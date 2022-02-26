 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Man shoots up a barbecue restaurant because he didn't get enough sauce. You're darn tootin' this is in Texas, of course   (kj97.iheart.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude was eating at Dickey's.

Barely BBQ. He needed that sauce.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Really brings some perspective to the plights of the north american man-child, doesn't it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Am armed society is a polite society, assuming the armed folks aren't fuc£ing idiots. Otherwise it's just a society with a lot of people dead or maimed because they were minding their own business.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Am armed society is a polite society, assuming the armed folks aren't fuc£ing idiots. Otherwise it's just a society with a lot of people dead or maimed because they were minding their own business.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure this guy didn't legally possess his pew pew.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thomas has a criminal history dating back to 2009. He was already out on bond at the time of the incident, facing five other felony bonds, including retaliation, harassment, felon in possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer and assault on a family member."

This guy has no business living in society.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he didn't get enough sauce

So he had to ketchup?

/ I'll go now
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was in Texas, he wasn't going to get good BBQ either way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him away for life. Heck, give a life sentence to every criminal who uses a gun in a crime.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
👏👏👏👏
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Dude was in Texas, he wasn't going to get good BBQ either way.


Salt Lick BBQ is one of the best in the country.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: He needed that sauce.


He'll likely get all the sauce he can swallow...
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Wanebo: He needed that sauce.

He'll likely get all the sauce he can swallow...


You see it's funny because it is a joke about prison rape! And prison rape is funny, right?


/using an alt account to make jokes like this doesn't make you any less of an asshole, no offense.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always thought REAL texass BBQ didn't have sauce.
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jackandwater: I always thought REAL texass BBQ didn't have sauce.


Close.

GOOD BBQ doesn't NEED sauce.
 
Elrond Hubbard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dude was in Texas, he wasn't going to get good BBQ either way.


Troll, and not even a good one.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Understandable.

Stop Charging People Extra for Sauce - Roy Wood Jr.
Youtube 8qj0BcuRPoc
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mock26: Theeng: Dude was in Texas, he wasn't going to get good BBQ either way.

Salt Lick BBQ is one of the best in the country.


Blacks and Kreuz's have better brisket but the sausage at Salt Lick was amazing. Don't get me wrong, the brisket at Salt Lick was better than 95% of places I've tried, but it wasn't the best in that corner of Texas let alone the country =)
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dickey's? Was he a tourist?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Wanebo: He needed that sauce.

He'll likely get all the sauce he can swallow...


Don't think he's going to love unlimited Alabama white sauce.
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
shiat I was wrong, there's a few cooks in Texas that learned how to cook in Memphis.  So there are a few good bbq cooks in Texas at least.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm born and raised in Texas, never got into barbecue. It's just a method of application of sugar to meat, which is the most fattening way to do things.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess there weren't any good guys with gunz to stop him?
 
jst3p
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm born and raised in Texas,



I can't even come up with a snarky comment when I see these examples of tragedy.
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm born and raised in Texas, never got into barbecue. It's just a method of application of sugar to meat, which is the most fattening way to do things.


Sugar? Salt and pepper is all you need for beef, though I actually like Montreal seasoning a bit better, no sugar involved at all.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See he was a felon, so the problem isn't the guns.  Just wanted to get that out there so the usual suspects don't have to.

/don't ask them why it was so easy for him to get a gun, though
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: shiat I was wrong, there's a few cooks in Texas that learned how to cook in Memphis.  So there are a few good bbq cooks in Texas at least.


Wouldn't moving to Texas mean they were not good enough to cut it in Memphis?

Not every student learns the lessons well, see all the anti-science lunacy out there.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And being Texas, they cited the business.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only in America (made in China)

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no they don't make yellow ones
 
ybishop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus, Dickeys aint even BBQ. No wonder he was pissed.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ReapTheChaos: "Thomas has a criminal history dating back to 2009. He was already out on bond at the time of the incident, facing five other felony bonds, including retaliation, harassment, felon in possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer and assault on a family member."

This guy has no business living in society.


And yet he isn't in prison. He must be white. Only white people are allowed to assault police and murder without impunity.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KodosZardoz: ReapTheChaos: "Thomas has a criminal history dating back to 2009. He was already out on bond at the time of the incident, facing five other felony bonds, including retaliation, harassment, felon in possession of a weapon, assault of a police officer and assault on a family member."

This guy has no business living in society.

And yet he isn't in prison. He must be white. Only white people are allowed to assault police and murder without impunity.


With impunity. Sigh. It's too late for autocorrect.
 
