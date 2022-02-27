 Skip to content
Daily Fail ponders if Ukrainian ace fighter pilot "Ghost of Kyiv" is real.
    Hero  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Of course he isn't. And Miss Ukraine isn't down in the trenches.

But that doesn't matter in the least
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think that the ghost exists but it is an F22 loitering... somewhere... outside Ukraine shooting Russians down from 200km away undetected.  Let me adjust this hat for better blockage, the foil blocks the rays you know.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jennifer Beals didn't do the dance sequences in Flashdance either with but that didn't change was ceiling cat witnessed while I was going through puberty.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's going to be years before we know how much of what we're reading and hearing right now is complete bullshiat.  I *have* been a little taken aback at the complete lack of skepticism, the tendency to just take off running with the story that we like, but I guess I shouldn't be.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't care if it's real. It's good for Ukraine and bad for Russia.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost all of the video I've seen attributed to him is from the game arrma 2
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of course it's probably bullshiat

But who cares?  My non-news watching 17 year old had heard about the Ghost of Kyiv and thought he was a hero

For a state built around feeding disinformation to everyone, Russia is losing the info war far, far worse than they are the actual one.  And when your standing in the world is built on people believing your lies, losing that war is catastrophic.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ace Combat seems to be a favorite of Ukrainians I guess.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hopefully Russia doesn't go full Belka on everyone.
 
jethroe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Naido: It's going to be years before we know how much of what we're reading and hearing right now is complete bullshiat.  I *have* been a little taken aback at the complete lack of skepticism, the tendency to just take off running with the story that we like, but I guess I shouldn't be.


I'm studiously ignoring any Tweets or random internet "reports" and Fark DNRTFA poltab threads.  Stick with the sources you know and trust and don't respond to stories til you can get verification.
 
Candy Colored Clown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Ghost of Kiev, Snake Island 13, and the majority of hero stories you hear about, especially at the start of war, is absolute farking bullshiat and it's embarrassing to see folks around here fall for it. You old ass bastards should remember all the Jessica Lynch shiat from Iraq.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1: TM or whatever the name, website, iterations of the name

2: Engage lawyers to collect licensing fees and 'managing' a series of handsome retired pilots at cons and video game signing events.

3: Profit
 
Creidiki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are 1000 and 1 stories from WW2 we knowto be false but tell anyway because sometimes a good story catches the spirit of the time better than messy truth.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mass confirmation bias. I include myself in that mass. I love that Ukraine is doing so well in the war, so my usual skepticism is offline. Instead, I'm like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From around the Internet:

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova told CNN's Dana Bash that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will "definitely not" be part of the delegation attending talks with Russia, saying Zelensky is in Ukraine defending the country.

Please be real. I was thinking to myself that these talks would be the perfect opportunity for the Russians to seize Zelensky. I would not trust those F-ers
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Politely ask Finland to unfreeze Simo so he can go back to hunting Russians.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gonna need a Strangereal tag
 
TheFoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Of course he isn't. And Miss Ukraine isn't down in the trenches.

But that doesn't matter in the least


Duh, she's in my bunk eating crackers like she owns the damn place.

/so many crumbs
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: From around the Internet:

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova told CNN's Dana Bash that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will "definitely not" be part of the delegation attending talks with Russia, saying Zelensky is in Ukraine defending the country.

Please be real. I was thinking to myself that these talks would be the perfect opportunity for the Russians to seize Zelensky. I would not trust those F-ers


Send in a look alike with a spincter full of boom sticks. Wipe them all out.
 
the_vicious_fez
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No it's not real. https://kotaku.com/ghost-kyiv-russia-ukraine-invasion-viral-video-fake-pc-1848598266

It's video game footage. Admins, take this down or update the headline. This is not in question.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Candy Colored Clown: The Ghost of Kiev, Snake Island 13, and the majority of hero stories you hear about, especially at the start of war, is absolute farking bullshiat and it's embarrassing to see folks around here fall for it. You old ass bastards should remember all the Jessica Lynch shiat from Iraq.


Bro....it does not matter if it is real. It makes Russia look bad.

