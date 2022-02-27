 Skip to content
(YouTube)   An actual expert on nuclear warfare explains why you're probably going to survive a nuclear exchange, should it come to that, and exactly how you can maximize the odds. TL;DR: Hollywood is steaming bullshiat, and panic will get you killed   (youtube.com) divider line
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
5 hours ago  
This guy really needs more exposure.
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  
Honest answer. If there's gonna be an exchange of nukes.

I want to be right underneath the first one
 
Bootleg
5 hours ago  
Sounds like I either want to be the next ring in from "Felt it" or the next ring out from "Saw it".
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sounds like I either want to be the next ring in from "Felt it" or the next ring out from "Saw it".


Smelt It narrowly edges out Dealt It.
 
Stephen_Falken
5 hours ago  
I live 15 minutes north of Camp Pendleton. I doubt I need to be concerned too much about what happens since I'll probably be dead anyway
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch
5 hours ago  
If there's nuclear war, I'm going to hide in the fridge.
 
wearsmanyhats
5 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Chariset
5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Honest answer. If there's gonna be an exchange of nukes.

I want to be right underneath the first one


Yep.

Save the post-apocalyptic landscape for those who think it would be "fun".  I want to be snug in my computer chair going 1/10/2 with Yasuo when the world suddenly turns white.
 
aurorous
5 hours ago  
The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.
 
Gubbo
5 hours ago  

aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.


It would be worse.

That's 14,000 less cities each.
 
Picklehead
5 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 313x499]


WTF is that animal? That tail is really long.
 
Wanebo
5 hours ago  
Even Putin's not crazy enough to drop nukes over oil and natural gas reserves and water for the Crimea peninsula.

Or is he?
 
TheOmni
5 hours ago  

Picklehead: wearsmanyhats: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 313x499]

WTF is that animal? That tail is really long.


That's clearly the hunting cheetah that belongs to the bounty hunting race car driving fellow standing in front of that amphibious car.

I have no idea what a hunting cheetah is, but that's what I got from searching the name of the book.
 
wearsmanyhats
5 hours ago  

Picklehead: wearsmanyhats: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 313x499]

WTF is that animal? That tail is really long.


cheetah. As well as the story, the book contains instructions to build a fallout meter, air filter, etc.
 
Chariset
4 hours ago  

TheOmni: I have no idea what a hunting cheetah is, but that's what I got from searching the name of the book.


Cheetahs actually have been used for hunting.  As big cats go, they're pretty mellow and not hard to tame.
 
hobnail
4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Even Putin's not crazy enough to drop nukes over oil and natural gas reserves and water for the Crimea peninsula.

Or is he?


No. He really wants to bring Ukraine back to the fold. The nuclear dick waving is directed at the West.
 
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aurorous
4 hours ago  

Gubbo: aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.

It would be worse.

That's 14,000 less cities each.


The primary targets are Military bases and missile silo's that are out in the middle of nowhere. The primary civilian target's are major airport's large enough to land a B-52. So major cities are incidental targets because of that.

The average yield is in the 300 kiloton range, if it hit downtown of a major city most the suburb's would be fine after the fallout subsides.
 
wearsmanyhats
4 hours ago  

Chariset: TheOmni: I have no idea what a hunting cheetah is, but that's what I got from searching the name of the book.

Cheetahs actually have been used for hunting.  As big cats go, they're pretty mellow and not hard to tame.


The description of the book seems a little off. The cheetah's role is primarily watch cat. Mention is made of Spot being able to hunt for his own food later.
 
blastoh
4 hours ago  
what is lost in all of This is the assumption that Russia has maintained their nuclear stockpiles and they are actually able to successfully launch their nukes without yakkity sax blasting in the background.
 
Gubbo
4 hours ago  

aurorous: Gubbo: aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.

It would be worse.

That's 14,000 less cities each.

The primary targets are Military bases and missile silo's that are out in the middle of nowhere. The primary civilian target's are major airport's large enough to land a B-52. So major cities are incidental targets because of that.

The average yield is in the 300 kiloton range, if it hit downtown of a major city most the suburb's would be fine after the fallout subsides.


How amazing that you know with such certainty that no civilian...you know what. fark off
 
MrBallou
3 hours ago  

Stephen_Falken: I live 15 minutes north of Camp Pendleton. I doubt I need to be concerned too much about what happens since I'll probably be dead anyway


I'm 14 miles north of The White House.

I'm pretty sure that's in the "Last 10 seconds of The Sopranos series finale" ring.
 
