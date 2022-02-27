 Skip to content
The Dream is reported to be dead
    Antonov An-225, Cargo airline, Airbus A380, world's largest aircraft, Cargo aircraft, behemoth of cargo carriers, Antonov An-124, Boeing 747  
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are those landing gear photoshopped on?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
we lotht Duthty back in two-thouthand fithteen.
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: RIP
[Fark user image image 200x252]


Yeah, I was actually relieved after clicking on TFA.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now! Hey now! Don't dream it's over!
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bummer.  Here's a cool video of what it's like to fly on it:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FSyTuY1rGg

RIP big guy.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?


Nope, thats its for-real landing gear. It is (was) a ridiculously over-engineered beast of an airplane.

Here're a picture of it carrying a train.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops I goofed.  That's a similar but different plane.  Here's the 225:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sggQqdvqHs
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it only landed in the water.

/in which case it's Wet
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


RIP
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?


Nope, the plane is just that massive. It's (or at least was) my favorite example of normal machine "but just hilariously large' built by the Soviets.
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this thing land a few times at Moffett Field in Sunnyvale CA.  It's so big, it barely looks like it's moving in the air.  Like it's just hanging there.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hakeem Olajuwon!?!??!?  NO!!!!! ;)
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a second airframe that was at 80% completion at the fall of the USSR.  There may yet be a dream reborn.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Needs more power.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

Nope, thats its for-real landing gear. It is (was) a ridiculously over-engineered beast of an airplane.

Here're a picture of it carrying a train.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 639x468]


It was a ripoff of the Lockheed C5. Lockheed did the engineering. Rooskies stole it.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?


Yeah, it does look like Gillette designed the landing gear.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over (Official Music Video)
Youtube J9gKyRmic20
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

Yeah, it does look like Gillette designed the landing gear.


Yup, the plane is just a wheel/tire platform, that's where the real money is.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, radio killer
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: chewd: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

Nope, thats its for-real landing gear. It is (was) a ridiculously over-engineered beast of an airplane.

Here're a picture of it carrying a train.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 639x468]

It was a ripoff of the Lockheed C5. Lockheed did the engineering. Rooskies stole it.


Dude, don't even.  Your thinking the -124, and even then there are significant differences.

The 225 is altogether it's own magnificent beast, and her engineers deserve more credit than that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere an insurance underwriter just crapped their pants.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buntz: Hey now! Hey now! Don't dream it's over!


Don't Dream It's Over
Youtube K9gaz6EkWIQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y85Im8qTsk
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey you know what... if you can make a copy of a G-damned C-5 and keep it flying for 40 years... thats still a pretty impressive accomplishment.

I'd still stand up and applaud that.

That being said, the an-225 was quite a bit more than just a C-5 copy
 
apathy2673
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: It was a ripoff of the _______. _________ did the engineering. Rooskies stole it.


I generalized that for you.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They killed the Antonov. More confirmation the Russians have no heart.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm left asking why that strategic asset wasn't flown out to Paris or London when the war broke out? They just LEFT IT THERE?

Pan Am 314 Clipper crews were issued top secret war orders that if war broke out, their planes were to be returned to friendly territory or destroyed. They were not to be let into enemy hands.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chewd: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

Nope, thats its for-real landing gear. It is (was) a ridiculously over-engineered beast of an airplane.

Here're a picture of it carrying a train.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 639x468]


Actually that's the Antonov having a few train cars loaded into/out of it. Whether it carried them is not known here.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I'm left asking why that strategic asset wasn't flown out to Paris or London when the war broke out? They just LEFT IT THERE?

Pan Am 314 Clipper crews were issued top secret war orders that if war broke out, their planes were to be returned to friendly territory or destroyed. They were not to be let into enemy hands.


She was a bespoke heavy aircraft that required a lot of maintenance.  She saw a LOT of service during the pandemic. Without knowing anything specific, I'm guessing she was in maintenance and not in airworthy condition.
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: The Southern Dandy: chewd: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

Nope, thats its for-real landing gear. It is (was) a ridiculously over-engineered beast of an airplane.

Here're a picture of it carrying a train.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 639x468]

It was a ripoff of the Lockheed C5. Lockheed did the engineering. Rooskies stole it.

Dude, don't even.  Your thinking the -124, and even then there are significant differences.

The 225 is altogether it's own magnificent beast, and her engineers deserve more credit than that:
[Fark user image 425x325]


The landing gear, the kneeling capability, the reversible casters in the cargo bay, on and on, all came from Lockheed.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: It's so big, it barely looks like it's moving in the air.  Like it's just hanging there.


That's what she said
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: There is a second airframe that was at 80% completion at the fall of the USSR.  There may yet be a dream reborn.


Between the two airframes, I hope they can resurrect one flyable aircraft. Perhaps named "Phoenix"
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Fano: Are those landing gear photoshopped on?

[Fark user image image 620x349]

Needs more power.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


These YouTube previews look dope.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: mrmopar5287: I'm left asking why that strategic asset wasn't flown out to Paris or London when the war broke out? They just LEFT IT THERE?

Pan Am 314 Clipper crews were issued top secret war orders that if war broke out, their planes were to be returned to friendly territory or destroyed. They were not to be let into enemy hands.

She was a bespoke heavy aircraft that required a lot of maintenance.  She saw a LOT of service during the pandemic. Without knowing anything specific, I'm guessing she was in maintenance and not in airworthy condition.


In a later statement, the company said the airplane had been in on the ground near Kyiv on February 24 undergoing maintenance.

"According to the director of Antonov Airlines, one of the engines was dismantled for repairs and the plane wasn't able to take off that day, although the appropriate commands were given," it said.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: I saw this thing land a few times at Moffett Field in Sunnyvale CA.  It's so big, it barely looks like it's moving in the air.  Like it's just hanging there.


Much like a Vogon constructor fleet ship, it hangs in the air in the exact same way bricks don't.
 
