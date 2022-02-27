 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Ukrainian "go f*** yourself" soldiers from Snake Island may still be alive. May still be able to say "go f*** yourself" in the near future   (nypost.com) divider line
34
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Until I see more proof I wouldn't get my hopes up. If they are, those boys will never have to pay for beer again.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: And they are funny as fark.


London Protests always have awesome signs
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll never have to buy a drink again
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Snake' Island?

Or 'Oh Snap' Island?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size

Snake Is. soldiers to Russia
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm sure the New York Post has a take on this where they're not only alive, but hate Ukraine and are now serving in the Russian military..
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm surprised NYPost isn't shiatting on them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: SpectroBoy: And they are funny as fark.

London Protests always have awesome signs


I may, or may not, have some saved

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image image 680x572]


Not to be that guy, but...

those aren't pronouns.

You know what, never mind. I'll allow it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image 680x572]


And they haven't liked Russia for a long time:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fun fact, Snake Island was once sacred to Achilles and (Patroclus) and some myths say they are buried there, used to be a big temple there to them. It was known as the Holy Island.

Somehow that would be fitting that the very brave Ukrainian soldier died there.  But it would be great if they are still alive.  But as this is the Post, they are probably dead.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to CNN, Russian Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed 82 Ukrainian servicemen "laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces," in a statement on Friday.

The ones saying they're alive are the Russians, who would have an incentive to lie in order to not make martyrs of them. So I'll believe it when someone shows a video of them. Until then, pffft.

By the way, which is it, 82 or 13?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure they were swooped-up by the Ghost of Kyiv.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, the Russians trotting out some random guys to say that they were the Snake Island heroes is more propaganda. But here's the thing, even if it's completely true they are still brave as fark. They stared down Russian bombs and shells. That they were eventually overrun diminishes that fact not one bit.

Heroism is knowing you are likely farked but doing it anyway.
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image 680x572]

And they haven't liked Russia for a long time:
[Fark user image 850x1237]


It's not available on Amazon. I checked. Please make it available on Amazon. I want to wipe my old disgusting ass with Putin's face but only from a Ukrainian company!
 
scott4long
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jjorsett: According to CNN, Russian Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed 82 Ukrainian servicemen "laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces," in a statement on Friday.

The ones saying they're alive are the Russians, who would have an incentive to lie in order to not make martyrs of them. So I'll believe it when someone shows a video of them. Until then, pffft.

By the way, which is it, 82 or 13?


The Post isn't even trying to disguise their Russian Propaganda
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Morning Horsefarts: Yes, I'm sure the New York Post has a take on this where they're not only alive, but hate Ukraine and are now serving in the Russian military..


I'm not giving the Post a click, but I saw rumors about this floating around Twitter. As far as I could find, it came back to a Ukrainian(I think?) reporting on a Russian press release.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image image 680x572]

Not to be that guy, but...

those aren't pronouns.

You know what, never mind. I'll allow it.


Are you daring to define what pronouns they are allowed to use?!?!?!?!?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



/ My pronouns are dolphin / bacon
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: According to CNN, Russian Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed 82 Ukrainian servicemen "laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces," in a statement on Friday.

The ones saying they're alive are the Russians, who would have an incentive to lie in order to not make martyrs of them. So I'll believe it when someone shows a video of them. Until then, pffft.

By the way, which is it, 82 or 13?


False dude... Ukrainian soldiers believed to have died while defending an island after telling a Russian warship to "go fark yourself", may still be alive, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/27/ukraine-island-defenders-who-told-russian-officer-go-fark-yourself-may-still-be-alive
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Chemlight Battery: SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image image 680x572]

Not to be that guy, but...

those aren't pronouns.

You know what, never mind. I'll allow it.

Are you daring to define what pronouns they are allowed to use?!?!?!?!?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 311x366]


/ My pronouns are dolphin / bacon


I won't say what I have him farkied as, but this is relevant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jjorsett: According to CNN, Russian Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed 82 Ukrainian servicemen "laid down their arms and voluntarily surrendered to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces," in a statement on Friday.

The ones saying they're alive are the Russians, who would have an incentive to lie in order to not make martyrs of them. So I'll believe it when someone shows a video of them. Until then, pffft.

By the way, which is it, 82 or 13?


How small the island is, it doesn't make sense for 82 honestly.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Chemlight Battery: SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image image 680x572]

Not to be that guy, but...

those aren't pronouns.

You know what, never mind. I'll allow it.

Are you daring to define what pronouns they are allowed to use?!?!?!?!?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 311x366]


/ My pronouns are dolphin / bacon


Tastes like tuna
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like feel good propaganda. However it's still propaganda.

Those boys are dead. The island was utterly decimated. They are legends, they stood their ground in the face of annihilation and accepted it head on.

But they are dead.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: [images.fineartamerica.com image 496x700]


Jericho - Last Scene Season 1 -- NUTS!
Youtube 0ZLRAGkeoDE
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: So, the Russians trotting out some random guys to say that they were the Snake Island heroes is more propaganda. But here's the thing, even if it's completely true they are still brave as fark. They stared down Russian bombs and shells. That they were eventually overrun diminishes that fact not one bit.

Heroism is knowing you are likely farked but doing it anyway.


And when no-one is watching.
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I like feel good propaganda. However it's still propaganda.

Those boys are dead. The island was utterly decimated. They are legends, they stood their ground in the face of annihilation and accepted it head on.

But they are dead.


And I believe some of those boys were girls.

/at least one female Ukrainian soldier was reported to be on the island
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Chemlight Battery: SpectroBoy: The Ukrainian spirit is breathtaking to behold.
They clearly deserve democracy more than most countries.
And they are funny as fark.

[Fark user image image 680x572]

Not to be that guy, but...

those aren't pronouns.

You know what, never mind. I'll allow it.

Are you daring to define what pronouns they are allowed to use?!?!?!?!?
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 311x366]


/ My pronouns are dolphin / bacon


I usually support people using whatever pronouns they prefer, but I draw the line at verbs.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're only mostly dead.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boe: FleshFlapps: I like feel good propaganda. However it's still propaganda.

Those boys are dead. The island was utterly decimated. They are legends, they stood their ground in the face of annihilation and accepted it head on.

But they are dead.

And I believe some of those boys were girls.

/at least one female Ukrainian soldier was reported to be on the island


I didn't see that.

It doesn't change the crux of the comment.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope we dont get any more fake news
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard Snake Island was just a name.
 