Sliding Carp
2 hours ago  

Chariset: TheOmni: I have no idea what a hunting cheetah is, but that's what I got from searching the name of the book.

Cheetahs actually have been used for hunting.  As big cats go, they're pretty mellow and not hard to tame.


And they purr like nobody's business:
Гепард Герда сильно линяет. Весна близко!!
Youtube fySlGoOai4A
 
Raoul Eaton
2 hours ago  

aurorous: Gubbo: aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.

It would be worse.

That's 14,000 less cities each.

The primary targets are Military bases and missile silo's that are out in the middle of nowhere. The primary civilian target's are major airport's large enough to land a B-52. So major cities are incidental targets because of that.

The average yield is in the 300 kiloton range, if it hit downtown of a major city most the suburb's would be fine after the fallout subsides.


That is one of the most moronic things I've seen in a while, and I read most of the Florida stories posted on Fark.
 
RolandTGunner
2 hours ago  
Survive to envy the dead.
 
AppleOptionEsc
14 minutes ago  
It's not the zombies and dying I care about, it's the collapse of society that will ensue.

I see what happens with hurricanes and tornados. Humans have built up this whole, mostly, kinda, not really, but it does work, society thing. Something terrible happens, your life gets farked 7 ways from sunday. And maybe 6 months to a year later, you are walking around, living your life again.

I could see 10-20 nukes being able to rebuild and re-establish supply lines and electricity. It would be a shiatty year, many thousands, possibly millions dead.

But if things go tits up, and suddenly the sky if filled with bad juju. And we have to live like it's 1940 for a decade with technology that needs at least 1990 levels of supply chain.

I don't want to see that. It would be a world culling ass fark.
 
FarkingChas
12 minutes ago  
This guy is an expert? He makes videos trying to reach conservaturds. I never heard that he was a nuclear war expert.
 
jamspoon
11 minutes ago  
Ok so I survive the initial exchange and the immediate aftermath. Will there be a hospital bed when I get cancer a couple of years down the line?
 
Heliodorus
9 minutes ago  

blastoh: what is lost in all of This is the assumption that Russia has maintained their nuclear stockpiles and they are actually able to successfully launch their nukes without yakkity sax blasting in the background.


Not so lucky, Russia has been busy building new more destructive nuclear weapons now that no one has to bother with nuclear arms limitation treaties. Over the presidencies from both parties, the US has been spending hundreds of billions on their own new nuclear weapons and has ear marked $634 billion more for continued production.

/At the same time America cannot find $5 billion dollars to help end the hunger and malnutrition of American children.
 
jaivirtualcard
5 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: /At the same time America cannot find $5 billion dollars to help end the hunger and malnutrition of American children.


That's farked up but is the $5 billion a real number. Seems really low considering that this is an ongoing thing which cannot be fixed just once.
 
foo monkey
5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.

It would be worse.

That's 14,000 less cities each.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
4 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Stephen_Falken: I live 15 minutes north of Camp Pendleton. I doubt I need to be concerned too much about what happens since I'll probably be dead anyway

I'm 14 miles north of The White House.

I'm pretty sure that's in the "Last 10 seconds of The Sopranos series finale" ring.


Personally, "Don't stop believing" isn't the song I want to go out to

/Ace of Spades would work
 
karl2025
3 minutes ago  

aurorous: The US and Russia only have 6,000 bombs each. In the 80's both sides had 20,000-30,000 bombs each. Nuclear war today wouldn't be as bad as the 80's movies make it out to be. As long as you aren't near a military target or downtown in a major population center your probably fine. I'm 20 miles upwind of the closest major city to me. If it happened tonight I'll just be glad I don't have to go to work tomorrow.


Good thing nobody lives in major population centers.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
1 minute ago  

Heliodorus: blastoh: what is lost in all of This is the assumption that Russia has maintained their nuclear stockpiles and they are actually able to successfully launch their nukes without yakkity sax blasting in the background.

Not so lucky, Russia has been busy building new more destructive nuclear weapons now that no one has to bother with nuclear arms limitation treaties. Over the presidencies from both parties, the US has been spending hundreds of billions on their own new nuclear weapons and has ear marked $634 billion more for continued production.

/At the same time America cannot find $5 billion dollars to help end the hunger and malnutrition of American children.


Well, Russia's been spending on them.  No clue if what they actually have is casings full of pinball parts.
 
jaivirtualcard
1 minute ago  
Assuming our intelligence is really good and we figure out that he is going for it, is it practically possible to stop him? They possibly couldn't neutralize all nukes at one go.
 
