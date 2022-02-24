 Skip to content
(UPI)   ♫ That's the night that the cows escaped in Georgia. That's the night they tried to eat an innocent doorbell ♫   (upi.com) divider line
10
oldweasel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were just moooovong in
 
delysid25
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was also the night that the skeletons came to life
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We will fight for bovine freedom and hold our large heads high
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the most exciting thing to happen in Warner-Robbins since Buc-ee's opened up.
 
Veloram
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is the most exciting thing to happen in Warner-Robbins since Buc-ee's opened up.


That^

/My company's fleet fuel cards don't work at Bucee's, so I rarely stop at them.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also "Eat more chikn"
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If those cows left those cowpies in a millennial or z'ers yard, the m or z will need a lifetime of therapy.
 
Katwang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Were they mooving on up to that deluxe apartment in the sky?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
