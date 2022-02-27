 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Hat belonging to the world champion of hide-and-seek goes up for auction   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Amelia Earhart, leather cap, Heritage Auctions, Atlantic Ocean, time show Earhart, auction house, historic flight, solo flight  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2022 at 12:02 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it wash ashore?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one she was wearing when she discovered radiation, or when she singlehandedly created sign language?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Did it wash ashore?


Yeah, I was gonna say it obviously wasn't her favourite hat.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find it on Sardinia?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't know by the link if it was her of JImmy Hoffa
 
Number 216
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I expected DB Cooper
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slow clap.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I honestly expected an auction for the real Where's Waldo hat before I clicked the link.
 
clovercat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hendawg: I expected DB Cooper


DB Cooper, Clarence Anglin, John Anglin, and Frank Morris hadn't been in hiding as long.
 
WyDave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would they take a hammer to something so valuable?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I realize that it's a joke but....the majority of the Franklin Expedition has been missing since 1846. Amelia Earhart was born in 1897 (in Atchison, Ks).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They found it in an attic in Germany?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I realize that it's a joke but....the majority of the Franklin Expedition has been missing since 1846. Amelia Earhart was born in 1897 (in Atchison, Ks).


The missing white woman effect has quite a history it seems
 
Nullav
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
D. B. Cooper? Waldo?


/Rs TFA
//Oh, yeah she surely holds the record.
///Three
 
KingKauff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Is this the one she was wearing when she discovered radiation, or when she singlehandedly created sign language?


It was the one she wore playing pinball.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: iheartscotch: I realize that it's a joke but....the majority of the Franklin Expedition has been missing since 1846. Amelia Earhart was born in 1897 (in Atchison, Ks).

The missing white woman effect has quite a history it seems


You're probably correct. Missing White Woman Effect strikes again.

/ although they did actually find Erebus and Terror. There's a Canadian parks channel on the YouTube that has been doing some dives on them.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like they're trying to draw them out...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The perfect hat to wear on your next flight. Your fellow passengers will be glad you did!
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If she wanted to make the flight, she should have avoided the Bermuda Triangle. Then she wouldn't have ended up in that attic.
 
Snake Oiler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.