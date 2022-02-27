 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   The police in Houston appear to be bored after fatally shooting a suspect so they decided to up the ante and shoot themselves accidentally too   (abc13.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTA "He ran at them with a knife and they returned fire" I wonder if it was a fully automatic knife.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, its texass,
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maddog2030: FTA "He ran at them with a knife and they returned fire" I wonder if it was a fully automatic knife.


Getting cut sucks, but I wonder if the Officers ever learned proper hand-to-hand in the academy?
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maddog2030: FTA "He ran at them with a knife and they returned fire" I wonder if it was a fully automatic knife.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jus' can't get enough o' that shootin'!

I can probably understand. I'll bet once you shoot one person ... like potato chips. Best not to start shooting anyone at all.
 
