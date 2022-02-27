 Skip to content
♪ ♫ Earthquake rocks Ventura Highway in the sunshine / Where the days are longer / The nights are stronger than moonshine / You're gonna go I know, awow, awow, awow... ♪ ♫
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An earthquake Saturday evening in Ventura County, California, just north of Los Angeles had a preliminary measure of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale, according to a report.
The measure was later revised to 4.0, the Ventura County Star reported.

is that enough to throw alligator lizards into the air?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Santa Monica last night and didn't feel a thing. I blame Hendrick's.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Watch out for alligator lizards in the air.
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You have to be practically on top of a 4.1 to feel it.

smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Saw America twice in the 90's at small venues, they were fantastic.  One night Al Stewart opened up for them at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.  I didn't think much of him, everyone's heard "Year of the Cat".  He completely floored me & the rest of the audience...I never realized exactly how many hits that dude has & what a lively stage performance, just him & his guitar.  I really enjoyed his set.
Anyway -  America is a fantastic band with a real nice catalog.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you don't get the headline (or you just want to hear a pretty good 1970s roadtrip song)

America | Ventura Highway
Youtube H_417HPjVFI


/it isn't about THE ventura highway it's about A ventura highway
//"alligator lizards in the air" is about the singer looking at a cloud\ that look like an alligator
 
GrymRpr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
♪ ♫'Cause a firestorm is blowin' through your hair
And the fires choke out your daylight there
Rivers drying no despair
Barbecued Iguana everywhere, Everywhere...♪ ♫
 
