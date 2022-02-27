 Skip to content
(Twitter) Really sucks to be an Aeroflot pilot right now
51
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like an Aeroflot problem to me. You don't have to go home but you can't land here.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I expect Putin to launch a bunch of cyberattacks to show us who's the big tough leader daddy and then promptly have all of Russia's internet connection points into Europe and North America severed.

The world is tired of his bullshiat and no one is holding back anymore. Everyone is going to do what should've been done in the last 20 years.

Should've barred all Russian aircraft when he shot down MH17. Should have sanctioned his balls off when he took crimea. Should have sent more weapons sooner.

Either way, the past is in the past and nothing can revive it. Just like Russia.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#SU158 en route to Cancun, but unclear how it will return to Russia: https://flightradar24.com/AFL158/2af50ac8


Sorry, Sen. Cruz, but you'll have to acclimate to your new home.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.


Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back In The U.S.S.R. (Remastered 2009)
Youtube 0ArlUSVDQIw
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enjoy your vacation in Cuba, folks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.

Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?


I know little about SWIFT. But from what I heard it will mostly affect their international trade. Someone who lives in Putinia and gets their money deposited in a Putinian bank is still going to have access to their own money in Putinia.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

nekom: Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.


Haven't heard anything about that.

They make money from overflight rights on those routes, so who which way they'll go with that.  You might be taking that flight on Air India instead of United.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go flying fark yourselves
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.

Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?


And with ruble being worth less than Roblox in game currency, and dropping, what good will it do them?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Enjoy your vacation in Cuba, folks.


There are worse places to be. Like Russia.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's OK, they can just land somewhere .. oh wait.       and buy more fuel.... oh wait....
use their ATM card to get some money to pay for a hotel room...  oh wait....
 
dustman81
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: Sounds like an Aeroflot problem to me. You don't have to go home but you can't land here. fly over us.


FIFY

Kinda hard to fly from Geneva if EU airspace is closed or from Cancun if airspace over Canada is closed.

/Flights from North America to Europe or vice versa fly over Gander, Newfoundland, Canada to access the north Atlantic flight tracks
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nekom: Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.


Many airlines stopped flying on Russia the moment Western sanctions were announced, because one of the items sanctioned was spare airplane parts, even for personal use. That meant that any plane flying to Russia would risk getting stuck there due to lack of spare parts in case of need of repairs.
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: I expect Putin to launch a bunch of cyberattacks to show us who's the big tough leader daddy and then promptly have all of Russia's internet connection points into Europe and North America severed.

The world is tired of his bullshiat and no one is holding back anymore. Everyone is going to do what should've been done in the last 20 years.

Should've barred all Russian aircraft when he shot down MH17. Should have sanctioned his balls off when he took crimea. Should have sent more weapons sooner.

Either way, the past is in the past and nothing can revive it. Just like Russia.


That sounds delightful. The need for the term "troll farm" needs to be taken out behind the barn already. Should've at least happened when it became really farking obvious that Facebook and Twitter were being used for state-sponsored disinfo campaigns.
 
12349876
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nekom: Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.


Straight line distance you're only adding about 500 or 600 miles to the 8000 mile trip (I'm assuming flying over Iran is a no go, otherwise cut a chunk off).  That's still within range of a couple of planes, but it would mess with the schedules some.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also, Aeroflot sucks. They keep the cabin barely pressurized. It smells like ass. I doubt 30 years has made any difference.
 
dustman81
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cman: enry: cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.

Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?

I know little about SWIFT. But from what I heard it will mostly affect their international trade. Someone who lives in Putinia and gets their money deposited in a Putinian bank is still going to have access to their own money in Putinia.


SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) is a international messaging system between banks. It enables international transfers between financial institutions. If a bank is cut off from SWIFT, it can't take incoming or outgoing international wires from other banks on the SWIFT network. It won't affect someone going to the ATM and getting cash from their own bank.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Interesting that Aeroflot only has 10 Russian airplanes in its current fleet.  The rest are Boeing and Airbus.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cman: enry: cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.

Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?

I know little about SWIFT. But from what I heard it will mostly affect their international trade. Someone who lives in Putinia and gets their money deposited in a Putinian bank is still going to have access to their own money in Putinia.


Looking at a couple of exchanges. On Friday 89 rubles got 1 USD now minimum is 159 rubles to 1 USD and looks like  that it will be well above 200 to 1 on Monday. Even if Putin could find a country to import anything hyperinflation on all foreign made goods has started in Russia.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More like Aeroflotsam, am I right?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark yews
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Am I out of order for thinking we should let any flights in the air at the time of the announcement land somewhere safe, refuel, unboard those with citizenship of a cooperative nation, and immediately return the rest.  it would be nice to stress our fight is with the Russian government, not Russian people in general?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.


The catch is that as soon as any ICBM's start flying into Russian airspace, you risk Putin giving the command to launch everything they've got too. He's almost as big a narcissist as Trump, and his feels his goose is truly cooked he will have no qualms to go full scorched earth.

/Stray asteroid wiping out his little private summer getaway could send a message though.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Isn't it amazing what a $140,000/year public servant salary will buy?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Excelsior: mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.

The catch is that as soon as any ICBM's start flying into Russian airspace, you risk Putin giving the command to launch everything they've got too. He's almost as big a narcissist as Trump, and his feels his goose is truly cooked he will have no qualms to go full scorched earth.

/Stray asteroid wiping out his little private summer getaway could send a message though.
[i.pinimg.com image 622x600]

/Isn't it amazing what a $140,000/year public servant salary will buy?


MAD had been national policy since Nixon. We are all aware of it or should be
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Interesting that Aeroflot only has 10 Russian airplanes in its current fleet.  The rest are Boeing and Airbus.


Spare parts are going to become an issue pretty soon.

/Not that Aeroflot bothered much with maintenance before. Just hit it with a hammer until it works.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
US Government is urging US citizens to leave Russia while commercial options are still available.

https://ru.usembassy.gov/security-alert-u-s-mission-russia/
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: #SU158 en route to Cancun, but unclear how it will return to Russia: https://flightradar24.com/AFL158/2af50ac8


Sorry, Sen. Cruz, but you'll have to acclimate to your new home.


Why would you WANT to go back?
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Interesting that Aeroflot only has 10 Russian airplanes in its current fleet.  The rest are Boeing and Airbus.


Seems like the Soviet era planes are basically gone from Russian airliners.  The post-2010 Irkut and Sukhoi planes are starting to work their way in, but those are smaller only competing with regional jet to 737 sized planes.
 
Nullav
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.


Overt military action like that would be gambling with the whole world on the table. That's a big part of why economic sanctions and a slow bleed are everyone's go-to. And the CIA bungled like 640 assassination attempts on Castro, so I don't think the covert equivalent is worth pursuing.

It's probably mostly going to come down to ending the world's dependence on Russian oil and gas in a hurry.

/Nukes were a mistake.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.


Seriously.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.


Well, if this goes on much longer, he's gonna end up like like Mussolini, Quadafi, or Ceseaú.  Which would probably result in less collateral damage.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Excelsior: mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.

The catch is that as soon as any ICBM's start flying into Russian airspace, you risk Putin giving the command to launch everything they've got too. He's almost as big a narcissist as Trump, and his feels his goose is truly cooked he will have no qualms to go full scorched earth.

/Stray asteroid wiping out his little private summer getaway could send a message though.
[i.pinimg.com image 622x600]

/Isn't it amazing what a $140,000/year public servant salary will buy?


Point of order, ICBMs are not cruise missiles. But since Tomahawk cruise missiles can be armed with nukes, even sending a conventional strike into Russia could be the excuse they need to escalate. Which I assume was your point.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/KimZetter/status/1498015797062500352?t=PWe6hR4Hh9P38PsBmn5PpA&s=19

Or they will just have to fly them to Ireland since the lease has been called.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nullav: mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.