/ Not to mention the mass defections that the Russians are experiencing.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Candy Colored Clown: The Ghost of Kiev, Snake Island 13, and the majority of hero stories you hear about, especially at the start of war, is absolute farking bullshiat and it's embarrassing to see folks around here fall for it. You old ass bastards should remember all the Jessica Lynch shiat from Iraq.


Take a nap, boring Sandman. We'll wake you when the Ken Burns doc hits PBS in 2030.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's 100% real. If you're a Russian fighter pilot he will shoot you down. Best to refuse to fly and lay down your arms and not your life.

/you can't kill a legend
 
pacified
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm the ghost btw so
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: Ace Combat seems to be a favorite of Ukrainians I guess.
[Fark user image image 187x750]
Hopefully Russia doesn't go full Belka on everyone.


Also because Ace Combat has an awesome soundtrack.
Ghost Hacking - 38/61 - Ace Combat 3D Original Soundtrack
Youtube 3J8Hkc7PJG8
 
the_vicious_fez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the_vicious_fez: No it's not real. https://kotaku.com/ghost-kyiv-russia-ukraine-invasion-viral-video-fake-pc-1848598266

It's video game footage. Admins, take this down or update the headline. This is not in question.


And now, having read the article, I see they answer the question. Correctly, even. My request still stands
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creidiki: There are 1000 and 1 stories from WW2 we knowto be false but tell anyway because sometimes a good story catches the spirit of the time better than messy truth.


When you are facing the bitter end sometimes a good story and a little hope can be the right weapon to keep you going until help arrives.
 
captainstudd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baba Yaga
 
odinsposse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Naido: It's going to be years before we know how much of what we're reading and hearing right now is complete bullshiat.  I *have* been a little taken aback at the complete lack of skepticism, the tendency to just take off running with the story that we like, but I guess I shouldn't be.


I think most people are like me. Do I believe all of the heroic stories coming out of Ukraine? Nah. Am I willing to spread those stories around to fark with Putin? Yeah!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the_vicious_fez: the_vicious_fez: No it's not real. https://kotaku.com/ghost-kyiv-russia-ukraine-invasion-viral-video-fake-pc-1848598266

It's video game footage. Admins, take this down or update the headline. This is not in question.

And now, having read the article, I see they answer the question. Correctly, even. My request still stands


Nyet
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm hearing baby pooty poot is getting beat so bad by Ukraine he needs nuclear weapons.

/Farking weakling
//Farking coward
///farking baby ass biatch
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just what the world doesn't need, more disinformation regardless of the purpose
Air Dance (Remastered Version)
Youtube vh7cGW_elQ0
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Russians have not achieved air superiority.
As far as we know, Ukraine still has an active Air Force.
Propaganda or not, it's what all right thinking people want to believe.
God speed you magnificent bastard!
Give em hell!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope we dont get any more fake news
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this is going to sound ridiculous, and i respect anyone's incredulity, but i always thought the daily mail was stupid and dismissed it until i found out that they published an idiotic and spiteful article about my girlfriend, now i active f*cking hate it. of course i'm leaving out a lot of details for the sake of our privacy (she was really hurt by it), but sometimes when i see a daily mail article i think about the above statement, and were i to tell anyone i might as well tack on at the end that she lives in canada and you wouldn't know her.

f*ck the daily mail.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can relate:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Age check.

...in his underwear...
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Propaganda works both ways. And I really find it refreshing to see a benevolent application if it after 7 years of the endless firehose of bullshiat supporting Russia that began when TFA waddled to an escalator and rode down to the cheers and "spontaneous" adulation of dozens of temp workers paid $50 each to wave poorly printed signs.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x283]


Aquaman is Ukrainian?
 
fsbilly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why is Daily Fail running  counter-propaganda for Russia?
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jethroe: Naido: It's going to be years before we know how much of what we're reading and hearing right now is complete bullshiat.  I *have* been a little taken aback at the complete lack of skepticism, the tendency to just take off running with the story that we like, but I guess I shouldn't be.

I'm studiously ignoring any Tweets or random internet "reports" and Fark DNRTFA poltab threads.  Stick with the sources you know and trust and don't respond to stories til you can get verification.


So you posted to a poltab thread to claim you studiously ignore poltab threads? Dude do you even logic?
Also, stuff is debunked in real time. No need to wait for the definitive history that will someday come out.
 
