(Twitter)   Let's dance in style, let's dance for a while. Heaven can wait we're only watching the skies. Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst, are you gonna drop the bomb or not. This is your Sunday evening Ukraine thread
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let us die young or let us live forever
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sort of waiting for Elbonia to announce they're cutting off Russia from their strategic mud reserves.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it still count as a world war, if it's the entire world against one self-satisfied asshole?
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Commenting to follow. Hope Putin wakes up with a bayonet in his face.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Generals And Majors (2001 Remaster)
Youtube WiLuYZNzNyc

Good evening armchair generals and majors.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Commenting to follow. Hope Putin wakes up with a bayonet in his face.


Evil tends to linger, so I doubt it.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A question to ask is, aside from pulling out his military from Ukraine, what kind of diplomatic off-ramp is available to Putin?
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: A question to ask is, aside from pulling out his military from Ukraine, what kind of diplomatic off-ramp is available to Putin?


Problem is there isn't one. It's get your shiat out of Ukraine or lose everything. And a madman like Putin ain't gonna handle that with grace.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When even Switzerland doesn't want your filthy money:


Neutral Swiss poised to freeze Russian assets - president

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/very-probable-that-swiss-will-freeze-russian-assets-president-2022-02-27/
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: A question to ask is, aside from pulling out his military from Ukraine, what kind of diplomatic off-ramp is available to Putin?


If I was Putin I'd try to capture Kyiv or another major city by Monday (even though that's not likely going to happen based on how absolutely f*cked Russia went about the invasion) to try and force either:

1) Luhansk and Donetsk be recognized as fully autonomous regions, if not independent, with some sort of DMZ along their border
2) Crimea gets water
3) Land access to Crimea

Without having captured something major Putin is in a horrible position to negotiate right now. He's making territorial gains, but the cost of doing so is too high, and the Ukrainians are very capable of continuing to trash his army.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jars.traptone: Commenting to follow. Hope Putin wakes up with a bayonet in his face.


through his face
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then I grew up and realized being young forever would have sucked
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I were Ukraine, I'd offer these terms to Russia

1. Leave all Ukrainian lands including Crimea
2. Drop support for Assad and remove all Russian forces from Syria
3. The return of the nukes they gave Russia in the 90s

Of course 2 and 3 will never happen, but thats not the point. The point is to negotiate down to getting all Russian forces out of all Ukrainian lands including Crimea
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Ruble will be rubble this time tomorrow.

Long lines already forming in Moscow at ATMs
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kind of sums up Russia's invasion so far:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.


US must ensure that everything slapped on Russia in the past week will remain til Russia is gone from Ukraine completely (including Crimea)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.

US must ensure that everything slapped on Russia in the past week will remain til Russia is gone from Ukraine completely (including Crimea)


☝ this and Putin has to leave office by any method picked by a Russian.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 604x433]

The Ruble will be rubble this time tomorrow.

Long lines already forming in Moscow at ATMs


Shut down those machines!!!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.


I don't know if that's really going to be something he has going for him if Russia's economy collapses because he decided to fark around.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.

US must ensure that everything slapped on Russia in the past week will remain til Russia is gone from Ukraine completely (including Crimea)


I have my doubts, but hopefully.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia McFaul:

"The people who know Putin the best -- people I know in Russia -- are worried about his recent nuclear statement. The people who know him the least are saying it's cheap talk."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: cman: KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.

US must ensure that everything slapped on Russia in the past week will remain til Russia is gone from Ukraine completely (including Crimea)

☝ this and Putin has to leave office by any method picked by a Russian.


Potato him to death. It's like stoning, except it takes a bit longer and you can make a great stew afterward.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try to relitigate the cold war, get hit with cold war sanctions. Pootie and the Oligarkfish gonna be pissed come Monday
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: KangTheMad: What Putin does have going to him is that, at the very worst, he's facing a true white peace, where nothing changes. He won't lose Crimea, and nothing will probably change for his two pet provinces.

I don't know if that's really going to be something he has going for him if Russia's economy collapses because he decided to fark around.


