Sweden has given up on the whole neutrality thing
162
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

162 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweden has some good military equipment.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have to check out their MREs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Come on Finland, send Ukraine just one angry guy with a knife and this whole this will be over before dinner.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget to include the allen key.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Have to check out their MREs.


The meatballs are great. The lutefisk, not so much.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Come on Finland, send Ukraine just one angry guy with a knife and this whole this will be over before dinner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.


literally.... never.... everyone else farked up by helping Ukraine and cheering them on.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SoupGuru: I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.


48 hours ago.  When they had to call in the Chechens for help, after Kazakhstan turned down their request for reinforcements.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This one is going to hurt more than the weapons. Not just blocking future business, but freezing current assets. I'm guessing this is in the 10s-100s of billions...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is borked.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lingon berries, ftw.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Finland, too

USA is going to be the one to come put ahead in the Putinian war
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: And Finland, too

USA is going to be the one to come put ahead in the Putinian war


come out ahead

hate typing on iPad
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 605x364]

This one is going to hurt more than the weapons. Not just blocking future business, but freezing current assets. I'm guessing this is in the 10s-100s of billions...


RIP Swiss neutrality (1815-2022).
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Come on Finland, send Ukraine just one angry guy with a knife and this whole this will be over before dinner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.


Difficulty: that means that they'd be in Australia
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neutrality in the face of Putin's naked aggression equates to supporting him.

We need to recognize the truth: Putin declared war on the West in 2014. Every action he's taken since then to infiltrate U.S. and European politics, entice corrupt Western capitalists and politicians to become addicted to Russian money (much of it stolen), adopting Putin's propaganda and framing of his war on Ukraine, and all the rest.

Click for thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.


Pfffft, like Russian planes can even get over the Alps.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sweden has some good military equipment.


The best!

barneystinsonblog.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Come on Finland, send Ukraine just one angry guy with a knife and this whole this will be over before dinner.


Finnish it!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sweden has some good military equipment.


SAAB designed those NLAW anti-tank rockets, in conjunction with the British ministry of defens(c)e.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image 605x364]

This one is going to hurt more than the weapons. Not just blocking future business, but freezing current assets. I'm guessing this is in the 10s-100s of billions...


It's not like rich people get super pissed when you fark up their money.....Things just keep getting worse for Vlad.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, his majesty King Gustav does seem to have been extraordinarily generous.

Minnie the Moocher by Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry
Youtube JQ_R8QBeYvs
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: mrshowrules: So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.

Difficulty: that means that they'd be in Australia


If the Russians go to Australia they deserve what they get
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: And Finland, too

USA is going to be the one to come put ahead in the Putinian war


That will require some very careful dancing around China. You'll notice China is carefully keeping its nose clean and is being very quiet in the public. But I expect they are having lots of phone calls with everyone is Asia regarding "future security"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: mrshowrules: So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.

Pfffft, like Russian planes can even get over the Alps.


THIS is what happens to Russians in the Alps!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: SoupGuru: I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.

48 hours ago.  When they had to call in the Chechens for help, after Kazakhstan turned down their request for reinforcements.


Didn't the Chechens refuse?
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: And Finland, too

USA is going to be the one to come put ahead in the Putinian war


The world comes out ahead.

And I'll bet Xi is watching this unfold with an upset stomach.

There go his plans for Taiwan.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

HKaaman: Sweden just announced it will deliver 5000 anti-armour rocket launchers, 5000 body armour kits, 5000 helmets, and 135,000 field rations to the Ukrainian armed forces https://t.co/R5g0VEj2l5


Field rations are those meatballs they serve at IKEA.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No old school Volvos?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elfich: You'll notice China is carefully keeping its nose clean and is being very quiet in the public


Thats what China does. They have no loyalties. They do whats best for them. If it would be more profitable to fark Russia over they'd do that in a heartbeat.
 
thirdgen [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Den är på som Pokémon!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: SoupGuru: I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.

48 hours ago.  When they had to call in the Chechens for help, after Kazakhstan turned down their request for reinforcements.


I hope so. But I fear Putin is too drunk and stupid to back down now and the only way out of this is going to be thermonuclear war.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby's thinking of Switzerland.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically, if Sweden is sending your enemy 5000 antitank weapons, you done farked up.

AFAIK the last time Sweden's government (officially) sent military aid to another country was to the Finns during Stalin's invasion in 1939.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Marcus Aurelius: Have to check out their MREs.

The meatballs are great. The lutefisk, not so much.


Lutefisk is a weapon, banned by the Chemical Weapons Treaty.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cman: mrshowrules: So far Australia is the only country not blocking Russia from their air space in Russia.

Difficulty: that means that they'd be in Australia


It's a trap!
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: I think subby's thinking of Switzerland.


I think jtown needs to read some more history books. Or, if books don't have enough pictures, Wikipedia will suffice.

Swedish neutrality - Wikipedia
 
112Error
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Ikea is going to have a field day selling them furniture when this is over.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: cman: And Finland, too

USA is going to be the one to come put ahead in the Putinian war

The world comes out ahead.

And I'll bet Xi is watching this unfold with an upset stomach.

There go his plans for Taiwan.


Wait, I didn't realize that we were also warring over P(o)utine.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: OdradekRex: Sweden has some good military equipment.

The best!

[barneystinsonblog.com image 500x333]


Keep them in reserve, now.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Neutrality in the face of Putin's naked aggression equates to supporting him.

We need to recognize the truth: Putin declared war on the West in 2014. Every action he's taken since then to infiltrate U.S. and European politics, entice corrupt Western capitalists and politicians to become addicted to Russian money (much of it stolen), adopting Putin's propaganda and framing of his war on Ukraine, and all the rest.

Click for thread:

[Fark user image 726x352]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jåvist! Sverige, represent!

/was an exchange student there
//they care, and are not afraid to stand up and say so
///and they typically have a healthy respect for responsibility and freedom, in the real sense
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: I think subby's thinking of Switzerland.


Subby WAS thinking of Sweden

/Subby
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Warthog: SoupGuru: I wonder at what point the Russians will realize they farked up badly.

48 hours ago.  When they had to call in the Chechens for help, after Kazakhstan turned down their request for reinforcements.

Didn't the Chechens refuse?


They're not sending more after the first batch, including an important general, was killed.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ifky: No old school Volvos?


That would be nuts. Just imagine a bunch of these, painted camouflage, with a hole cut out of the roof, and an anti-tank weapon mounted over the hole next to a machine gun:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That would be pretty hardcore for this little yuppie-mobile.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Top Secret Swedish Assemby Guides. This is turning into a great adventure! Go Go War Machines!
 
