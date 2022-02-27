 Skip to content
Putin puts Russian strategic deterrence forces on alert. This business is getting out of control. It is getting out of control, and we will be lucky to live through it
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a russian equivalent of Gen. Mark Milley who'll cut the cord of pooty's big red button?

Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really not actually a big deal. Truly.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ali Velshi is talking about this right now. This is concerning, to be sure. I don't know that Putin will go that far...I hope he doesn't go that far.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we need the Russian people to take care of their bad leader. 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Ali Velshi is talking about this right now. This is concerning, to be sure. I don't know that Putin will go that far...I hope he doesn't go that far.


Wouldn't you if the alternative is not having a huge mansion on a secluded estate where you sleep on a bed of money?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: tudorgurl: Ali Velshi is talking about this right now. This is concerning, to be sure. I don't know that Putin will go that far...I hope he doesn't go that far.

Wouldn't you if the alternative is not having a huge mansion on a secluded estate where you sleep on a bed of money?


No, I wouldn't. But I'm not farking insane soooo....
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone keeps saying he won't do it, but this man is unhinged and backed into a corner right now. Don't let your guard down! That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia. Very few countries would disagree if we and other countries sent a few their way.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also just a few tips here: 1) fill up your gas tank 2) download financial statements (401k, etc) and keep a copy on your laptop/computer desktop 3) pull out some cash at the ATM.

Just kind of prepare because Putin is likely already in the process of planning major infrastructure cyber attacks.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kill Putin personally. Situation resolved.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You want to know what would solve this problem?

Ukraine should just annex Russia.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd have put my defenses on highest alert before I invaded a neighboring country but that's just me.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin must be feeling insecure
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Don't let your guard down! That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia.


It's probably game over for everyone, because everyone is going to nuke everyone.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it'll probably get me out of having to go to work.

/actually, probably not
//WORK THROUGH THE FLAMES!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: tudorgurl: Ali Velshi is talking about this right now. This is concerning, to be sure. I don't know that Putin will go that far...I hope he doesn't go that far.

Wouldn't you if the alternative is not having a huge mansion on a secluded estate where you sleep on a bed of money?


I don't know if I'd call an Olympic gold medal winning gymnast a "bed of money" exactly.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The person in Putins inner circle that decides to shoot Putin in the head will instantly become a world hero. They should think about that.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Everyone keeps saying he won't do it, but this man is unhinged and backed into a corner right now. Don't let your guard down! That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia. Very few countries would disagree if we and other countries sent a few their way.


He could TRY, but somehow I doubt the Russian nuclear system is controlled by a button Putin can simply push.  There will be a chain of people involved, and they'd all have to be more afraid of Putin than the consequences of nuclear war.

Putin tries to launch, he's more likely to be assassinated than obeyed.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you for the wonderful distraction comrade Putin.
 
Lusiphur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not to be that guy, but haven't we been at DEFCON 3 (heightened readiness) for like a month now?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The person in Putins inner circle that decides to shoot Putin in the head will instantly become a world hero. They should think about that.


You keep what you kill.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: You want to know what would solve this problem?

Ukraine should just annex Russia.


Make the Rus Kyivan again!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: Not to be that guy, but haven't we been at DEFCON 3 (heightened readiness) for like a month now?


5 days
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/DAlperovitch/status/1497952720841584647


So maybe not such a big deal. I dunno.  No one lies on twitter.
 
fisker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The person in Putins inner circle that decides to shoot Putin in the head will instantly become a world hero. They should think about that.


This
 
Pinner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Ali Velshi is talking about this right now. This is concerning, to be sure. I don't know that Putin will go that far...I hope he doesn't go that far.


Well, he said he was sending peacekeeping forces in, then immediately started bombing, so there's that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia everyone.


Let's be clear
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, we were going to kill ourselves anyway, better make it faster rather then the slow, centuries long stupid death climate change would have caused.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This doesn't mean anything except that Putin is falling back on his usual strategy, reminding everyone he has nukes. He's not going to use them, he just wants people to be so scared that he might that they let him have his way. Ignore it.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russia looks farking weak. My God, they are getting shown the door by normal citizens. They clearly didn't think their plan through. Now nuke talk to puff their chest.

/go fark yourself Russia
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another world leader with dementia and in control of a large number of nuclear weapons.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sooo.... Putin threatened to blow Russia, and himself, up? LOLZERS NO VLAD I DON'T BUY IT AT ALL!

Most Russian nukes are in such bad shape they'd blow up trying to launch them, turning them into dirty bombs... OVER RUSSIA. That would make large swaths of Russia a radioactive wasteland.

The instant he launches any nuke EVERYONE with nukes is launching at him... even the Chinese... and everyone else's nuke will be pretty much flawless within margin for error or pb =>97% for detonation over target.

Vlad is a thug and a narcissist. He isn't going to do ANYTHING that might end his life one picosecond early. Launching nukes is guaranteed to kill him.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Kill Putin personally. Situation resolved.


I'm wondering if this has already been talked about. Most of the people around him are there because of they aren't, he'll kill their family.
If nukes are being used, what's to lose?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Meh, we were going to kill ourselves anyway, better make it faster rather then the slow, centuries long stupid death climate change would have caused.


Be the change you want to see in the world.
 
germ78
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Well it'll probably get me out of having to go to work.

/actually, probably not
//WORK THROUGH THE FLAMES!


WFH is really getting out of hand.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: Not to be that guy, but haven't we been at DEFCON 3 (heightened readiness) for like a month now?


I'll bet you're a blast at parties.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If the oligarch's money dries up, which is beginning to happen, and they lose their overseas assets, which is beginning to happen, it's only a matter of days before one of them ends Putin..

The oligarch's only strategy to keep their financial empires is to end the war very, very soon.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lusiphur: Not to be that guy, but haven't we been at DEFCON 3 (heightened readiness) for like a month now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure, crazed dictator who thinks everyone is tracking him and who uses assassination and fear to stay in power hiding in a bunker threatening to use nuclear weapons if he doesn't get his way, this is fine.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Also just a few tips here: 1) fill up your gas tank 2) download financial statements (401k, etc) and keep a copy on your laptop/computer desktop 3) pull out some cash at the ATM.


Are you offering these tips for Americans, or was that directed at Ukrainians and Russian civilians?

Seems like unnecessary precaution for those of us in the Western hemisphere. This is a grave situation for those involved, but no need to fear monger.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The person in Putins inner circle that decides to shoot Putin in the head will instantly become a world hero. They should think about that.


As much as I wish Putin were gone, the idea of the power vacuum resulting from him just being assassinated really worries me too. He should be removed, but it should be in an organized manner by a full coup or popular revolt.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: 4seasons85!: Don't let your guard down! That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia.

It's probably game over for everyone, because everyone is going to nuke everyone.


Well at least I know how to survive in the wilderness.  I'll just become a mole child deformed by radiation until the end.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is a step too far. In support of the Ukrainian people, I will only be watching Ukrainian porn today.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Everyone keeps saying he won't do it, but this man is unhinged and backed into a corner right now. Don't let your guard down! That being said, he throws one nuclear weapon and it's game over for Russia. Very few countries would disagree if we and other countries sent a few their way.


And then we have all the conditions for plunging the planet into a nuclear winter which the species can't survive.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: [Fark user image image 587x445][Fark user image image 617x311]


Thanks for posting this!
 
COVID19
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Methinks we've been overestimating Russian military capabilities, or underestimating the size of Ukrainian balls.

// or both
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not a 'shop
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 186x182]
Thank you for the wonderful distraction comrade Putin.


We should send that guy to negotiate. I hear they're pretty close.

The next day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
