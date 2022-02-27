 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Because of course Jose Andres is on the Ukranian border feeding refugees. The hero tag is being thrown around a lot these days, and they all deserve it   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1280 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Feb 2022 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
holy amazeballs does that guy ever get around! love him!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah...I'll love to make a reservation at his restaurants. The Guy does good stuff in life.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I'll love to make a reservation at his restaurants. The Guy does good stuff in life.


I think contributing to his foundation might be more appreciated.

And, in a world where there are a lot of deserving charities, its a choice that puts food in the bellies of hungry desperate people.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a great guy.  any donation to his organization goes straight to the bottom line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: What a great guy.  any donation to his organization goes straight to the bottom line.


He's a hero. He and Drew get an equal amount of my money.

Which is a wrong proportion but...
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Torgo_of_Manos: What a great guy.  any donation to his organization goes straight to the bottom line.

He's a hero. He and Drew get an equal amount of my money.

Which is a wrong proportion but...


Dammit , now I have to rethink some things
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: Gubbo: Torgo_of_Manos: What a great guy.  any donation to his organization goes straight to the bottom line.

He's a hero. He and Drew get an equal amount of my money.

Which is a wrong proportion but...

Dammit , now I have to rethink some things


I know. I need to change that as well
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mrs and I send WCK piles of bucks. You should too. He's a damned Saint.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: [Fark user image image 54x11]


I like this proposed change

Drewthoughts?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but did he cuss and berate people?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus, that guy's got some stones.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Helping the helpless and needy during a crisis... something that matters as much as any offensive weapons. May he, and those helping him, be able to help everyone that comes to them while staying safe.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jose Andres is the Jimmy Carter of the kitchen, and I farking love it.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: Jose Andres is the Jimmy Carter of the kitchen, and I farking love it.


But is he afraid of rabbits?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anthony Bourdain would approve.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.


duh. they are the bad guys. patton was right. should have kept fighting in ww2.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never heard of him.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Never heard of him.


Then learn something.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Never heard of him.


K
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ImpendingCynic: I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.

duh. they are the bad guys. patton was right. should have kept fighting in ww2.


You really don't want to invade Russia (only worked for the Kaiser.  And that was when Russia had been farked by the Tsars for centuries.  And of course for the Mongols coming the other way).  But it helps to pile on when they do something equally as stupid.  Such as invade Ukraine.
 
kp1230
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: The Mrs and I send WCK piles of bucks. You should too. He's a damned Saint.


He is a global treasure. I donated this morning.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.


If Russia ever manages to depose Putin and have a truly democratically-elected government, the rest of the world will likely rally to the support of the Russian people to help them build a economically-stable nation with fair laws and welcome them back into the international community. The general Russian populace are also victims of the Putin regime. If Russia were to suffer an extreme natural disaster, even under Putin's rule, the global community would still offer to render aid despite the fact that Putin would refuse it.

/the Russian protesters are also heroes in this shiatshow
//and yes, Jose Andres is freaking awesome
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
True Hero
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't Jose Andres the chef/restaurateur that Trump tried to sue for deciding that he didn't want to be associated with the hotels of the domestic Axis of Evil?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.


They have been the bully that is out to steal your lunch money for decades.
Putin headed up the KGB and "disappeared people".
He put dissidents in mental hospitals and drugged them into insensibility.

I can not post it right now, but would someone please post that picture of Obama towering over Putin, his arms crossed and looking down at Putin as if he was a cockroach.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

optikeye: Yeah...I'll love to make a reservation at his restaurants. The Guy does good stuff in life.


Do it!  Jaleo has been my favorite restaurant for many years.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Isn't Jose Andres the chef/restaurateur that Trump tried to sue for deciding that he didn't want to be associated with the hotels of the domestic Axis of Evil?


Yeah. Andres pulled out after the famous "rapists and drug dealers" comment, that cause Trump to sue then Andres to counter. Eventually it was settled in 2017.
 
mariner314
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I highly recommend dining at é
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Isn't Jose Andres the chef/restaurateur that Trump tried to sue for deciding that he didn't want to be associated with the hotels of the domestic Axis of Evil?


Yes, that's right...another reason I'm a fan of his.

/I cooked a paella with him at a festival in DC a few years back.  He encouraged to go to Barcelona for my 40th birthday.  Never got to go though :( maybe someday
 
starlost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
OMG he says it below freezing there.
/Hey someone has to be snarky.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jmr61: Never heard of him.


He's f*cking amazing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: ImpendingCynic: I have to admit being awed and impressed by how much the world has rallied to Ukraine's side in this clusterfark.

Everyone really does hate Russia.

If Russia ever manages to depose Putin and have a truly democratically-elected government, the rest of the world will likely rally to the support of the Russian people to help them build a economically-stable nation with fair laws and welcome them back into the international community. The general Russian populace are also victims of the Putin regime. If Russia were to suffer an extreme natural disaster, even under Putin's rule, the global community would still offer to render aid despite the fact that Putin would refuse it.

/the Russian protesters are also heroes in this shiatshow
//and yes, Jose Andres is freaking awesome


Needs to be mentioned more than it has been.

They are still getting rounded up by the bucketload over there, and yet they are STILL protesting.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.