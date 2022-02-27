 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Florida Man smashes a beer bottle over his own head and still gets shot by the cops. Florida Man can't win even when he fights himself   (news4jax.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Pickup truck, sheriff's deputy, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Tacoma, Sheriff, 27-year-old man, Truck, beer bottle  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2022 at 7:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nothing of value was lost.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unpossible! I've been assured by Farkers that cops never shoot white men.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So does that count as an open container?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love that the chief said that it forced the Sgt to shoot him.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some comedy gold in the comments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well that's certainly a red flag. If I were her I wouldn't go on a second date with him.
 
zez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Thank God none of our deputies were injured today," the sheriff said. "The suspect made several bad choices this morning"

Buying Busch LIght was one of them
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.