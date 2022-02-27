 Skip to content
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman
3 hours ago  
"I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.
 
markie_farkie
3 hours ago  
"I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," the Uniondale man said

Hi, I'll gladly take your spare previous winnings.  I'll even drive there to collect them personally.
 
cman
2 hours ago  
Some get struck by lightning more than once

Some win the lottery more than once

Conclusion: luck is genetic
 
EnzoTheCoder
2 hours ago  

cman: Some get struck by lightning more than once

Some win the lottery more than once

Conclusion: luck is genetic


Or Cabin in the Woods is real and our Gods just want money.
 
puffy999
2 hours ago  
I was always so happy to see that Aussie guy who looked 20 years older than his actual age win then lottery twice. But that guy won $50k or something the first time, not a life-altering amount, then the second ticket he won on was for a news re-enactment, so it was probably a free ticket.

Dude, if you won $6+ million, why are you buying lottery tickets anymore? ...Oh, right, because of this.


/it's a competitive world...
//everything counts in large amounts
///like slashies
 
Azz
1 hour ago  

puffy999: I was always so happy to see that Aussie guy who looked 20 years older than his actual age win then lottery twice. But that guy won $50k or something the first time, not a life-altering amount, then the second ticket he won on was for a news re-enactment, so it was probably a free ticket.

Dude, if you won $6+ million, why are you buying lottery tickets anymore? ...Oh, right, because of this.


/it's a competitive world...
//everything counts in large amounts
///like slashies


A Depeche Mode fan in the wild

/high five
 
Somaticasual
1 hour ago  
Somewhere, nearby that man, is a clerk that quietly curses every time he walks in....
 
MetaDeth
1 hour ago  

cman: Some get struck by lightning more than once

Some win the lottery more than once

Conclusion: luck is genetic


Teela Brown
 
LordOfThePings
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.


He's apparently spending part of it on... lottery tickets.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.


I could Brewster's Millions that for him in a heartbeat.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  
Coincidences
Youtube 4-E-o0ajGAo
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  
But maybe he's just Juan lucky guy.
 
Salmon
1 hour ago  

Azz: puffy999: I was always so happy to see that Aussie guy who looked 20 years older than his actual age win then lottery twice. But that guy won $50k or something the first time, not a life-altering amount, then the second ticket he won on was for a news re-enactment, so it was probably a free ticket.

Dude, if you won $6+ million, why are you buying lottery tickets anymore? ...Oh, right, because of this.


/it's a competitive world...
//everything counts in large amounts
///like slashies

A Depeche Mode fan in the wild

/high five


agreed.
 
Nullav
1 hour ago  
Imagine how many times he must get struck by lightning. Not for me, no thank you.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
$10 million gets you a nice 1 bedroom in Manhattan with a walk-in shower.
 
Ketchuponsteak
1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.


There's a movie where someone is challenged to spend 1 million USD in 24 hours. Obviously a comedy.

Anyways, that guy sounds like a moron.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
1 hour ago  

Begoggle: $10 million gets you a nice 1 bedroom in Manhattan with a walk-in shower.


There might be a lot of Russian oligarch properties coming on the market soon.
 
Hey Nurse!
1 hour ago  
I really would've liked to have won instead of him. However, I do take solace in the fact that there's millions of Trumpers that are severely pissed off a guy name Hernandez won twice.
 
Kitty2.0
1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.

There's a movie where someone is challenged to spend 1 million USD in 24 hours. Obviously a comedy.

Anyways, that guy sounds like a moron.


Brewster's Millions and it's a lot more than a million bucks and has an insane list of caveats.
 
RolfBlitzer
1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.

He's apparently spending part of it on... lottery tickets.


He'll either quit while he's ahead or be found dead with a belt around his neck and lottery ticket in his hand in a motel room.
 
NeoCortex42
1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.

I could Brewster's Millions that for him in a heartbeat.


You make it sound like it's tough to buy an NFT.
 
hej
1 hour ago  
I'll tell you what I'd do, man.  Twenty chicks at the same time.
 
Peter von Nostrand
1 hour ago  
I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019.

This guy will be broke before you know it and begging for money. Unreal. American financial planning in a nutshell. Easy come, easy go.
 
WTP 2
1 hour ago  
WHAT ?... OH, F, that is the other guy...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
54 minutes ago  

hej: I'll tell you what I'd do, man.  Twenty chicks at the same time.


Two chicks at once and you're a lucky man.  Twenty chicks at once and you're the King's eunuch.
 
cepson
54 minutes ago  
Maybe he can spend it on some mask wearing lessons.
 
Fano
46 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Ketchuponsteak: Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.

There's a movie where someone is challenged to spend 1 million USD in 24 hours. Obviously a comedy.

Anyways, that guy sounds like a moron.

Brewster's Millions and it's a lot more than a million bucks and has an insane list of caveats.


It was kind of fun and I'm surprised it hasn't been remade recently
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
42 minutes ago  
"I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

I could use 800,000 dollars, moneybags.
 
BDR459
41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Somewhere, nearby that man, is a clerk that quietly curses every time he walks in....


As a former clerk that sold lottery this is  a very true statement.
 
mjbok
39 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Brewster's Millions and it's a lot more than a million bucks and has an insane list of caveats.


30 million in 30 days.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
37 minutes ago  
Not unknown for this to happen. You take someone who is predisposed to playing the lottery and you give him a big win, therefore confirming his belief in the lottery, and give him lots of money for him to buy more tickets. He's probably spending $1000 a day on scratch offs, no wonder he won again.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
31 minutes ago  
You know what you call someone who wins the lottery twice? An idiot and a gambling addict. Those are the only reasons to keep playing the lottery after winning $10 million.
 
gunther_bumpass
25 minutes ago  
I've played the lottery like four times, and in every instance it was a buy-in with the people at work.
I looked at it as jerk insurance.
If they hit and I'm not in the pool, I'll be the only person around to clean up their messes.
 
zeaper12
23 minutes ago  

cman: Some get struck by lightning more than once

Some win the lottery more than once

Conclusion: luck is genetic


Larry  Niven "Ringworld", obscure?
 
zeaper12
23 minutes ago  

MetaDeth: cman: Some get struck by lightning more than once

Some win the lottery more than once

Conclusion: luck is genetic

Teela Brown


Great book.
 
chitownmike
13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Somewhere, nearby that man, is a clerk that quietly curses every time he walks in....


Maybe he should buy his own ticket and stfu
 
chitownmike
9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Badmoodman: "I'm still trying to spend the $10 million I won in 2019," he told the lottery.

Slacker.

There's a movie where someone is challenged to spend 1 million USD in 24 hours. Obviously a comedy.

Anyways, that guy sounds like a moron.


The catch was that he couldn't have anything to show for it, in the end
 
solcofn
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

