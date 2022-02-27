 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Don't forget to bring a towel. Unless it's on fire   (thenationaldesk.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A combination of grease and detergent.
Caused freshly washed towels to spontaneously combust.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it has nothingto do with the detergent, except the lack thereof during the wash cycle.  residual grease + hot towel out of drier can be the ingredients for spontaneous ignition.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, sure. "Spontaneous combustion." They're just embarrassed that a spider was involved.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A combination of grease and detergent.
Caused freshly washed towels to spontaneously combust.


A combination of grease, detergent, and a backroom meth lab.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: [c.tenor.com image 384x270]


Yup.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: vudukungfu: A combination of grease and detergent.
Caused freshly washed towels to spontaneously combust.

A combination of grease, detergent, and a backroom meth lab.


Nobody running a restaurant has time to make meth - consume it we won't talk about but make it?  They're farking BUSY
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: jjorsett: vudukungfu: A combination of grease and detergent.
Caused freshly washed towels to spontaneously combust.

A combination of grease, detergent, and a backroom meth lab.

Nobody running a restaurant has time to make meth - consume it we won't talk about but make it?  They're farking BUSY


Not if they're a front for a meth lab.
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headline: Restaurant closes.

Article: Restaurant opens.

I'd expect this from Alberta journalists, but Oregon?
 
