(MSN)   Turkey has entered the chat. "Oh, did you think the Black Sea was yours, Vlad?"   (msn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean blockading the Dardanelles?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
this is seemingly excellent news, given that only a few days ago they were saying: "no, not unless it's war."

but now: "oh huh, it is starting to look like war."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turkey may also be run by a ruthless dictator. But they recognize the value of their own self interest.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]


Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.


This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Putin has a date in Constantinople... but she's going to be left waiting in Istanbul.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin didn't figure Ukraine was going to fight back like they have.

And certainly didn't think everyone in the region was gonna tell him to fark off.

I made this joke last night, but it really  seems apropos.

Putin only has a few friends left.
And they were all at CPAC.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 850x546]


Love the reference.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion 'war'


calling an invasion 'war sounds kinda weak.  calling the war an invasion would be a bit more promising
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, Erdie has decided Pooty Poot is a bad bet.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Türkiye, you barbarians.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion 'war'


calling an invasion 'war sounds kinda weak.  calling the war an invasion would be a bit more promising


Stop confusing the subject.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Does this mean blockading the Dardanelles?


It sounds like if Russian ships go back to the Black Sea - supervised - they won't come back out as long as they're at a state of war, per a treaty that precedes any NATO agreements.

Which gives Turkey continued  legitimacy as a NATO-Russia 'go-between' despite their NATO membership.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The g in Erdogan isn't pronounced, you barbarians. It's not even a g!
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.


Are you saying, MAGA types are uneducated?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


You might be onto something.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta love how most countries in the world are unifying around the Ukrainian invasion and dogpiling Russian economic targets. It's heartening
Your move Mozambique
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Dead for Tax Reasons: Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion 'war'


calling an invasion 'war sounds kinda weak.  calling the war an invasion would be a bit more promising

Stop confusing the subject.


erdogan ain't gonna do shiat is the subject
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO is gonna have to bribe Turkey if they want them on board with something like locking Russian ships out. The Turks have burned a lot of bridges trying to be a strong ally to no one. Basically, doing their own thing and flirting with everyone. But with their economy in the shiatter, they've been putting out feelers to see if they can get some help from people they've been pissing off lately. I wouldn't push the Turks around but they are likely open to negotiation and a bit of cajoling.

They've been playing nice with Russia but they didn't give a fark about pissing them off when they got involved with Azerbaijan to fark over the Armenians. They didn't give a fark about pissing off Russia when they entered into various arms deals with Ukraine intended to help Kiev maintain the balance of power in the Black Sea. Turks being nice to Russia in other areas hasn't stopped them a bit from opposing Russia when they want something.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElPrimitivo: Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.

Are you saying, MAGA types are uneducated?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x270]

You might be onto something.


It's literally the nicest thing I can say about them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: You gotta love how most countries in the world are unifying around the Ukrainian invasion and dogpiling Russian economic targets. It's heartening
Your move Mozambique


I'll drink to that!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kbronsito: NATO is gonna have to bribe Turkey if they want them on board with something like locking Russian ships out. The Turks have burned a lot of bridges trying to be a strong ally to no one. Basically, doing their own thing and flirting with everyone. But with their economy in the shiatter, they've been putting out feelers to see if they can get some help from people they've been pissing off lately. I wouldn't push the Turks around but they are likely open to negotiation and a bit of cajoling.

They've been playing nice with Russia but they didn't give a fark about pissing them off when they got involved with Azerbaijan to fark over the Armenians. They didn't give a fark about pissing off Russia when they entered into various arms deals with Ukraine intended to help Kiev maintain the balance of power in the Black Sea. Turks being nice to Russia in other areas hasn't stopped them a bit from opposing Russia when they want something.


There'll be no bribing. If anything, it will be a clear and direct threat.

Turkey, you are a NATO member in relatively good standing. If you want to remain one, you'd better do X.

Because sides are being picked right now. And so far, nobody wants to play on that side.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.


Get a brain, moran.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.


What do you call someone who speaks two languages? Bilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks three or more languages? Multilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks one language? American.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Putin didn't figure Ukraine was going to fight back like they have.

And certainly didn't think everyone in the region was gonna tell him to fark off.

I made this joke last night, but it really  seems apropos.

Putin only has a few friends left.
And they were all at CPAC.


He truly believe the Russian troops would be "Created as liberators".    Whether this is because he now lives in a bubble of yes man and Sycophants Or because he actually got covid, And we are now seeing brain fog, is unclear. I am starting to believe the latter because w hat every world leader who has interacted with him recently has said is that he is just not himself
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Turkey, overseeing passage to Black Sea, calls Russian invasion 'war'


calling an invasion 'war sounds kinda weak.  calling the war an invasion would be a bit more promising


There is a legal significance to calling and a war, as international maritime treaties only give Turkey the right to block the passage during time of war
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.

Are you saying, MAGA types are uneducated?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

You might be onto something.


I brought up the parallels between Putin trying to reunite the old USSR and Hitler trying to reunite the Prussian Empire and my brother told me that Germany and Prussia had nothing to do with one another.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

What do you call someone who speaks two languages? Bilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks three or more languages? Multilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks one language? American.


