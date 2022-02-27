 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukrainian civilian clears landmine from bridge with his bare hands and large, clanking brass balls   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope he's gonna keep it to drop from an overpass onto a Ruskie tank.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that is an anti-tank mine, wouldn't it likely be Ukrainian in nature and intended for Russian tanks?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.


Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: If that is an anti-tank mine, wouldn't it likely be Ukrainian in nature and intended for Russian tanks?


Looks similar to ones I saw in another pic of some saboteurs caught driving an ambulance. Could have been fake tho.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another tweet with absolutely no verification of the act, the location, or the time.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Another tweet with absolutely no verification of the act, the location, or the time.


It's from a European News source:


https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497931328322514947
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
While casually smoking a cigarette...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark


That's gonna be a hell of an effort from the dancer to deal with those huge clanking balls in the way.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark


By him the rest of the night in the champagne room and a private booth.
I'll go halfsies
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: arrogantbastich: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark

That's gonna be a hell of an effort from the dancer to deal with those huge clanking balls in the way.


Yeah, but think how they will shine when she is done.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: arrogantbastich: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark

That's gonna be a hell of an effort from the dancer to deal with those huge clanking balls in the way.


Are you insinuating that they aren't professionals?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: null: arrogantbastich: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

Buy him a farking lap dance you cheap fark

That's gonna be a hell of an effort from the dancer to deal with those huge clanking balls in the way.

Are you insinuating that they aren't professionals?


No, just that that's gonna be one heck of a tip.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want Ozzyman to give it the Steve Erwin voice over.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im willing to bet that clip was originally 60 seconds long. Still epic balls.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.


If it's an anti-tank mine it's not likely to go boom unless there's a large vehicle on top of it. It would be more of a risk to pick up one of the little cluster munitions they've been dropping in other areas.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Another tweet with absolutely no verification of the act, the location, or the time.


True

And anyone driving anything would see that mine from hundreds of feet away.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  Go grab that mine!

Why?  It's not mine.

Yes it is!  It's a mine!

When did you turn Italian all of a sudden?  It's not a-yours.

No no, it's a mine.

Well if it's yours, you go and get it.

//Third Base.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Badmoodman: Another tweet with absolutely no verification of the act, the location, or the time.

True

And anyone driving anything would see that mine from hundreds of feet away.


Since I can't edit I'll reply to myself

So it was found "under a bridge."  Gotta wonder how an AT mine would be detonated by a vehicle on a bridge if the mine is under the bridge

/Under the....runs to grab Strat
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet some gopniks nopeniked the Fark out when they saw that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Thought he was German...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cigarettes are very bad for you.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the video ends with him just wandering off into the forest, I'll just assume he kept on walking to Russia and frisbee tossed it across the border.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is no big deal. I carry landmine across road. Put down in forest. Have bottle of Ukranian vodak at home. Is just another day here."

That man deserves all the farking beer in the world. Holy shirtballs.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

If it's an anti-tank mine it's not likely to go boom unless there's a large vehicle on top of it. It would be more of a risk to pick up one of the little cluster munitions they've been dropping in other areas.


Except that it's common practice to set up AP mines specifically to prevent people from doing this.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not only does he have balls he is protecting his people and willing to sacrifice his life doing it. As a Slav I've known Ukrainians and find them friendly and their prime minister rational and level headed. Can't say same for politicians and their policies.  Putin is an ass hole and the world knows it. Hard to believe but just heard today Putin does not use internet!
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to be close enough to video him either.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Since the video ends with him just wandering off into the forest, I'll just assume he kept on walking to Russia and frisbee tossed it across the border.


This would make a funny full-length movie. Think The Gods Must Be Crazy, but with a landmine instead of a Coke bottle.

Fark writers and producers please make this happen.
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just a little bit less of a man after watching that. Thanks, Ukraine man.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Turns out his plan is to carry it all the way back to Russia.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SumoJeb: Since the video ends with him just wandering off into the forest, I'll just assume he kept on walking to Russia and frisbee tossed it across the border.

This would make a funny full-length movie. Think The Gods Must Be Crazy, but with a landmine instead of a Coke bottle.

Fark writers and producers please make this happen.


"Hello, yes, I have 5kg package to send to Mr. Vladimir Putin, international priority mail. How much is postage?"
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These isolated acts of bravery are inspiring, but won't matter in a couple weeks after thermobaric bombs have sucked the will to fight out of the Ukrainians. The Russians will not lose this. They'll ratchet up the pressure until Ukraine caves. All the Facebook flags and thoughts and prayers are nice, but ultimately in vain.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: I wouldn't want to be close enough to video him either.


