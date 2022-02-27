 Skip to content
Miss Ukraine is ready
88
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

Original  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keeping booger hook off the bang switch?

Check.
 
RaceDTruck
‘’ 4 hours ago  

And wearing safety glasses
 
BizarreMan
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I surrender!
 
Gubbo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Excellent propaganda. I know it's propaganda. I'm pretty sure its aimed at the West and not their own citizens, meaning it's aimed at people like me.

I know its propaganda. And I literally don't care.
 
snocone
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That right there is the picture of what gun control should look like.
 
snocone
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pro Tip: when firing a weapon that ejects brass, always wear a hat with a brim over the open frame of glasses.

/ CSB: about the dance you will do when a hot piece-o-brass lands at the corner of Your Eye Lid and Frame

// or glasses/goggles close to the brow
 
optikeye
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wendy's Commercial - Soviet Fashion Show
Youtube 5CaMUfxVJVQ
 
question_dj
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A tweet of an Instagram

Meta.
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or goes down the open collar of your shirt.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the comments LOL...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sometimes our own beauty pageant winners go full racist.  And whine about the existence of masks, of course.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunk...er
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My swiss k31 always did that. The straight pull would send it up and back and bo k you on the head or down the shirt. I learned to tilt the receiver 45degrees before cycling
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Ukraine women are badass. Much respect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I surrender!


The drop your weapon.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss Ukraine is ready

Sorry, subby - Miss Michigan is the only one for me
 
kab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a link provided for the jacket and gloves she's modeling?
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5CaMUfxVJVQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Haven't thought about that one in years. Thanks!
very nice
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Always shot with a hat on. Hot brass on skin doesn't feel so good.

Weirdly do none of that when I'm brazing though 🤔
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been a fan of the vertical forward grip. Just hold the rifle like a normal person.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard, for the talent competition, she disassembled and reassembled an AK-47 in just 26 seconds while blindfolded.
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kab: Is there a link provided for the jacket and gloves she's modeling?


What a steal that style for under $$$? lol
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Real Talk: the Springfield XD ejects brass straight up. It's not great when you're in an firing lane at an indoor range.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See how her shirt/jacket collar is zipped up? She's done the hot-brass-dance before. It only takes one hot shell casing down the front of your shirt to learn to button all the way up.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

And it appears, she is wearing hearing protection.  Maybe not the full muff type, but better than anything Y'all Queda wears around here.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kab: Is there a link provided for the jacket and gloves she's modeling?


If she wants to dress nice while she kicks ass, that's nobody's business but hers.

How much of your wardrobe do you refer to as "tactical"?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The issue is not so much "no one should have a gun." It's that a lot of the America gun owners who own guns "to fight tyranny" would be on Putin's side.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Almost certainly not full muff given she competes in swimsuits.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark has become my personal erotica site.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Fark has become my personal erotica site.


Pray for Omarion Lolly Lipps.
 
barc0001
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: [Fark user image 850x1178]


And you've just proven it.  Your own info says the government is handing them out as needed.  No one needs their own because if a need arises the government will hand them out.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: [Fark user image image 850x1178]


How many school shootings in Ukraine have there been in the last few years?
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh noes she'll shoot me with a plastic pellet.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: See how her shirt/jacket collar is zipped up? She's done the hot-brass-dance before. It only takes one hot shell casing down the front of your shirt to learn to button all the way up.


Also it's winter in Ukraine.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Judging from  what I can see of the bolt visible from the open dust cover, that rifle is a prop.  Might be a training model.

I would also wager that the AR platform is pretty rare in Ukraine.

Could be wrong.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I'd like to wear her full muff as hearing protection if you know what I mean and I think that you do.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark all of you "Experts".

You're gross.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: See how her shirt/jacket collar is zipped up? She's done the hot-brass-dance before. It only takes one hot shell casing down the front of your shirt to learn to button all the way up.


I had a girlfriend who I took to the range.  She had great boobs and like to show them off with low-cut tops.  I urged her to dress differently but she ignored my advice.  Yep, she caught some hot brass in right in the cleavage.  I broke up with her soon afterwards, so never did find out if she had learned her lesson.
 
paulleah
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My issue with the 2nd Amendment lovers is they unapologetically tell you they want to shoot fellow Americans.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kab: Is there a link provided for the jacket and gloves she's modeling?


www.adidas.ua?

/ s
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My only BS flag is the hair.  That gets in the way awfully fast in any quick movement situation, even with the cute little side braids.

/Had long hair in the 80s
//Wish I had any hair now
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've never been a fan of the vertical forward grip. Just hold the rifle like a normal person.


It's just a bit easier on the wrist. Before I developed Old Man Bones, I had no use for the forward vertical grip. These days I appreciate it, even if it does look stupid and get in the way while firing prone.

Same with pistol grips on rifles. When I didn't need it, I didn't care. Now it's a pain to use a standard integrated grip because of the wrist and shoulder angle.

Thinking of giving up on hunting. I love venison (and have a personal grudge against deer), but my joints demand I use a stupid ammo-sexual rifle to do so.

Anyway, go Ukraine! I never doubted you!
 
kab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jumbled: fark all of you "Experts".

You're gross.


The only thing gross is leveraging the current situation to pad ones Instagram views.  Given the amount of footage of Ukranians legitimately displaying brass balls, horseshiat like this deserves no attention at all.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: And sometimes our own beauty pageant winners go full racist.  And whine about the existence of masks, of course.


And, such as...
 
freakay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
American pageant winner:

"As such, knowing what Ukraine is, and where it is as such, and seeing it in the map as such, Ukraine is a big place with things. As such."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Miss Ukraine is ready

Sorry, subby - Miss Michigan is the only one for me


Tpiwwop
 
thesharkman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Bathroom Samurai: See how her shirt/jacket collar is zipped up? She's done the hot-brass-dance before. It only takes one hot shell casing down the front of your shirt to learn to button all the way up.

I had a girlfriend who I took to the range.  She had great boobs and like to show them off with low-cut tops.  I urged her to dress differently but she ignored my advice.  Yep, she caught some hot brass in right in the cleavage.  I broke up with her soon afterwards, so never did find out if she had learned her lesson.


Is she still single?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Bathroom Samurai: See how her shirt/jacket collar is zipped up? She's done the hot-brass-dance before. It only takes one hot shell casing down the front of your shirt to learn to button all the way up.

I had a girlfriend who I took to the range.  She had great boobs and like to show them off with low-cut tops.  I urged her to dress differently but she ignored my advice.  Yep, she caught some hot brass in right in the cleavage.  I broke up with her soon afterwards, so never did find out if she had learned her lesson.


It's hard to trust a story on fark that starts with "I had a girlfriend" and also one that brags about her boobs
 
