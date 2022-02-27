 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Proving that not even bolting it down will stop the British from stealing your stuff, on this day in 1942 British forces landed in occupied France and made off with an entire German radar set. Happy anniversary, Operation Biting   (en.wikipedia.org) divider line
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cool, did not know about this raid
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Neat, hadn't heard of this.

Major John Frost is notable here, as he commanded this raid, and the one on Arnhem Bridge during Operation Market Garden.

In the film A Bridge Too Far, he was played by Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: Cool, did not know about this raid


I didn't even know the Germans had any radar in WW II. But apparently they were among many countries that developed it after the British in 1935. I should have guessed.

I do know that the myth that carrots give you great night vision was a British Wartime Misinformation campaign to help cover the US of radar by British aircraft and to encourage the eating of carrots, which were a plentiful crop in wartime Britain because they can grow almost anywhere despite the British climate. You can grow them in flower boxes and urban "gardens".
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Check the radar range
Youtube jdqv-iu4z1g
 
