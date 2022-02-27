 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Live by the stolen catalytic converter, die by the stolen catalytic converter   (kiro7.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I worked in a shop where I had to remind some of my fellow mechanicS to GET OUT FROM UNDER THAT THING AND GET A SET OF JACK STANDS UNDER IT.

Even if you're just a junkie working for your next fix take some precautions before getting underneath something that will crush the life out of you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, it is exhausting work.

/flees thread
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: And nothing of value was lost


Uh, exCUSE me, are you farking kidding me??

...

Do you know how much they charge to fix punctured exhaust pipes these days?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JerkStore: Well, it is exhausting work.

/flees thread


I imagine there were some muffled screams coming from the thief.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
this happened very near to my neighborhood, and my neighbor has had her catalytic converter stolen several times out over prius.

if we just snap our heels together and tell ourselves repeatedly that houseless people and drug addicts are shadow-dwelling ghouls that need to be shuffled around the city rather than actual human beings suffering from social crises outside of their control that could actually benefit from being supported and understood and healed, i think we can nip this problem in the bud.

damn, we need to get on this.
 
