(Twitter) Ukrainian farmer demonstrates the "Finders Keeper" principle in action
Original
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
yohohogreengiant
4 hours ago  
Whelp
That happened
 
felching pen
4 hours ago  
If I had 'shop skills, I'd put a Russian uniform on the guy chasing the tank.
 
cman
4 hours ago  
What would really bring it over the top is for someone to slap on the Benny Hill theme.
 
Mr.Tangent
4 hours ago  

cman: What would really bring it over the top is for someone to slap on the Benny Hill theme.


https://twitter.com/OMovies/status/1498036898631016448
 
cman
4 hours ago  

Mr.Tangent: cman: What would really bring it over the top is for someone to slap on the Benny Hill theme.

https://twitter.com/OMovies/status/1498036898631016448


Many thanks! Love it!
 
nmrsnr
4 hours ago  
Okay, who left the tank in neutral? Sergei?
 
scottydoesntknow
3 hours ago  
Russian Propaganda: "As you can see, crime is so severe in corrupt Ukraine that peace-tanks are being stolen on the street"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

perfiliev: A Ukrainian farmer using his tractor stole A TANK... 😆😆😆 https://t.co/nz15mcyzW5


Post of the day right there
 
hubiestubert
3 hours ago  
"Hey if they're just gonna leave these all over the place, at least someone should get some use out of them..."
 
khitsicker
3 hours ago  
who do we have to talk to to get him in the next fast and furious movie.
 
Unobtanium
3 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite
3 hours ago  
I'm really starting to like these Ukranian folks.
 
Kat09tails
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
3 hours ago  

khitsicker: who do we have to talk to to get him in the next fast and furious movie.


Vin Diesel.
He's the producer of most of those movies.
He pays for them to exist.

He'd want to star as the Ukranian farmer.
 
Purple_Urkle
3 hours ago  

nmrsnr: Okay, who left the tank in neutral? Sergei?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  

Exluddite: I'm really starting to like these Ukranian folks.


Gotta keep a sense of humor in these dark times.

Maybe that's why they hired the comedian to run the place.
 
GregoryD
2 hours ago  
Wasn't that a battlefield strat?

Like fly a plane over to enemy tank spawn, jack a tank, then use to to spawn camp the enemy team?

I'm having a flashback to the mid 2000s.
 
Exluddite
2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Exluddite: I'm really starting to like these Ukranian folks.

Gotta keep a sense of humor in these dark times.

Maybe that's why they hired the comedian to run the place.


It's really the sense of humor combined with the set of brass balls that I'm appreciating.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
2 hours ago  
... Are we sure this war wasn't written by Bob Clampett?  Or Tex Avery, maybe?
 
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
Wasn't there a bit in the STALKER games where they stole farmers tractors?
 
make me some tea
2 hours ago  

Exluddite: make me some tea: Exluddite: I'm really starting to like these Ukranian folks.

Gotta keep a sense of humor in these dark times.

Maybe that's why they hired the comedian to run the place.

It's really the sense of humor combined with the set of brass balls that I'm appreciating.


It takes a healthy sense of patriotism, he's definitely got that going for him. He also is listening to very smart people who are helping the government get through this, and I understand NATO intelligence is a big part of the success they're enjoying because they keep getting advance notice of Russian asset movements and head them off. Ultimately Ukrainians are the heroes here putting themselves on the line, but it takes a village.
 
Exluddite
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: I understand NATO intelligence is a big part of the success they're enjoying because they keep getting advance notice of Russian asset movements and head them off. Ultimately Ukrainians are the heroes here putting themselves on the line, but it takes a village.


Exactly. I give credit to those who are providing the intelligence so they know the movements. I have respect for the locals who then move in to head them off.
 
real_headhoncho
1 hour ago  
"Ukrainian stole my tank!"
 
farkitallletitend
1 hour ago  
This neighborhood, I just stopped to pee.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
Mother Freaking Ukrainians
Youtube 6VWGxUHZBqo
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

Mr.Tangent: cman: What would really bring it over the top is for someone to slap on the Benny Hill theme.

https://twitter.com/OMovies/status/1498036898631016448


You know if Vlad annihilates the world tonight in atomic hellfire, it was worth it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero
1 hour ago  
Sigh.  Pedant alert: not a tank.  It looks like a MT-LB.

