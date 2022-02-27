 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Canada to Russia: GTFO   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
32
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Awesome!!!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm just loving all the shots being thrown on Russia all at once!!! It's really satisfying to see such strong solidarity.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
UK* and a good chunk of Europe have also done this. Is America next?
*Ok so Russia banned us from their airspace first, but still...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...and STFO.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: UK* and a good chunk of Europe have also done this. Is America next?
*Ok so Russia banned us from their airspace first, but still...


Canada banning the Russians from Airspace, along with Europe accomplishes banning them from the US for the most part.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be "GTFOOOT"?

/ Got nothing
//Way to go Canada
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

heavymetal: Shouldn't that be "GTFOOOT"?

/ Got nothing
//Way to go Canada


GTFOOOT, eh?
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

heavymetal: Shouldn't that be "GTFOOOT"?

/ Got nothing
//Way to go Canada


GTFOOOT, S, E.

/Get the fark out, soorry, eh
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the future, historians will call this the catalyst for the rise of Russian mole machine technology.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fantastic.

When Europe gave them no ability to fly west out of Russia, my first thought was "Well, that leaves going over the top of the arctic as their only escape route to the west, so I hope Canada gets on board".

And much to my delight, fewer than 12 hours later, Canada has stepped up.

Great teamwork, world!  Keep it up!
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I'm just loving all the shots being thrown on Russia all at once!!! It's really satisfying to see such strong solidarity.


Putin was counting on a weak and fragmented West. It's good to see he was wrong.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?


Didn't they have a route to Havana?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: 4seasons85!: I'm just loving all the shots being thrown on Russia all at once!!! It's really satisfying to see such strong solidarity.

Putin was counting on a weak and fragmented West. It's good to see he was wrong.


Biden spending the last year rebuilding the fences tfg broke has been paying off.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
True fact: Putin has a 24 timbit a day habit.  Once a week, he gets lipo'd and he's maxed out on Metformin but he can't quit the t-bits
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: God Is My Co-Pirate: 4seasons85!: I'm just loving all the shots being thrown on Russia all at once!!! It's really satisfying to see such strong solidarity.

Putin was counting on a weak and fragmented West. It's good to see he was wrong.

Biden spending the last year rebuilding the fences tfg broke has been paying off.


No wonder trumpers have been calling him "idiotic and weak" for the past few days. Been a pretty good indication of who to entirely scrub from my conciousness as much as technology will allow it.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like Trudeau is being a Nazi again after killing the 1st Amendment for Canadians. /s
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?


They called it detente. Which is something you do when you're trying to deescalate things.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?


Sure.  In fact, they were the official carrier for Manchester United since 2013.  Man U cancelled their sponsorship deal earlier in the week and have been using other airlines.
 
wage0048
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does this include civilian aircraft?

I would hope so...
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Looks like Trudeau is being a Nazi again after killing the 1st Amendment for Canadians. /s


Manitoba shouldn't exist. It's basically a huge mass of ponds for gigantic deerflies to spawn. You know that part in LOTR where Frodo and Sam and Gollum are trudging the marshes and smacking at flies? That could have been filmed in Manitoba. The only reason we call it Manitoba is because the sensible provinces wanted no part of it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No please or thanks?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not sure how to react to this- SouthPark told me I should Blame Canada...
/On the fence
//border fence
///slashie fence
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wage0048: Does this include civilian aircraft?

I would hope so...


<oldman>
ALL THE AIRCRAFT
</oldman>
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

THX 1138: Gubbo: Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?

Sure.  In fact, they were the official carrier for Manchester United since 2013.  Man U cancelled their sponsorship deal earlier in the week and have been using other airlines.


Ignoring your timelines. I more meant that Russia is under currently under stricter travel restrictions to the West than even during the Cold War.

/the first Cold War
//I'm guessing we're entering the 2nd Cold War
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Freeze their money! Don't let them fly planes! Don't buy their vodka! YOU CANT SING IN THE CONTEST!
Ha! Take THAT, commies!
Wolverines!!
 
THX 1138
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wage0048: Does this include civilian aircraft?

I would hope so...


Yep.

Airport departure boards across Russia are showing all flights that would overfly any of those countries as cancelled.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

God Is My Co-Pirate: 4seasons85!: I'm just loving all the shots being thrown on Russia all at once!!! It's really satisfying to see such strong solidarity.

Putin was counting on a weak and fragmented West. It's good to see he was wrong.


Which has me surprised about the timing of all of this. Did his tea leaves read that the chances
of his GRU/GQP agents cheating TFG back into office was low? Dealing with "Sleepy Joe" would be
no different than dealing with "Barry Stare-Down" or "But Her Emails?"

/i guess he couldn't wait and at his age, and this is a "bucket list thing".
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra...

I was told there would be no math.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: THX 1138: Gubbo: Even during the Soviet days, Aeroflot could fly a few planes to the West?

Sure.  In fact, they were the official carrier for Manchester United since 2013.  Man U cancelled their sponsorship deal earlier in the week and have been using other airlines.

Ignoring your timelines. I more meant that Russia is under currently under stricter travel restrictions to the West than even during the Cold War.

/the first Cold War
//I'm guessing we're entering the 2nd Cold War


My mistake.  I misread your post as "pre-current-war".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

THX 1138: wage0048: Does this include civilian aircraft?

I would hope so...

Yep.

Airport departure boards across Russia are showing all flights that would overfly any of those countries as cancelled.


Billionaires with private jets don't have their flights on the airport departure boards.

Which I"m pretty sure is what the question was about.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Commander Lysdexic: UK* and a good chunk of Europe have also done this. Is America next?
*Ok so Russia banned us from their airspace first, but still...


Hard to see how a Russian plane could get to US Airspace with Canada, Sweden, Finland, the Baltic states, & Romania all closed to them.

I guess the puddle jumpers from Uelen to Nome could be pretty active?
 
