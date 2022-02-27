 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Australia, not content with only animals that can kill you, adds "Rain" to the list of fatal entities you want to avoid   (phys.org) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only way to answer this is to let people know thunder asthma is real and very dangerous.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Death toll is now eight and one river has risen 47ft !!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Death toll is now eight and one river has risen 47ft !!


Um, that's not good (tm). Typical flood gauges go to 5-10-15' maybe 20, 47 is farking nuts. In a quick Google the highest I could find for the US were on the lower Mississippi and the Red River, and those topped out at less than 45'.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the reason for the mullets.  Protection.
 
shuntman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This was the worst rain I've seen in my life and I lived in the tropics for years. The low just sat over the area and wouldn't move, the rain was constant.
At my place, we had over 700mm in six days. I'm on the top of a hill so I wasn't too worried. A mate in the valley had over 900mm in the same time and his place became an island.
We were OK though, as we had plenty of provisions (single malt for me and bourbon for him).
Gotta feel for those that were flooded. All I have to worry about is whether the golf course will dry out enough to be playable by Friday.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
magicalquote.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Btw I was expecting this to be about some Australian relative of the manchineel tree. Having seen photos of the damage one of those did to the hood of a car during a rainstorm I know you want nothing to do with the poisonous rain coming off their leaves.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just watched this a couple of hours ago.
img2.hulu.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Cult - Rain
Youtube RD5b_0QB0wI
 
