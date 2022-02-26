 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   Halting Russian liquor sales? No, we're going to donate the proceeds to the Ukraine Red Cross   (vancouver.citynews.ca) divider line
8
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, NATO will ask to join Ukraine.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: At this point, NATO will ask to join Ukraine.


I would have a hard time disagreeing with the decision.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pour out all your Stoli!!  Better yet, give it to me!

The vodak made in Latvia....with company HQ in Luxembourg, a member of NATO

/shhhhh, I am being patriot, da?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Change poppies to sunflowers and Flanders to Ukraine, you have In Flanders Field!
/stupid flanders
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Pour out all your Stoli!!  Better yet, give it to me!

The vodak made in Latvia....with company HQ in Luxembourg, a member of NATO

/shhhhh, I am being patriot, da?


Luxembourg is up therevwoth delaware with being shell shills.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: At this point, NATO will ask to join Ukraine.


Someone on TV earlier was saying some NATO members were concerned Ukraine wouldn't be able to contribute much to defense if they were admitted. As far as I'm concerned they've passed their audition.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: At this point, NATO will ask to join Ukraine.

Someone on TV earlier was saying some NATO members were concerned Ukraine wouldn't be able to contribute much to defense if they were admitted. As far as I'm concerned they've passed their audition.


No shiat
 
