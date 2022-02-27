 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Either a computer is haunted by ghosts from the far future, or there really isn't much for people to do in isolated British villages (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I remember the last time this was on Fark!  And also all the times everywhere it has been online since the birth of the modern internet.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicking the Time Monkey can put you on a perilous path and change the timeline irrevocably.  Beware!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in the middle of the 1980s, a Cheshire economics teacher named Ken Webster received a series of cryptic messages on his BBC home computer that appeared to have been sent by someone living in the reign of King Henry VIII.
In those days, the Internet was a tiny, almost unknown network operated by a few specialists.

It was even smaller, with even fewer specialists in the 1500's.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Email sent in the 1500's just shows up? 
That's not time travel, that's just the one baud horse modems of the time.
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So has anyone actually looked at the email headers?
I doubt a hoaxer to lazy to get historical facts right would bother to forge the header.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Crikey.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TX_Sarcassim: So has anyone actually looked at the email headers?
I doubt a hoaxer to lazy to get historical facts right would bother to forge the header.


There are no headers because they didn't have email back in the 1500's.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It all changed when a Nigerian Prince found the computer and decided to play the game, picking a poor teacher near the Wye to entertain his class.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the messages be in old English?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Either a computer is haunted by ghosts from the far future

The 1480's are so far in the future, it's like when the odometer on your car flips over.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd love to see the SMTP settings he used.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Shouldn't the messages be in old English?


I think there was Olde English involved all right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Shouldn't the messages be in old English?


We had to translate an Old English story in high school.  I am pretty sure there are scholars in England that can tell you that text is bullshiat Olde Tymey fakery.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How I see that playing out
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fun book along a similar idea

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