Economies recover.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/ErinBurnett/status/1498067760013889546?t=hQnFEXKSK-Y70325z7N2Ng&s=19

Zelensky just said he's going to pay Ukranian soldiers 100,000 hryvnia per month. That's about $3,300, more than 6x avg income: "Not just in order to say "Thank you", but to show how truly indebted Ukraine is to them. And it will remain this way until the war ends."
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: If I were Ukraine, I'd offer these terms to Russia

1. Leave all Ukrainian lands including Crimea
2. Drop support for Assad and remove all Russian forces from Syria
3. The return of the nukes they gave Russia in the 90s

Of course 2 and 3 will never happen, but thats not the point. The point is to negotiate down to getting all Russian forces out of all Ukrainian lands including Crimea


The NATO charter's primary requirement for new members joining, is that they be at peace with their neighbours.  As long as Russia was threatening invasion of Ukraine, it was never eligible to join NATO.

If Zelinsky gets Russia to sign any peace agreement, he can join NATO.  That has to be his primary consideration.  In terms of Crimea, take the high road and ask for a binding referendum managed the UN of the people living in Crimea.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: JulieAzel626: A question to ask is, aside from pulling out his military from Ukraine, what kind of diplomatic off-ramp is available to Putin?

If I was Putin I'd try to capture Kyiv or another major city by Monday (even though that's not likely going to happen based on how absolutely f*cked Russia went about the invasion) to try and force either:

1) Luhansk and Donetsk be recognized as fully autonomous regions, if not independent, with some sort of DMZ along their border
2) Crimea gets water
3) Land access to Crimea

Without having captured something major Putin is in a horrible position to negotiate right now. He's making territorial gains, but the cost of doing so is too high, and the Ukrainians are very capable of continuing to trash his army.


and even if he does capture something big, the Ukrainian army and its citizens won't just roll over. They will do anything they can to make and Russian unit very very uncomfortable.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 604x433]

The Ruble will be rubble this time tomorrow.

Long lines already forming in Moscow at ATMs


Putin has effectively assploded their economy. I am impressed how quickly it has happened.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1498025983609348102?s=20&t=7xc_QefarjVmJPfcD59Ulw

BREAKING: Kosovo asks the US for a permanent military base and requests NATO membership
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1498025983609348102?s=20&t=7xc_QefarjVmJPfcD59Ulw

BREAKING: Kosovo asks the US for a permanent military base and requests NATO membership


Holy shiat.

Condoleezza Rice said Biden managed to unite and strengthen NATO in ways she didn't see possible since the Cold War and just about blew Harris Faulkner's mind apart.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dee Snider for the win.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 604x433]

The Ruble will be rubble this time tomorrow.

Long lines already forming in Moscow at ATMs

Putin has effectively assploded their economy. I am impressed how quickly it has happened.


Especially for a guy who is dead set on trying to get foreign investment up.

Kasparov was right: Putin is a poker player, not chess. He has some skill with the bluff, but thinking a few moves ahead seems less his strong suit. You know, beyond paying politicians to sit their asses down so that he can go through their countries' pockets.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dow futures fall -500.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
22,000 Ukrainian citizens have returned home through 1 checkpoint in Poland to fight for their country.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-poland-migration-8de0893dfcf7db46e6a6acf9911104a4
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reuters:

Russian ruble plunges nearly 20% to new record low against the U.S. dollar in early trade.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1498025983609348102?s=20&t=7xc_QefarjVmJPfcD59Ulw

BREAKING: Kosovo asks the US for a permanent military base and requests NATO membership

Holy shiat.

Condoleezza Rice said Biden managed to unite and strengthen NATO in ways she didn't see possible since the Cold War and just about blew Harris Faulkner's mind apart.


Yeah. Its so screwed up here to the point where the US, a country he isnt even fighting, is going to be the main beneficiary of the Putainian war. Ive been in a good mood all day from the news coming outta Ukraine. For umpteen years the US had been on a downturn. Then this happened.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 22,000 Ukrainian citizens have returned home through 1 checkpoint in Poland to fight for their country.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-poland-migration-8de0893dfcf7db46e6a6acf9911104a4


That's amazing and awesome.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see Ikea-style instructions for Swedish anti-tank missiles. Hopefully they include spare Allen wrenches. It would be unfortunate if soldiers were pawing around in the snow to find a dropped tool with a tank bearing down on them.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Reuters:

Russian ruble plunges nearly 20% to new record low against the U.S. dollar in early trade.


