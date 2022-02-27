 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Second chances
posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2022 at 9:00 AM



leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the grey mists of time, when I was 18, I tried college for the first time. I'd been raised in a Baptist preacher's home and went to a Baptist high school, then all of a sudden - BAM - public university. Since I managed to discover both boys and alcohol within about the same 15-minute window, my scholastic pursuits were, um, lacking.

After a couple of semesters of those shenanigans, the university uninvited me. I moved away, lived a life of wild frolicking (highly recommended), started a business, settled down, got married, had a child. But then my business (medical transcription) became extinct (outsourcing and voice recognition software) (this paragraph needs more parenthetical statements) and I thought... what's my next move? I figured I could...

A. Join the circus,
B. Join the French Foreign Legion, or
C. Go back to college.

That same university took me back at age 42 (albeit on academic probation, lol). I graduated, went on to get a master's and a doctorate. So thanks, Northeast Missouri State University, which turned into Truman State University, for the second chance. You re-kick-started my life. And college in your 40s is fun, don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want a new liver. That's my only second chance. Cirrhosis suck donkey balls
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine a normal liver that looks like a nice steak, and then imagine one that  looks like beef jerky. Mine is beef jerky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known a number of women who had their man cheat on them, got caught and then begged for a second chance.  I told them the only thing this will do is give them a second chance to cheat on you again.  My "I told you so" rate is 100%.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why try again when you can burn a bridge?

/works both ways
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Attempted to extort political favors by withholding military funding from a country soon to be at war with my best international buddy, whose name does not rhyme with polonium.

Was impeached, but not convicted.

Thanks, GOP Senate! I'll always be grateful and never again violate my oath of office!
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I just want a new liver. That's my only second chance. Cirrhosis suck donkey balls


This sucks. Wishing you nothing but the best. Alcohol ... I drank hard for 20 years and got very lucky that the only thing I lost was time I shouldve been spending with my kids instead of recovering from hangovers.
 
USAF Retired
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I've known a number of women who had their man cheat on them, got caught and then begged for a second chance.  I told them the only thing this will do is give them a second chance to cheat on you again.  My "I told you so" rate is 100%.


I was in the opposite boat...32 years ago my first wife had a new boyfriend and left me for the "good life" with him...6 months later she begged me to take her back...My response was telling her to listen to Dwight Yokums song .. You're The One.
/ Happily married
// Wife #2
/// 20+ years
 
