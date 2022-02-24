 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Dд, Hё Mдd. It's your Sunday Morning Ukrainian resistance discussion thread   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
141
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

947 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Feb 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



141 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dd,. Nye Mdd
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I can picture is Rick Moranis from SPACEBALLS complaining about his troops.

But with less hair.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Vladimir Putin is said to be furious at his troops' apparent lack of progress, and is reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Reducing him to an 80's cartoon villain would be a lot funnier if this farkwad was murdering so many people.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deplorable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]


It only counts if he said it three times
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]

It only counts if he said it three times


What What?

Samwell - "What What (In the Butt)"
Youtube fbGkxcY7YFU


/What?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]


Oh look Pope Lite has an opinion.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Mail? Now I doubt the existence of Ukraine and The Russia.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I still have about 6 pages of the previous thread to get through, will i miss any substantive info if i just skip that and stay here?

/fark putin with a rusty, ebola-encrusted rake sideways
 
markhwt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I still have about 6 pages of the previous thread to get through, will i miss any substantive info if i just skip that and stay here?

/fark putin with a rusty, ebola-encrusted rake sideways


I had a comment that got like 10 laugh emojis. As long as you made it to that post and hit "funny" you are good to skip the rest of the thread.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

potierrh: "Vladimir Putin is said to be furious at his troops' apparent lack of progress, and is reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Reducing him to an 80's cartoon villain would be a lot funnier if this farkwad was murdering so many people.


One of the theories circulating is Putin has had little contact with people since COVID started, isolated even from his yes-men.

So he's making dumb farking choices.  Consulting no one but his inflated ego.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"[Putin] reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]


My opinion of organized religion remains unchanged.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/brycewilsonAU/status/1497902428515094529?t=3VUKw4aSycGvL-sAK69Nng&s=19

Hearing reports from reliable sources that a massive air assault is being planned involving dozens of planes and Belorussian special forces airborne soldiers. Landing sites are planned for around Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

They're already boarding planes and getting ready.

Belarus is officially planning to invade Ukraine and enter this war.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

potierrh: "Vladimir Putin is said to be furious at his troops' apparent lack of progress, and is reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Reducing him to an 80's cartoon villain would be a lot funnier if this farkwad was murdering so many people.


Fark that. For the time being, let's just say he's Putin his pants.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd love it if Canada was able to support the Ukraine and fend off the Russians.
But our Freedumb Fighters are less than useless in any actual real fight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: potierrh: "Vladimir Putin is said to be furious at his troops' apparent lack of progress, and is reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Reducing him to an 80's cartoon villain would be a lot funnier if this farkwad was murdering so many people.

One of the theories circulating is Putin has had little contact with people since COVID started, isolated even from his yes-men.

So he's making dumb farking choices.  Consulting no one but his inflated ego.


Someone posted he'd gathered all the oligarchs, to keep an eye on them.

No idea which is correct, but either way, I'd imagine Putin is feeling some heat.
 
lordluzr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: potierrh: "Vladimir Putin is said to be furious at his troops' apparent lack of progress, and is reportedly fuming in his heavily-guarded Russian mountain lair"

Reducing him to an 80's cartoon villain would be a lot funnier if this farkwad was murdering so many people.

One of the theories circulating is Putin has had little contact with people since COVID started, isolated even from his yes-men.

So he's making dumb farking choices.  Consulting no one but his inflated ego.


... how can you tell the difference?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]

Oh look Pope Lite has an opinion.


Show Shiatty Russian knockoff Pope some respect.

His work is more valuable than a Rolax watch.
 
boohyah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin hiding in mountain lair...zelinsky reporting from the streets... Who sounds like the better military leader...
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gopher321: shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]

Oh look Pope Lite has an opinion.


