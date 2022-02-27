 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The French Foreign Legion agrees to let any members from Ukraine go help out at home for a bit. And they can take their gear with them   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if there will be a lot of non Ukrainian speaking legionnaires going "home" to help.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well they do call each other brothers so that does kind of work out.
 
shamen123
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......


I am smarting your comment, but at the same time I feel like it won't work out. Not to be a defeatist, but it's almost literally magical how bullshiat only works for bad people.
 
shamen123
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

40 Dollars In A Checking Account: shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......

I am smarting your comment, but at the same time I feel like it won't work out. Not to be a defeatist, but it's almost literally magical how bullshiat only works for bad people.


I know right? Its almost like good people don't do bad things and skate the line saying "prove it "
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......


they have to operate under the Ukranian flag in uniform. Otherwise the Russians are not bound by Geneva convention rules regarding treatment of soldiers as prisoners or wounded
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: I wonder if there will be a lot of non Ukrainian speaking legionnaires going "home" to help.


You really think they're going to let the Ukrainian ones hog all the fun?
 
shamen123
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......

they have to operate under the Ukranian flag in uniform. Otherwise the Russians are not bound by Geneva convention rules regarding treatment of soldiers as prisoners or wounded


I think you took my tongue in cheek comment a little too seriously.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......


They don't have to, Ukraine is creating a volunteer foreign force that will be in uniform.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

shamen123: hardinparamedic: shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......

they have to operate under the Ukranian flag in uniform. Otherwise the Russians are not bound by Geneva convention rules regarding treatment of soldiers as prisoners or wounded

I think you took my tongue in cheek comment a little too seriously.


sorry, I just have experience as an American with 18 years of using that bullshiat to justify war crimes by my country
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: shamen123: hardinparamedic: shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......

they have to operate under the Ukranian flag in uniform. Otherwise the Russians are not bound by Geneva convention rules regarding treatment of soldiers as prisoners or wounded

I think you took my tongue in cheek comment a little too seriously.

sorry, I just have experience as an American with 18 years of using that bullshiat to justify war crimes by my country


Silly man it's not war crimey when the us does it
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So these guys will be recognizable by their famas rifles then?
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: So these guys will be recognizable by their famas rifles then?


Nope, the French replaced the FAMAS with the HK 416F (F for French version).

Either way the Foreign Legion are tough soldiers to start with, fighting for your ex-homeland (after a set amount of time you will get a French passport, with no serious questions asked) will make them even more motivated. They may even bring a few friends along as the brotherhood of the FL is legendary.
 
Vern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: So these guys will be recognizable by their famas rifles then?


I just hope they can find spare parts, magazines, and 5.56 ammunition for them.

Hell, they'll probably ditch them for an AKM or AK74 the first chance they get. If they're in the dirt and mud, they'd probably like having a rifle designed for it, as well as plenty of extra magazines and ammo.
 
shamen123
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: hardinparamedic: shamen123: hardinparamedic: shamen123: Every volunteer from overseas should play the game - have no insignia and every countries leader can honestly tell pooty those little green men are volunteers fighting for what they believe in, not an invading force from the EU

If its good for the goose ......

they have to operate under the Ukranian flag in uniform. Otherwise the Russians are not bound by Geneva convention rules regarding treatment of soldiers as prisoners or wounded

I think you took my tongue in cheek comment a little too seriously.

sorry, I just have experience as an American with 18 years of using that bullshiat to justify war crimes by my country

Silly man it's not war crimey when the us does it


Why is it just auto assumed every farker is a man?
 