Honestly, a lot more useful for a farmer: it wouldn't be a bad tractor.
 
Mister Buttons
56 minutes ago  
What does 20 tons of scrap metal go for these days?

Gotta be a better haul than a methhead who stole some plumbing.
 
dave0821
55 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Sigh.  Pedant alert: not a tank.  It looks like a MT-LB.

Honestly, a lot more useful for a farmer: it wouldn't be a bad tractor.


you would be a blast at all the parties you don't get invited to...
 
hammettman
55 minutes ago  
Now the Russian tank commander is going to have to go down to the Ukrainian farmland impound lot.  Talk to the guy on duty, see if they have any leads on who stole the tank.
 
Gordon Bennett
55 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline I thought 'wouldn't it be brilliant if he stole a Russian tank.'

That video made my day. Cheers for that.
 
Nullav
54 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose it could stand for Agricultural Personnel Vehicle. Does now.
 
ongbok
52 minutes ago  
How do you say "Mine!" in Ukrainian?
 
atomic-age
51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mr.Tangent: cman: What would really bring it over the top is for someone to slap on the Benny Hill theme.

https://twitter.com/OMovies/status/1498036898631016448

You know if Vlad annihilates the world tonight in atomic hellfire, it was worth it.


I just started an exercise regimen that I love. It stands to reason that I'd get incinerated before reaping the benefits.
 
Billy Liar
50 minutes ago  
Now pop it into gear and it'll start right up
 
King Something
48 minutes ago  
Yoink!
 
phalamir
47 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do you say "Mine!" in Ukrainian?


володію
 
Obscene_CNN
46 minutes ago  
Farmer is not as ballsy as this garbage scow captain.

https://imgflip.com/i/66u40n

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
45 minutes ago  

hammettman: Now the Russian tank commander is going to have to go down to the Ukrainian farmland impound lot.  Talk to the guy on duty, see if they have any leads on who stole the tank.


The Big Lebowski - leads?
Youtube v7acD4q0lp0
 
Purple_Urkle
45 minutes ago  

ongbok: How do you say "Mine!" in Ukrainian?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
41 minutes ago  
I've been wondering if they're repurposing any of those tanks lying around without fuel.  Friendly fire is probably a bit of a concern using Russian tanks, though.

Of course, you could use them to fortify a position by simply using them as turrets if you gathered them up and put them in one place.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
41 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Original: Original Tweet:
perfiliev: A Ukrainian farmer using his tractor stole A TANK... 😆😆😆 https://t.co/nz15mcyzW5

Post of the day right there


No steal. Spoils of war.
 
mrparks
39 minutes ago  
I saw a differently cut clip of this and the tractor had a Z on the door.
 
Man On Pink Corner
39 minutes ago  
What's it going to take to get these people to turn their goddamned phones?  Threatening them with a nuke?
 
fortheloveof
39 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

perfiliev: A Ukrainian farmer using his tractor stole A TANK... 😆😆😆 https://t.co/nz15mcyzW5


This is the most Kentucky thing I have seen today.

Give that man a bourbon and a passport for Derby.
 
NINEv2
36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
34 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: What's it going to take to get these people to turn their goddamned phones?  Threatening them with a nuke?


I'd settle for fuzzy between channels, shaky footage, and diagonal video slathered in Instagram filters. My standards are momentarily dead.
 
ingo
32 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Sigh.  Pedant alert: not a tank.  It looks like a MT-LB.

Honestly, a lot more useful for a farmer: it wouldn't be a bad tractor.


Especially during mud season.  Probably sucks up diesel at a high rate but you could reduce the weight by cutting chunks out of the armor, especially the roof, and replacing with wood or canvas.
 
