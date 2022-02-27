 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Aussie billionaire/anti-vax mouthpiece falls ill with you know what   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Australia, United States, Sydney, The Daily Beast, Koch Industries, Business magnate, Peter Chen, Prime Minister of Australia  
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The consequences of their own actions?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL! Without looking at the rest of him, I can't imagine he's going to be on the right side of the 'good chance of minor symptoms statistics'.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He's probably got a gut to match that massive double chin.

/Absolutely tragic
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got this fam:
BWUAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha...

Carry on.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like cirrhosis.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herpes?
 
dryknife
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Platypus spur poisoning?
 
Nullav
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a shame. Oh, a billionaire? shiat, he'll be fine.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Die trash.

Praying
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only bright side of anything these days is these little moments of schadenfreude. This is not a good period in Human history, for all of our scientific advancements.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories. Am I a bad person?


Nope.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess I should have been more specific in my prayers but God strikes me as a Narc.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)


It's probably not a good look on any of us, but I assure you you're not alone.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: LOL! Without looking at the rest of him, I can't imagine he's going to be on the right side of the 'good chance of minor symptoms statistics'.

[Fark user image 425x239]

He's probably got a gut to match that massive double chin.

/Absolutely tragic


He looks like a guy who doesn't take advice well. Knows his own mind. Makes his own decisions...the latest of which just might kill him.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)


Did someone say double fax?!

deadly duplicator
Youtube HGoABWiHcxE
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clive Palmer, the 67-year-old Australian mining magnate and political provocateur, is battling both the coronavirus...
Fark user image

...and pneumonia
Fark user image
 
Nullav
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)


Nah. Folks like this are actively working to make the world a worse place, and in cases like this not even bothering to protect their damn selves using the means available to many of us. It's on the same side of the scale as enjoying good weather.
 
schubie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories. Am I a bad person?

Nope.


Considering the antivaxxers are all gleefully awaiting our sterilizations and imminent deaths due to clots and cancer, no.
 
wademh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clive Palmer created his own political party called the Clive Palmer party.

In essence, it was about getting people who were wholly or partially employed or owed their livelihood to his mining businesses to vote to support his mining businesses with a few scattered other opinions that were subject to change.
 
bdub77
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine surviving all of this just to die of COVID:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Though I should mention that being double faxed is a risky state to be in, especially if the print rollers need cleaning.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

palelizard: Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)

It's probably not a good look on any of us, but I assure you you're not alone.


Eh - I get tired of them.  But only because It isn't killing the serious business assholes for the most part, just random to middle-end bit players
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Billionaire and Anti-vaxxer?  Covid is up for a two-fer betterment of society.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: ...It isn't killing the serious business assholes for the most part, just random to middle-end bit players


Well currently in play is a fat 67 year old antivax billionaire, so let's keep a good thought.
 
O4Phuxache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The day COVID finally claims the last anti-vaxxer and we no longer have to listen to their bullshiat, I will throw a party.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why are asshole billionaire Australians ALWAYS mining magnates?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Why are asshole billionaire Australians ALWAYS mining magnates?


Okay, I obviously forgot about Rupert Murdoch.
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hoof-in-mouthpiece?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The Dog Ate My Homework: Why are asshole billionaire Australians ALWAYS mining magnates?

Okay, I obviously forgot about Rupert Murdoch.


Murdoch Family Holdings Ltd operates the world's largest and most productive bullshiat mines and processing facilities.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)


Nobody faces anyone anymore
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Numberlady2: I just never get tired of these stories.  Am I a bad person?  (Double faxed and booster FYI)

Nobody faces anyone anymore


Faxes
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
File this under "Not wishing death upon anyone, but wouldn't be sad to read their obituary."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does he poop in perfect cubes?
 