I thought that , too.  Probably part of the discussion when deciding who films and who picks it up- 'fine I'll carry it but only if you're right next to me filming!'
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: BunchaRubes: Badmoodman: Another tweet with absolutely no verification of the act, the location, or the time.

True

And anyone driving anything would see that mine from hundreds of feet away.

Since I can't edit I'll reply to myself

So it was found "under a bridge."  Gotta wonder how an AT mine would be detonated by a vehicle on a bridge if the mine is under the bridge

/Under the....runs to grab Strat


Russian conscripts have shown a lot of personal incompetence over the past week.  It would not surprise me if they really thought a mine under a bridge would be effective.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: These isolated acts of bravery are inspiring, but won't matter in a couple weeks after thermobaric bombs have sucked the will to fight out of the Ukrainians. The Russians will not lose this. They'll ratchet up the pressure until Ukraine caves. All the Facebook flags and thoughts and prayers are nice, but ultimately in vain.


F*ck off, Sergei
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: SumoJeb: Since the video ends with him just wandering off into the forest, I'll just assume he kept on walking to Russia and frisbee tossed it across the border.

This would make a funny full-length movie. Think The Gods Must Be Crazy, but with a landmine instead of a Coke bottle.

Fark writers and producers please make this happen.



that sounds fun (seriously). but what would replace the rhino?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: brokenbiscuits: Jesus... The absolute stones on that person. I'll buy him a beer if I ever meet him.

If it's an anti-tank mine it's not likely to go boom unless there's a large vehicle on top of it. It would be more of a risk to pick up one of the little cluster munitions they've been dropping in other areas.


Or if you tilt it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TM-57_mine
 
snozilla
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: SumoJeb: SumoJeb: Since the video ends with him just wandering off into the forest, I'll just assume he kept on walking to Russia and frisbee tossed it across the border.

This would make a funny full-length movie. Think The Gods Must Be Crazy, but with a landmine instead of a Coke bottle.

Fark writers and producers please make this happen.


that sounds fun (seriously). but what would replace the rhino?



A wild boar
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't hold that away from me, I'd hold it close.  If it goes off, I wouldn't want to suffer.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fsbilly: [preview.redd.it image 660x498]
Thought he was German...


Is that Mr. Cool Ice? I never can tell.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: These isolated acts of bravery are inspiring, but won't matter in a couple weeks after thermobaric bombs have sucked the will to fight out of the Ukrainians. The Russians will not lose this. They'll ratchet up the pressure until Ukraine caves. All the Facebook flags and thoughts and prayers are nice, but ultimately in vain.


You must buy your Russian propaganda by the barrel-ski.
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Third rate whore in Toronto: Not only does he have balls he is protecting his people and willing to sacrifice his life doing it. As a Slav I've known Ukrainians and find them friendly and their prime minister rational and level headed. Can't say same for politicians and their policies.


I don't know enough as to whether anti-tank or anti-personell.I also don't know the source or anything. I suspect this guy has no idea what it is, other than a blowy-uppy thing. (if it's real). In either case....does  it matter?
If it could maybe blow....or likely not? Is there a difference in the steel balls it takes?
No one is doing selfies, or tik-toks in Ukraine right now. So fake/real? I'm inclined to go with real.
/they might still do both
//People can be stupid
///Don't want to see the alternative ending.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

krispos42: I wouldn't hold that away from me, I'd hold it close.  If it goes off, I wouldn't want to suffer.


It would not matter at that range, arms length or up against you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: These isolated acts of bravery are inspiring, but won't matter in a couple weeks after thermobaric bombs have sucked the will to fight out of the Ukrainians. The Russians will not lose this. They'll ratchet up the pressure until Ukraine caves. All the Facebook flags and thoughts and prayers are nice, but ultimately in vain.


Russian troops are demoralized and losing the will to fight
Ukrainians are rallying. They are still joking while the younger Russian soldiers weep like women.
Russian supply lines are breaking. Vehicles are running out of gas
Ukrainians just turned a beer factory in to a Molotov Cocktail factory
Virtually the entire WORLD has turned their back on Russia to support Ukraine
Russia has been cut off almost entirely from world finances
Runs on ATM cash machines have already started. Shortages are next.
Turkey has decided that Russia isn't even allowed to TOW it's ONE "aircraft carrier" in to the black sea. Turkey!

Even if the shithole of Russia manages to gain temporary control of Ukraine they can't hold it.
When the hardship gets worse in Russia Putin is either dead or will need to flee.

He's already lost and he knows it. The only remaining question is will he throw a tantrum and launch nukes about it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anyone remember a film from the 80s called "The Beast"?   It has been on my mind for a couple of days now.
 