Well, he has a statement he was given to read, by the Duma. He is however pretending it's his own opinion.
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brax33: https://twitter.com/brycewilsonAU/status/1497902428515094529?t=3VUKw4aSycGvL-sAK69Nng&s=19

Hearing reports from reliable sources that a massive air assault is being planned involving dozens of planes and Belorussian special forces airborne soldiers. Landing sites are planned for around Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

They're already boarding planes and getting ready.

Belarus is officially planning to invade Ukraine and enter this war.


Air assaults into heavily-defended zones can fail spectactularly.

(gets popcorn)

/go, Team Ukraine!
//war is the ultimate team sport
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

boohyah: Putin hiding in mountain lair...zelinsky reporting from the streets... Who sounds like the better military leader...


Real tough guys don't advertise it.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image image 774x523]


Yep, can't wait to see the obligatory consecration of the tanks and AKs.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vlad apparently thinks capturing Kyiv is going to fix everything.

Where in reality, it makes Zelensky into a martyr and creates longer supply lines for the Russians.  Not to mention the cost of urban warfare.

I suggest that any Russian troops should find any opportunities to delay and get lost.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gopher321: shastacola: Deplorable:

[Fark user image 774x523]

Oh look Pope Lite has an opinion.


Bastard.  My ancient keyboard didn't need more coffee stains :)

/seriously, it's been going strong since the early 90's
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russian Saboteurs in plain clothes using an ambulance..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497897972872404993?cxt=HHwWgoCz7aSRzckpAAAA


This is a MAJOR war crimes violation.. Not only going unmarked, but also violating the neutrality
of the Red Cross symbol..
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1497839117022998532?s=20&t=j8mRFRjYB7wl_okIryoIwQ

Zelensky says Ukraine wants peace but can't negotiate in Belarus, which Russia is currently using to attack it.

"Warsaw, Istanbul, Baku - we offered Russia to hold talks in these cities, or any other city where missiles aren't being launched at Ukraine," he says.

Zelensky advisor Mykhailo Podolyak: Ukraine has "flatly refused" Russia's terms, per @bbcukrainian.

"How could a Russian delegation arrive if there's no decision about the format? Because Russia put an ultimatum forward for talks while stepping up fire on Ukrainian territory."
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reagan Jokes to Outlaw Russia Forever
Youtube bBow1ToJBFE
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497905688403746818?t=qqWEZ9JxZl5oN2t2xjnryQ&s=19

UPDATE: Russian attack in Kharkiv has failed and the city remains under Ukrainian control, governor says
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunGent: brax33: https://twitter.com/brycewilsonAU/status/1497902428515094529?t=3VUKw4aSycGvL-sAK69Nng&s=19

Hearing reports from reliable sources that a massive air assault is being planned involving dozens of planes and Belorussian special forces airborne soldiers. Landing sites are planned for around Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

They're already boarding planes and getting ready.

Belarus is officially planning to invade Ukraine and enter this war.

Air assaults into heavily-defended zones can fail spectactularly.

(gets popcorn)

/go, Team Ukraine!
//war is the ultimate team sport


A Bridge Too Far II: Russian Into Danger
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1497885055011770381?s=20&t=QoaTQ4f2SvyvgMvO88ptrg

Lukashenko confirms rockets fired at Ukraine from Belarus, threatens to join war on Ukraine.

The Belarusian dictator also confirmed that wounded Russian soldiers were being treated in Belarusian hospitals.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I still have about 6 pages of the previous thread to get through, will i miss any substantive info if i just skip that and stay here?

/fark putin with a rusty, ebola-encrusted rake sideways


Belarus referendum, and threatening to join war.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More constructive than arm-chair quarterbacking, tots, and pears.

https://neweasterneurope.eu/2022/02/24/ukraine-under-attack-how-to-help/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497893297582391304?t=cJ1QFBFHUnksW_NaizVMiQ&s=19

Ukraine submits application against Russia at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Zelenskiy says
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Russian Saboteurs in plain clothes using an ambulance..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497897972872404993?cxt=HHwWgoCz7aSRzckpAAAA


This is a MAJOR war crimes violation.. Not only going unmarked, but also violating the neutrality
of the Red Cross symbol..