The German kids were making this joke in 1972. And it's probably even more true now.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They seem to have made their decision about an hour ago
 
Corneille
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Two words: fence-sitting.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everybody is flipping Putin the bird.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a feeling the Wikipedia entry about this war will end up with Russia and Belarus on one side then everyone else on the other minus China who is undecided.
 
Fissile
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in China.....

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-china-beijing-c73b5249d313d661ce1836911b1dbc45
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Mad_Radhu: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

What do you call someone who speaks two languages? Bilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks three or more languages? Multilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks one language? American.

The German kids were making this joke in 1972. And it's probably even more true now.


I use to travel to Brussels frequently for work.  I speak two languages (French/English).  In Belgium, a person would actually be embarrassed to admit that they could only speak 3 languages.  I know several Belgium people that speak 7 or 8 languages fluently.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.

Are you saying, MAGA types are uneducated?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

You might be onto something.


I just go with "mentally derelict" these days.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Farkin_Crazy: Everybody is flipping Putin the bird.
[Fark user image image 425x568]


Never forget:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: drewogatory: Mad_Radhu: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

What do you call someone who speaks two languages? Bilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks three or more languages? Multilingual.

What do you call someone who speaks one language? American.

The German kids were making this joke in 1972. And it's probably even more true now.

I use to travel to Brussels frequently for work.  I speak two languages (French/English).  In Belgium, a person would actually be embarrassed to admit that they could only speak 3 languages.  I know several Belgium people that speak 7 or 8 languages fluently.


Even in my day, to be "literate" you needed some Greek, some Latin and 2 of French,German,Spanish. Now I'd think you'd need a major Asian language in there as well.  I'd love to pick up more Vietnamese , since I work in Little Saigon.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.


That's because if you had any brain cells to detect typos you'd know that trump, trumpism and everything GQP aren't remotely good for you.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fissile: Meanwhile, in China.....

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-china-beijing-c73b5249d313d661ce1836911b1dbc45


There's a very interesting relationship that happens when you have only one possible buyer for your products, but that buyer can get them many other places, as Xi is undoubtably about to show Vlad.

/Here's how it's going to go down... first I'm going to take you out and buy you a nice dinner...
 
wademh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.


If it weren't for the fact thar was and were are verbs
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Magorn: Farkin_Crazy: Putin didn't figure Ukraine was going to fight back like they have.

And certainly didn't think everyone in the region was gonna tell him to fark off.

I made this joke last night, but it really  seems apropos.

Putin only has a few friends left.
And they were all at CPAC.

He truly believe the Russian troops would be "Created as liberators".    Whether this is because he now lives in a bubble of yes man and Sycophants Or because he actually got covid, And we are now seeing brain fog, is unclear. I am starting to believe the latter because w hat every world leader who has interacted with him recently has said is that he is just not himself


He's old and his window for immortality in the Russian/world story are closing and he's still nothing but a 2bit mob boss running a gas station.  Reunification of the USSR would set his place in history as a great Russian leader.  Now his legacy is a cautionary tale of sniffing your own farts.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.


Get a brian morans
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope it doesn't escalate to nukes.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chewd: Sounds like Putin has a date in Constantinople... but she's going to be left waiting in Istanbul.


Putin probably knows that Constantinople was promised to Russia during WW1, since Turkey was on the losing part of the war.

Russia farked it up by leaving the war in 1917, and the Communists leaking the treaty terms in 1917.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Fissile: Meanwhile, in China.....

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-china-beijing-c73b5249d313d661ce1836911b1dbc45

There's a very interesting relationship that happens when you have only one possible buyer for your products, but that buyer can get them many other places, as Xi is undoubtably about to show Vlad.

/Here's how it's going to go down... first I'm going to take you out and buy you a nice dinner...


It does present an interesting conundrum. For everyone.

Do forces stop shipments to China?

Or do they let that slide through so not to push China and Russia closer together?

Or, does someone else approach China and say, we'll cover your needs, but you have to quit doing business with Russia during this.

China's probably paying about 40% of it's worth, because Vlad needs cash.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Uchiha_Cycliste: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

This is practically saying it's funny how educated people have more intelligible signs than uneducated people.

Get a brian morans


Get a brian Brianne morans

\pet peave
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wademh: mrshowrules: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 680x572]

Funny how you have better spelling/layout/grammar on English signs in countries that don't even speak English than any signs carried by Trumpers.

If it weren't for the fact thar was and were are verbs


Yeah and what's with that 'a'?
 
quiotu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Fissile: Meanwhile, in China.....

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-china-beijing-c73b5249d313d661ce1836911b1dbc45

There's a very interesting relationship that happens when you have only one possible buyer for your products, but that buyer can get them many other places, as Xi is undoubtably about to show Vlad.

/Here's how it's going to go down... first I'm going to take you out and buy you a nice dinner...


If China sides with Russia even just on the idea of providing goods, and Putin decides to go scorched earth, China is just as screwed. They won't sanction China, but the entirety of Europe is likely to stop doing business with them. And the US has a 50/50 shot of doing the same.
 