Can anyone in this thread math? What is -20% of 0.012?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 604x433]

The Ruble will be rubble this time tomorrow.

Long lines already forming in Moscow at ATMs


What does this mean?

Does this mean Russia is holding foreign currency hostage?

No one will buy your treasury notes for years after if that's the case, & the ruble will be worth less than Zimbabwean dollars (pre-revaluation)
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: scottydoesntknow: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1498025983609348102?s=20&t=7xc_QefarjVmJPfcD59Ulw

BREAKING: Kosovo asks the US for a permanent military base and requests NATO membership

Holy shiat.

Condoleezza Rice said Biden managed to unite and strengthen NATO in ways she didn't see possible since the Cold War and just about blew Harris Faulkner's mind apart.

Yeah. Its so screwed up here to the point where the US, a country he isnt even fighting, is going to be the main beneficiary of the Putainian war. Ive been in a good mood all day from the news coming outta Ukraine. For umpteen years the US had been on a downturn. Then this happened.


I'm with you on the good mood. 

This is having a fantastic effect, domestically. 

It's making all the freedom truckers, anti-maskers, and other jackasses look like the jackasses they are. Pretty difficult to be taken seriously as an oppressed group, when an actual oppressed group is arming up and fighting an invading dictator, uniting damn near the entire world behind them.

Provided we don't go the super bad way, we may actually see a slight return to normality, when this is over.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: freddyV: 22,000 Ukrainian citizens have returned home through 1 checkpoint in Poland to fight for their country.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-poland-migration-8de0893dfcf7db46e6a6acf9911104a4

That's amazing and awesome.


Indeed.

Yesterday I was absolutely certain that Putanian numerical superiority would eventually crush Ukraine. But today, I think they have a very good shot at winning this war.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: 22,000 Ukrainian citizens have returned home through 1 checkpoint in Poland to fight for their country.

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-poland-migration-8de0893dfcf7db46e6a6acf9911104a4


Man, Ukraine has balls like church bells.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: cman: scottydoesntknow: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1498025983609348102?s=20&t=7xc_QefarjVmJPfcD59Ulw

BREAKING: Kosovo asks the US for a permanent military base and requests NATO membership

Holy shiat.

Condoleezza Rice said Biden managed to unite and strengthen NATO in ways she didn't see possible since the Cold War and just about blew Harris Faulkner's mind apart.

Yeah. Its so screwed up here to the point where the US, a country he isnt even fighting, is going to be the main beneficiary of the Putainian war. Ive been in a good mood all day from the news coming outta Ukraine. For umpteen years the US had been on a downturn. Then this happened.

I'm with you on the good mood. 

This is having a fantastic effect, domestically. 

It's making all the freedom truckers, anti-maskers, and other jackasses look like the jackasses they are. Pretty difficult to be taken seriously as an oppressed group, when an actual oppressed group is arming up and fighting an invading dictator, uniting damn near the entire world behind them.

Provided we don't go the super bad way, we may actually see a slight return to normality, when this is over.


Most def

Remember these chucklefarks?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Their identities need to be outted (outed should have two Ts not one) so that they can be reminded of this every day of their lives.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone get the feeling that Zelenskyy is playing a King Leonidas/Thermopylae scenario? His remaining seems to be keeping the temper down on just going full destruction of Ukrainian areas. And Putin (Xerxes parallels considered as well) killing the head of state of another country could very well spur other countries to officially act and declare war as well. Him being martyred would be even more devastating to Putin.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: I would like to see Ikea-style instructions for Swedish anti-tank missiles. Hopefully they include spare Allen wrenches. It would be unfortunate if soldiers were pawing around in the snow to find a dropped tool with a tank bearing down on them.


I tried ikea RPG instructions and realized what I'd get as I got it:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


"Math Rocks" amused me greatly.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1498071028676792321?s=20&t=ERyR-pzAdHmE6qQ8mr58gQ

In the coming days Estonia will consider restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Russia, said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Estonia Kristian Jaani.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ive just realized Ive been spelling Putins name wrong all day with the epithet I'm using. It should be "Putinian".
 
