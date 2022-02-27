 Skip to content
Yacht-zee
67
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

tasloi16: Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins


Something something victors history books
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure he's going to stay there, rather than moving onto a better job somewhere else.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: I'm sure he's going to stay there, rather than moving onto a better job somewhere else.


Maybe finish what he started
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

spongeboob: tasloi16: Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins

Something something victors history books


100%
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x262]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not saying I approve, but I understand.

.

.

I approve.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really hope when this is all over we find out that even half of these things are true.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His only mistake was getting caught. Otherwise it was perfectly acceptable action
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did yacht see that coming.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many holes in the side does it take to sink a Russian oligarch megayacht
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x262]


Well-played, sir.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we start doing that here?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya takes what ya gots and makes what ya needs,
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Can we start doing that here?


Start with Bezos!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it was just the yacht he uses to go out to the bigger yacht.

I would have set it on fire and told authorities that it was hit by a missile from a Russian helicopter.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Act of war ?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!


Yeah, remember when he slaughtered all those people in an attempt to take over a sovereign nation? It's the same thing! The same thing as... the same thing!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: I really hope when this is all over we find out that even half of these things are true.


It's the entertainment man. Go along with it. After the war no ones gonna care how much of this was propaganda.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO!, NO!, NO!, the first thing to says is OOPS, that word alone makes it an 'accident'.


/remember this and your lawyer will thank you.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly anonymous hacked Putin's yacht as well and had control of it for a short period of time.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he gets a soft slap on the wrist.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Practical question for aquatic Farkers: how difficult would it be to get some scuba gear, a hand drill, and drill a hole in the hulls of some yachts?  Like is a yacht hull too thick or tough? Asking for a friend.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasloi16: Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins


No, jail will not happen. Either celebrated or executed.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Practical question for aquatic Farkers: how difficult would it be to get some scuba gear, a hand drill, and drill a hole in the hulls of some yachts?  Like is a yacht hull too thick or tough? Asking for a friend.


Hard enough to not make it worth your time.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread needs some relaxed music
Yacht Rock #1 - "What A Fool Believes"
Youtube x1xCPvw26Yk
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!

Yeah, remember when he slaughtered all those people in an attempt to take over a sovereign nation? It's the same thing! The same thing as... the same thing!


You mean the thousands of his employees lives he ruined, the billions of taxes he avoids, the companies he destroys, the taxpayer subsidies he takes even though his company doesn't need it (which poor and middle class people do need); yeah, we shouldn't sink his yacht for that, he's completely innocent!

/Psst, Bezos isn't going to make you rich when you carry water for him!
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, how the fark can anyone not be rooting for these guys?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Practical question for aquatic Farkers: how difficult would it be to get some scuba gear, a hand drill, and drill a hole in the hulls of some yachts?  Like is a yacht hull too thick or tough? Asking for a friend.


There's a few things involved.
The equipment is heavy. When diving, you want to be at least neutral buoyancy.
The equipment is powered. This means you need an outside source for the drill or melting equipment you need. You want the latter.
A planted explosion is your best bet. It may do little material damage, but the vessel will be immobile for some time.

I read this somewhere, of course. A Clancy novel or something.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Nick Riviera:

Nah. You'd need to put plenty of holes in the hull to overpower the auto bilge pumps. What this guy did is the easiest, just use the holes it already has. Plus the composites of modern hulls would make a hand drill even tougher to get through.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: How many holes in the side does it take to sink a Russian oligarch megayacht


One, if it's large enough.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: tasloi16: Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins

No, jail will not happen. Either celebrated or executed.


This is Spain. No death penalty.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: nicoffeine: DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!

Yeah, remember when he slaughtered all those people in an attempt to take over a sovereign nation? It's the same thing! The same thing as... the same thing!

You mean the thousands of his employees lives he ruined, the billions of taxes he avoids, the companies he destroys, the taxpayer subsidies he takes even though his company doesn't need it (which poor and middle class people do need); yeah, we shouldn't sink his yacht for that, he's completely innocent!

/Psst, Bezos isn't going to make you rich when you carry water for him!


Wow. So, to you it is the same thing. Holy crap.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I did yacht see that coming.


I'm Canadian, so I don't know what you are talking  aboat.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: Dr. Nick Riviera:

Nah. You'd need to put plenty of holes in the hull to overpower the auto bilge pumps. What this guy did is the easiest, just use the holes it already has. Plus the composites of modern hulls would make a hand drill even tougher to get through.


If it's composite you probably don't have to drill through. If you're patient, cutting some slits through the outer glass layer with an oscillating saw will set it up to delaminate after a season. Probably won't sink it, but it'll have to dry docked for very expensive repairs.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: NO!, NO!, NO!, the first thing to says is OOPS, that word alone makes it an 'accident'.


/remember this and your lawyer will thank you.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Dr. Nick Riviera: Practical question for aquatic Farkers: how difficult would it be to get some scuba gear, a hand drill, and drill a hole in the hulls of some yachts?  Like is a yacht hull too thick or tough? Asking for a friend.

Hard enough to not make it worth your time.


This
The best way to access a yacht is still "cleavage"

Once you have that, you don't really need scuba gear.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Practical question for aquatic Farkers: how difficult would it be to get some scuba gear, a hand drill, and drill a hole in the hulls of some yachts?  Like is a yacht hull too thick or tough? Asking for a friend.


Drilling holes for revenge is so Oil Baron.

But rich, vain people are hurt in their pocketbook and their... vanity. If you own a yacht it has to look really nice, a luxurious exention of the ego, the biggest and prettiest at the marina.

If a bunch of paint remover spilled all over it, especially in the form of graffiti, they would have to move it out of sight to restore it, while having to pay for both locations. Dastardly fiendish, and right in the coinbag.

Or just fling canned tuna all over it, as a snack for seagulls. Everyone likes seagulls!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Prof. Frink: tasloi16: Fair enough. Jail will depend on who wins

No, jail will not happen. Either celebrated or executed.

This is Spain. No death penalty.


There is if Russia wins.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: DarkSoulNoHope: nicoffeine: DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!

Yeah, remember when he slaughtered all those people in an attempt to take over a sovereign nation? It's the same thing! The same thing as... the same thing!

You mean the thousands of his employees lives he ruined, the billions of taxes he avoids, the companies he destroys, the taxpayer subsidies he takes even though his company doesn't need it (which poor and middle class people do need); yeah, we shouldn't sink his yacht for that, he's completely innocent!

/Psst, Bezos isn't going to make you rich when you carry water for him!

Wow. So, to you it is the same thing. Holy crap.


Yes, it is. It would be the same if Trump was in charge still. Wealthy greedy people hurting others without consequences, no matter if directly or indirectly, through their actions.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ChiliBoots:

Again, the way this guy did it is way easier. Just open some thruhulls and walk away whistling.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!


What the hell did he do to you?

Make you jealous of his success? Make you hate yourself?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: DarkSoulNoHope: austerity101: Can we start doing that here?

Start with Bezos!

What the hell did he do to you?

Make you jealous of his success? Make you hate yourself?


You getting paid for your carrying water for him?
 
