  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A foreigner in a Japanese prison.  I'm sure he'll do just fine.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They converted the yen to dollars but didn't specify what kind of dollars.  AUS or US?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those creamed eels, corn nog, and wadded beef add up.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of shrimp,Barbie.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katanas deserve much better than that. Much, much better than that. I should know what I'm talking about. I myself commissioned a genuine katana in Japan for 2,400,000 Yen (that's about $20,000) and have been practicing with it for almost 2 years now. I can even cut slabs of solid steel with my katana.
Japanese smiths spend years working on a single katana and fold it up to a million times to produce the finest blades known to mankind.
Katanas are thrice as sharp as European swords and thrice as hard for that matter too. Anything a longsword can cut through, a katana can cut through better. I'm pretty sure a katana could easily bisect a knight wearing full plate with a simple vertical slash.
Ever wonder why medieval Europe never bothered conquering Japan? That's right, they were too scared to fight the disciplined Samurai and their katanas of destruction. Even in World War II, American soldiers targeted the men with the katanas first because their killing power was feared and respected.
So what am I saying? Katanas are simply the best sword that the world has ever seen. This is a fact and you can't deny it.
 
shamen123
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah the Japanese justice system. Basically if you arrested there's 99 in 100 chance of conviction. Innocent until proven guilty tends to be replaced with "innocent until detained"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: A foreigner in a Japanese prison.  I'm sure he'll do just fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Katanas deserve much better than that. Much, much better than that. I should know what I'm talking about. I myself commissioned a genuine katana in Japan for 2,400,000 Yen (that's about $20,000) and have been practicing with it for almost 2 years now. I can even cut slabs of solid steel with my katana.
Japanese smiths spend years working on a single katana and fold it up to a million times to produce the finest blades known to mankind.
Katanas are thrice as sharp as European swords and thrice as hard for that matter too. Anything a longsword can cut through, a katana can cut through better. I'm pretty sure a katana could easily bisect a knight wearing full plate with a simple vertical slash.
Ever wonder why medieval Europe never bothered conquering Japan? That's right, they were too scared to fight the disciplined Samurai and their katanas of destruction. Even in World War II, American soldiers targeted the men with the katanas first because their killing power was feared and respected.
So what am I saying? Katanas are simply the best sword that the world has ever seen. This is a fact and you can't deny it.


Dude, you can get one at the mall for like $100 and those come with those sweet tassles.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
740,000 yen is $8871.51 AUS
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Katanas deserve much better than that. Much, much better than that. I should know what I'm talking about. I myself commissioned a genuine katana in Japan for 2,400,000 Yen (that's about $20,000) and have been practicing with it for almost 2 years now. I can even cut slabs of solid steel with my katana.
Japanese smiths spend years working on a single katana and fold it up to a million times to produce the finest blades known to mankind.
Katanas are thrice as sharp as European swords and thrice as hard for that matter too. Anything a longsword can cut through, a katana can cut through better. I'm pretty sure a katana could easily bisect a knight wearing full plate with a simple vertical slash.
Ever wonder why medieval Europe never bothered conquering Japan? That's right, they were too scared to fight the disciplined Samurai and their katanas of destruction. Even in World War II, American soldiers targeted the men with the katanas first because their killing power was feared and respected.
So what am I saying? Katanas are simply the best sword that the world has ever seen. This is a fact and you can't deny it.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: That's a lot of shrimp,Barbie.


Prawns. In Australia they call them prawns.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.