Overt military action like that would be gambling with the whole world on the table. That's a big part of why economic sanctions and a slow bleed are everyone's go-to. And the CIA bungled like 640 assassination attempts on Castro, so I don't think the covert equivalent is worth pursuing.

It's probably mostly going to come down to ending the world's dependence on Russian oil and gas in a hurry.

/Nukes were a mistake.


And if THAT happens, the oligarchs will END Putin.
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: nekom: Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.

Haven't heard anything about that.

They make money from overflight rights on those routes, so who which way they'll go with that.  You might be taking that flight on Air India instead of United.


Sanctions won't allow those payments to be made.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.


If only it was that easy. Sometime there will see which way things are going and do the works a favour at some point. Hopefully, that point is sooner rather than later.

Putin delenda est
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Nullav: mehhhhhh: I have only one solution to this. Personally target Putin with cruise missiles. Kill him personally, and this is over. One man dead. Problem solved.

Overt military action like that would be gambling with the whole world on the table. That's a big part of why economic sanctions and a slow bleed are everyone's go-to. And the CIA bungled like 640 assassination attempts on Castro, so I don't think the covert equivalent is worth pursuing.

It's probably mostly going to come down to ending the world's dependence on Russian oil and gas in a hurry.

/Nukes were a mistake.

And if THAT happens, the oligarchs will END Putin.


Putty did fire the military Chief of staff in the last day. I imagine if Putin tried to order a nuclear launch that the reply would who dis new phone and hanging up.  Putin could be suicidal but the majority of Russians esp the ones with an enormous amounts of money don't want to die.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: nekom: Does this mean we aren't in Russian airspace either?  Either by their disinvitation our our own precaution?  It'll screw up the polar routes.  Like Chicago to Mumbai for example, not gonna do that one nonstop without overflying Russia.

Haven't heard anything about that.

They make money from overflight rights on those routes, so who which way they'll go with that.  You might be taking that flight on Air India instead of United.


No, thanks.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maro Lago airport?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A friend of mine just moved back to Norway this week from Russia, I'm very glad she managed to get out. I was a bit worried that the sanctions and air restrictions would hinder her, but luckily her flights got through and she's lived here before so she already had money in Norway.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Advice:

Greenland area flight: Does Kaliningrad have an airport for you? Otherwise, nut up for a flight to Murmansk or Archangel. Even the Irish and Icelanders ain't taking you in? Y'all pissed off the house, Vlad.

Switzerland: Hunker up, ramen up. Cheeki breeki motherfarkers; now get a job washing dishes or following Oprah Winfrey when she's shopping.

Cancun: Almost paradise, but Mexicans really don't like invaders since the US took a third of the country back in the 1800s (ask the French about that when they showed up afterwards with some Hapsburg family kid looking to put a throne down somewhere, anywhere; at least that gave our universe a drinking holiday in May). And they considered it excessive hospitality -- 20 years in the finest jail cell in Mexico -- when Russia sent a NKVD guy over to assassinate Trotsky with an ice pick on Mexican soil, yet had to endure years of whining by Moscow over A MURDER SENTENCE WITH WITNESSES.
So head to Cuba or Nicaragua to save money; probably some old pendejo/a who caters to Soviet comrades and believes the revolutionary derp still.

/wonder how Chinese airliners will do when they decide to FAFO with Taiwan
//sheet, a few Americans had to put Canadian flags on backpacks when Bush went into Iraq down 20 years ago and some people had a problem with that. "Nyet, I'm uh, Ukrainian" "I'm Slovakian" "I'm Lithuanian" is going to popular, huh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always sunny in Venezuela?
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All dressed up and no where to go.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: cman: They'll still get paid. Probably wont be worth anything come tomorrow. But they'll still get paid.

Yeah, but if Russia is kicked out of SWIFT how are they going to get access to their accounts?


I like how people smarted this comment yet had no idea what SWIFT is.
 
