 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Chicago)   No, no, no not the Chicago Bean   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Chicago, block of East Randolph Street, younger man, Millennium Park, 20-year-old, Chicago Loop, Crown Fountain, Near North Side, Chicago  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2022 at 4:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
joshiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
For those of you not from Chicago, the person who did this is the definition of the word: "jagoff".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bean Flicked...Man escapes in boat...
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

joshiz: For those of you not from Chicago, the person who did this is the definition of the word: "jagoff".


I mean its not high art but I don't know if I would call the person that made that bean a jagoff.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: joshiz: For those of you not from Chicago, the person who did this is the definition of the word: "jagoff".

I mean its not high art but I don't know if I would call the person that made that bean a jagoff.


Anish Kapoor is a giant jagoff. That's why we don't sell paint to him.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
how could you hurt it
bean is massive
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.