It's the Chechens, war crimes are to be expected.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The weapons, which contain a highly explosive fuel and chemical mix and send out supersonic blast waves that can rip buildings and bodies apart, can reduce cities to rubble and would cause huge loss of life."

Sounds like Putin & Co. liked Assad's barrel bombs when they were in Syria -- sounds like they've developed something less primitive, and doubtlessly more deadly
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497905688403746818?t=qqWEZ9JxZl5oN2t2xjnryQ&s=19

UPDATE: Russian attack in Kharkiv has failed and the city remains under Ukrainian control, governor says


Excellent.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/KyivIndependent/status/1497885055011770381?s=20&t=QoaTQ4f2SvyvgMvO88ptrg

Lukashenko confirms rockets fired at Ukraine from Belarus, threatens to join war on Ukraine.

The Belarusian dictator also confirmed that wounded Russian soldiers were being treated in Belarusian hospitals.


There is an International obligation to do that no matter what "side" the wounded come from. So that's
not really a talking point.   There are processes laid out by the Geneva Conventions on how ALL of that
works..

/ Refer to MASH episodes of the 4077 treating North Korean and Chinese soldiers and citizens.
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497905688403746818?t=qqWEZ9JxZl5oN2t2xjnryQ&s=19

UPDATE: Russian attack in Kharkiv has failed and the city remains under Ukrainian control, governor says


Keep stunting on these hoes Ukraine.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "The weapons, which contain a highly explosive fuel and chemical mix and send out supersonic blast waves that can rip buildings and bodies apart, can reduce cities to rubble and would cause huge loss of life."

Sounds like Putin & Co. liked Assad's barrel bombs when they were in Syria -- sounds like they've developed something less primitive, and doubtlessly more deadly


thermobarics are nothing new; MOAB and FOAB are both fuel-air explosive bombs.
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At the start, it looked like Russian forces were marking their tanks and APCs with large white Zs or Os. Now it looks like they've been removed?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x590]


Doesn't look like they've made much progress.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Russian Saboteurs in plain clothes using an ambulance..

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497897972872404993?cxt=HHwWgoCz7aSRzckpAAAA


This is a MAJOR war crimes violation.. Not only going unmarked, but also violating the neutrality
of the Red Cross symbol..


JFC....they think this s*** is "The Cannonball Run"??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Zelensky  rejects Russia's offer to talk as the Russians wanted to meet in Belarus. The Russians must think he's an idiot. Zelensky would never be seen again once he stepped into a Russian puppet state.

https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1497901461820395522
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the UAF is still flying, to me that's a bad sign. Got to get air superiority as the invader to allow unfettered ground support
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

markhwt: Smoking GNU: I still have about 6 pages of the previous thread to get through, will i miss any substantive info if i just skip that and stay here?

/fark putin with a rusty, ebola-encrusted rake sideways

I had a comment that got like 10 laugh emojis. As long as you made it to that post and hit "funny" you are good to skip the rest of the thread.


I just gave you number 10 here. Keep up the good work.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
knowing full well that the fighters' brutal reputation would strike further fear into the hearts of besieged Ukrainians.

welp
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Russians have had a decade or so of yes men in an authoritarian state, and their armed forces are rusty. Yes their initial invasion stumbled.

I'd imagine Putin is now yelling at everyone. Expect he'll break the budget making the invasion work now. Gas and choppers will be brought in by train. All of the Facebook likes will not count for much when the Russians put their stack in.

Putin has to win. He has to maintain his aura of power and invincibility. In this regard, however, if he cannot control the sea and lock up the Polish border, he's in the long term screwed. Arms coming in from unsecured borders will mean the fight can drag on.

Expect him to try to control the Polish border and the sea.. He cannot stop at the Dnieper.
 
Displayed 50 of 141 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.