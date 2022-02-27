 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Half a million people demonstrating in Berlin in solidarity with Ukraine   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Decemberists are in town?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know its a bad sign when Germans want to voluntarily go to the Russian front.

/too soon?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germans?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that half a million like Woodstock or half a million like a Trump rally?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my experiences in Berlin, there is a sizable contingent of people between the ages of 45-100 who would like to see Russia carpet bombed.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see a protest that's not Covid or police related for once in a long time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nosatril: Is that half a million like Woodstock or half a million like a Trump rally?


Woodstock.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Love Parade is BACK!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.


You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.


They're smart enough to realize that if this vodka-soaked jizzmop decides to go nuclear that they're also in our crosshairs.

Putins last true ally was Trump.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*


More like Germany was punished into oblivion and forced to learn. 

Patton was right, we should have taken the Russians on after Germany surrendered.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noose is tightening.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*

More like Germany was punished into oblivion and forced to learn. 

Patton was right, we should have taken the Russians on after Germany surrendered.


That's not quite right. Germany was "punished to oblivion" after WWI. That didn't work out well for anybody. The plan that was put in place after WWII was much better.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: phimuskapsi: ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*

More like Germany was punished into oblivion and forced to learn. 

Patton was right, we should have taken the Russians on after Germany surrendered.

That's not quite right. Germany was "punished to oblivion" after WWI. That didn't work out well for anybody. The plan that was put in place after WWII was much better.


You mean like making sure that resources were invested in rebuilding the country rather then letting the citizenry languish out of a sense of retribution?  Weird.
 
Undo13Redo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.

You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw


And Myanmar. Only the best countries!
https://www.voanews.com/a/myanmar-s-military-council-supports-russia-s-invasion-0f-ukraine/6458527.html
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: ParallelUniverseParking: phimuskapsi: ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*

More like Germany was punished into oblivion and forced to learn. 

Patton was right, we should have taken the Russians on after Germany surrendered.

That's not quite right. Germany was "punished to oblivion" after WWI. That didn't work out well for anybody. The plan that was put in place after WWII was much better.

You mean like making sure that resources were invested in rebuilding the country rather then letting the citizenry languish out of a sense of retribution?  Weird.


I know, right? So let's never do THAT again. One success story is more than enough.
 
Zenith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You know its a bad sign when Germans want to voluntarily go to the Russian front.

/too soon?


No snowflakes on fark m8
Fire away
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
almanac.comView Full Size


/its bad 4 ya
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mass rallies in Berlin against the Russians?  That sounds worrisome.
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.

You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw


China is preparing to make an offer on Siberia that would make the sale of Manhattan look like the natives got the best deal.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pah, what would Berliners know about Russian occupation?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Germans?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ParallelUniverseParking: stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.

You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw

China is preparing to make an offer on Siberia that would make the sale of Manhattan look like the natives got the best deal.


China seems to be on the fence still, but the fact that they had an ambassador saying they want to maintain their Ukrainian relationships in peace says a whole lot. My guess is Xi is pretty sick of Putin's shiat right now. After seeing the world response, I imagine Taiwan feels pretty safe at the moment.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Gyrfalcon: ParallelUniverseParking: stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.

You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw

China is preparing to make an offer on Siberia that would make the sale of Manhattan look like the natives got the best deal.

China seems to be on the fence still, but the fact that they had an ambassador saying they want to maintain their Ukrainian relationships in peace says a whole lot. My guess is Xi is pretty sick of Putin's shiat right now. After seeing the world response, I imagine Taiwan feels pretty safe at the moment.


https://twitter.com/Igor_Denisov/status/1497724481934135296

Forgot the link.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Is that half a million like Woodstock or half a million like a Trump rally?


Like the Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, on Mount Guardian.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karma_Triyana_Dharmachakra

Does their leader, the Karmapa, have his own flag? Yup.
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, that's the official Buddhist flag of Woodstock.

David Bowie's house and favorite recording studio Allaire was on the next mountain over, next to the Ashokan Reservoir (No relation to the ancient Ashokan Pillars built by the historic Buddhist emperor).

I'm sure David Bowie's spirit is with the people of Berlin, and Ukraine, urging the peace and love of Ziggy Stardust to end this regressive aggression.
 
austerity101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aperson: It's nice to see a protest that's not Covid or police related for once in a long time.


Instead, it's about war. Is that ... better?
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.

You forgot Belarus
...and American right-wingers as well as some politicians from the US Republican party

China is not really "siding with them" btw


China is desperately attempting not to have to pick a side publicly. If you hesitate to voice unqualified support for the right side, the likelihood you're on the wrong side is astronomically high.
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Summoner101: ParallelUniverseParking: phimuskapsi: ParallelUniverseParking: Because Germany LEARNED from its history. *looks over at Putin and his cronies*

More like Germany was punished into oblivion and forced to learn. 

Patton was right, we should have taken the Russians on after Germany surrendered.

That's not quite right. Germany was "punished to oblivion" after WWI. That didn't work out well for anybody. The plan that was put in place after WWII was much better.

You mean like making sure that resources were invested in rebuilding the country rather then letting the citizenry languish out of a sense of retribution?  Weird.


Germany also instituted a debt jubilee, which was practically the only thing that saved their currency.
 
paranand [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Nosatril: Is that half a million like Woodstock or half a million like a Trump rally?

Like the Buddhist monastery in Woodstock, on Mount Guardian.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karma_Triyana_Dharmachakra

Does their leader, the Karmapa, have his own flag? Yup.
[Fark user image image 425x212]
So, that's the official Buddhist flag of Woodstock.

David Bowie's house and favorite recording studio Allaire was on the next mountain over, next to the Ashokan Reservoir (No relation to the ancient Ashokan Pillars built by the historic Buddhist emperor).

I'm sure David Bowie's spirit is with the people of Berlin, and Ukraine, urging the peace and love of Ziggy Stardust to end this regressive aggression.


Bowie did some of his best work in Berlin...

'Helden' (German Version 1989 Remix) (2002 Remaster)
Youtube dQfFTUZ3O80
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am happy to see such strong international support for Ukraine, but if we want real movement, it is going to take more than that.

Because the number that is important. internationally, isn't how many people support Ukraine.
It's how many people buy Russia's propaganda.

And when outlets are tacitly encouraged to reprint Russia's lies, by way of 30-ish percent of western countries supporting them, and no penalty for doing so, they will do so simply because it is profitable.

And, in turn, the same outlets promote things like the cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) and US Billionaires (Musk) who have strongly helped the situation to get where it is.

Basically: People are continuing to cheer Ukraine on, which is good, but it doesn't do a lot for Ukraine. Knowing that the world supports you is somewhat meaningless while your home is being bombed into uninhabitability.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Germany was pretty much dead last to get on board the Ukraine Train(TM), so this is interesting.

Fawking Germans were probably just arguing amongst themselves this whole time. Terrible at making decisions they are.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: Only ones on Russia's side is China and North Korea. Which should tell you all you need to know.


I'm sure China's feeling a lot less "no dog in this fight" now that Putin has started bragging about repositioning his nukes.
 
